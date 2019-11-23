Politics.co.uk said: .....As well as ten per cent of MPs and MEPs, candidates must have nominations from either five per cent of constituency Labour parties (CLPs), or "at least three affiliates (at least two of which shall be trade union affiliates) comprising five per cent of affiliated membership". In other words, the grassroots, and especially trade unions, have considerable power in the process. .......The alternative route via affiliates enables the major unions to get their preferred candidates on the ballot. There are only 12 unions affiliated to the Labour party, of which only five are big enough to get a candidate across the five per cent hurdle – Unite, Unison, GMB, Usdaw and CWU. Each of these would need to bring a smaller allied union and a socialist society (of which there are 19 with nomination rights , now that Labour Students has been disaffiliated from the party, plus Young Labour) with them. ........ Click to expand...

Starmer's Leadership Campaign Stalls - Guido spotted last week Keir Starmer was already planning for life after the inevitable disastrous election by taking to the stage as guest of honour at the Labour for a People’s Vote Christmas Reception. Was the perfect place and time to set in motion a leadership election… Unfortunately for...

Who will the next Labour leader be? Should they go with a Brexiteer, Remainer, or another who is on the fence?As per the 2016 rule change:Keir Starmer has pulled out of an event billed as the launch. Suggestions the Remainers are experiencing some blame for the defeat.Speculation the next leader will be a woman. Corbyn critic Jess Philips MP, Corbynista Angela Rayner, McDonnell protegé Rebecca Long-Bailey, Remainer and Shadow Cabinet member Emily Thornberry and soft-Brexiteer Lisa Nandy (who managed to hold her seat in Wigan which voted 70% Leave) are thought to be interested. Corbynista and Shadow Cabinet member Richard Burgon MP is rumoured to also be.Some Momentum backed candidates were elected (16) last week, including:Zarah Sultana (Coventry South)Sarah Owen (Luton North)Mick Whitley (Birkenhead)Apsana Begum (Poplar and Limehouse)Sam Tarry (Ilford South)James Murray (Ealing North)Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Streatham)Charlotte Nichols (Warrington North)Paula Barker (Liverpool Wavertree)Nav Mishra (Stockport)Claudia Webbe (Leicester East)Tahir Ali (Birmingham Hall Green)Olivia Blake (Sheffield Hallam)Rachel Hopkins (Luton South)Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby)Kate Osborne (Jarrow)Also, the following pre-existing Left MPs (18) were re-elected:Dan Carden (Liverpool Walton)Ian Lavery (Wansbeck)Rebecca Long-BaileyBarry GardinerDawn ButlerKate HollernCat SmithIan MearnsGrahame MorrisLloyd Russell-MoyleMarsha de CordovaJon TrickettClive LewisKate OsamorAndy McDonaldMargaret GreenwoodImran HusseinEmma Louise Lewell-BuckSo the number of Leftwing Labour MPs has almost doubled in this election, which will matter in this election. The moderates though still have the vast majority of MPs.