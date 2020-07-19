NI Covid Reproduction Number between 1.2 and 2.0

Dr Michael Ryan who is executive director of the WHO was quoted as saying that "Nations should be chasing the virus, not just chasing the Reproduction Number (R)". That means you have to watch the #Cases as much as the Reproduction Number.



That makes a lot of sense .... Ireland has a higher reproduction number than the United States at the moment, but their cases are growing at the rate 112 per 100,000 per week, while Ireland's is at 11 per 100,000 per week.



For R = 2, a change of 5 cases to 10 cases is not as bad as a change of 5,000 to 10,000.



Once R is brought to the region of 1 and cases reduced, the plan is to keep the cases low by managing clusters. R matters less if #Cases can be limited.



Thanksfully, also, #Deaths in NI and the Republic is being kept low.