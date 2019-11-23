Next Labour leader.

Who will the next Labour leader be? Should they go with a Brexiteer, Remainer, or another who is on the fence?

As per the 2016 rule change:

Politics.co.uk said:
.....As well as ten per cent of MPs and MEPs, candidates must have nominations from either five per cent of constituency Labour parties (CLPs), or "at least three affiliates (at least two of which shall be trade union affiliates) comprising five per cent of affiliated membership". In other words, the grassroots, and especially trade unions, have considerable power in the process. .......The alternative route via affiliates enables the major unions to get their preferred candidates on the ballot. There are only 12 unions affiliated to the Labour party, of which only five are big enough to get a candidate across the five per cent hurdle – Unite, Unison, GMB, Usdaw and CWU. Each of these would need to bring a smaller allied union and a socialist society (of which there are 19 with nomination rights, now that Labour Students has been disaffiliated from the party, plus Young Labour) with them. ........
Keir Starmer has pulled out of an event billed as the launch. Suggestions the Remainers are experiencing some blame for the defeat.

Starmer's Leadership Campaign Stalls -

Guido spotted last week Keir Starmer was already planning for life after the inevitable disastrous election by taking to the stage as guest of honour at the Labour for a People’s Vote Christmas Reception. Was the perfect place and time to set in motion a leadership election… Unfortunately for...
Speculation the next leader will be a woman. Corbyn critic Jess Philips MP, Corbynista Angela Rayner, McDonnell protegé Rebecca Long-Bailey, Remainer and Shadow Cabinet member Emily Thornberry and soft-Brexiteer Lisa Nandy (who managed to hold her seat in Wigan which voted 70% Leave) are thought to be interested. Corbynista and Shadow Cabinet member Richard Burgon MP is rumoured to also be.

Some Momentum backed candidates were elected (16) last week, including:

Zarah Sultana (Coventry South)
Sarah Owen (Luton North)
Mick Whitley (Birkenhead)
Apsana Begum (Poplar and Limehouse)
Sam Tarry (Ilford South)
James Murray (Ealing North)
Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Streatham)
Charlotte Nichols (Warrington North)
Paula Barker (Liverpool Wavertree)
Nav Mishra (Stockport)
Claudia Webbe (Leicester East)
Tahir Ali (Birmingham Hall Green)
Olivia Blake (Sheffield Hallam)
Rachel Hopkins (Luton South)
Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby)
Kate Osborne (Jarrow)

Also, the following pre-existing Left MPs (18) were re-elected:

Dan Carden (Liverpool Walton)
Ian Lavery (Wansbeck)
Rebecca Long-Bailey
Barry Gardiner
Dawn Butler
Kate Hollern
Cat Smith
Ian Mearns
Grahame Morris
Lloyd Russell-Moyle
Marsha de Cordova
Jon Trickett
Clive Lewis
Kate Osamor
Andy McDonald
Margaret Greenwood
Imran Hussein
Emma Louise Lewell-Buck

So the number of Leftwing Labour MPs has almost doubled in this election, which will matter in this election. The moderates though still have the vast majority of MPs.

 
It's academic. Labour is ****ed for years.

They had such a total defeat that it is not possible for a Keir Starmer or Emily Thornberry to simply pick up the reins and go back to business as usual.

What Corbyn brought into the mainstream, the most racist, infantile force in British politics to gain power in a very long time, toxified Britain and his wider rabble of supporters will not simply be allowed to slip away.

Ask again five or ten years down the road.
 
Dame_Enda said:
[...]

Speculation the next leader will be a woman. Corbyn critic Jess Philips MP, Corbynista Angela Rayner, McDonnell protegé Rebecca Long-Bailey, Remainer and Shadow Cabinet member Emily Thornberry and soft-Brexiteer Lisa Nandy (who managed to hold her seat in Wigan which voted 70% Leave) are thought to be interested. Corbynista and Shadow Cabinet member Richard Burgon MP is rumoured to also be.
If there was anyone in Labour who could do even worse than Corbyn it's Philips.
 
Corbyn's two major two major problems is that he allowed the Jewish supremacists to walk all over him, even expelling some of the most noble figues in the Party in foolish attempts to statisfy them. That made him look incredibly weak, which leads to the next point: Brexit. He dittered all over the place on this issue attempting to please everyone in Labour when this was a primary issue in this election and strength was needed to deal with the vampires in Brussels. This election was primarily another referendum on Brexit and as such he was bound to lose.
 
Golah veNekhar said:
Corbyn's two major two major problems is that he allowed the Jewish supremacists to walk all over him, even expelling some of the most noble figues in the Party in foolish attempts to statisfy them. That made him look incredibly weak, which leads to the next point: Brexit. He dittered all over the place on this issue attempting to please everyone in Labour when this was a primary issue in this election and strength was needed to deal with the vampires in Brussels. This election was primarily another referendum on Brexit and as such he was bound to lose.
The Brits are pulling out of the EU, that will happen. It will be a pigs mess. But they will do it.

Then the UK will break up. Who cares what British party elects what leader?

Let them **** off for once and all, like they are always saying.
 
I don't think their position on Brexit is of much relevance anymore. With Johnsons majority there is next to nothing that can now be done to affect anything.
 
rainmaker said:
I don't think their position on Brexit is of much relevance anymore. With Johnsons majority there is next to nothing that can now be done to affect anything.
I agree. Brexit is now a done deal, though the final shape is not clear.
  • Still, "Europe" will continue to be an issue in British politics, and a new Labour leader will have to distance the party from "Tory Brexit", especially as there will almost certainly be economic disruption in the next few years.
  • Further, Labour still has massive appeal to younger voters, and "Europe" is a symbol of their disenchantment with the current UK, mainly a Tory creation.
  • Many of those Labour working-class votes were "loaned out" and can be reclaimed, as Fianna Fail won back many of the votes it lost here in 2011. Labour needs a "new deal" with working class communities.
The irony is that the Tories are now sounding distinctly "Blairite", a neo-liberal, business-friendly party of middle-class professionals with at least a partial working class base, but committed to deregulating the labour market to the point where workers have no protections. Delivering for all its stakeholders is going to expose glaring contradictions.

Who can best exploit weaknesses and opportunities that will come? TBH, I have not got a clue.

One thing Labour have learned is that ideological purity, such as Corbyn possessed, can be an electoral negative. Better a pragmatic election winner like Blair than a saintly loser like Corbyn.
 
owedtojoy said:
One thing Labour have learned is that ideological purity, such as Corbyn possessed, can be an electoral negative.
:rolleyes:

Yeah, no doubt Corbyn's Labour and its antisemitic supporters will take every "lesson" going, except the lesson that actually matters.
0_Not-LabourJPG.jpg
(Full page advertisement taken out by a group of former Labour MPs in a range of newspapers the day before polling day).

.
 
Baron von Biffo said:
This is the only bit of your post that's on shaky ground. We have yet to see that Labour has learned anything from this result.
Good point.

"Winning elections with pragmatism is better than losing them with ideological purity" is the lesson they should learn. But will they?
 
Lisa Nandy would seem the sensible choice . Could see that the present leaders / shadow ministers were a bunch of head the balls .

If Rebbeca Long Bailey gets it , I believe she has Irish connections through her family .
 
rainmaker said:
I don't think their position on Brexit is of much relevance anymore. With Johnsons majority there is next to nothing that can now be done to affect anything.
The danger is always to fight the last war/election. Johnson should remain in office for 5 years, by which time, the UK will be outside the EU, for good or ill. It will be up to the Labour leader to fight the next election on the issues of the time, not the issues of the past.
 
wombat said:
The danger is always to fight the last war/election. Johnson should remain in office for 5 years, by which time, the UK will be outside the EU, for good or ill. It will be up to the Labour leader to fight the next election on the issues of the time, not the issues of the past.
Exactly, arch remainer Micheal Heseltine was on LBC today and was asked where the Remain campaign goes now and he said the Brexit debate is over and the election has settled it , the UK will leave and there is no point in fighting it anymore and peole need to move on to other issues,
 
And it does need to be pointed out that the next election is Bojo’s to lose even if Labour get someone good. Scotland’s not coming back. Boris is going to fix the boundaries in England (which actually do need fixing, they’re weighted against the Tories at the moment). The Blues will pour money into the north, firming up those working class votes.

The labour role is a really tough gig to take on now.
 
fat finger said:
Why it won't be Jess Phillips

She is a nightmare . A very big opinion of herself and for no apparent reason !

Any man or anybody that believes in Equality that would vote for her after seeing this ( below ) would have to be crazy . If a man had behaved in the same way re; women issues , their career would be over .


She seems to think that men just talk about mens issues all the time . Is this because she herself does re; women issues .
 
wombat said:
The danger is always to fight the last war/election. Johnson should remain in office for 5 years, by which time, the UK will be outside the EU, for good or ill. It will be up to the Labour leader to fight the next election on the issues of the time, not the issues of the past.
I could not agree more.
 
Betson said:
Exactly, arch remainer Micheal Heseltine was on LBC today and was asked where the Remain campaign goes now and he said the Brexit debate is over and the election has settled it , the UK will leave and there is no point in fighting it anymore and peole need to move on to other issues,
I agree with him.

There's a post mortem to be had about why Remain lost and were unable to capitalize on the uncertainty, & Corbyn must feature as heavily as the split vote in that conversation - but the actual battle itself is lost.
 
rainmaker said:
I agree with him.

There's a post mortem to be had about why Remain lost and were unable to capitalize on the uncertainty, & Corbyn must feature as heavily as the split vote in that conversation - but the actual battle itself is lost.
The battle? The war is lost.
 
