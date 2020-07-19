NI Covid Reproduction Number between 1.2 and 2.0

Northern Ireland’s chief scientific adviser has warned of the risks of complacency after Covid-19 cases in the region increased rapidly last week. Professor Ian Young said it was “inevitable” that there would be a significant increase in coronavirus cases if people stopped following social-distancing rules designed to prevent the spread of the disease.

The reproduction rate of the virus is estimated at between 1.2 and 2.0, according to Northern Ireland’s Department of Health. There were 242 cases last week, with 74 positive tests announced on Friday alone – only 237 people tested positive during the whole of July.

“We’ve just had probably two months with very little evidence of the virus,” said Young, who also sits on the UK government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. “No deaths for maybe 18, 20 days in a row; very few patients in hospitals. In that setting, it’s really hard for people to remember the importance of [social-distancing] behaviours. People relax, and they go back to what we still think of as normal. And if that happens, then it’s inevitable that we will see a further surge or significant increase.”

With the reproduction rate well above 1.0 – the critical number at which virus infections start to rise exponentially

www.theguardian.com

Rising R number casts cloud over Northern Ireland’s Covid success

The region’s enviable record of controlling the virus is at risk from complacency over social distancing, scientists warn
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com


Please download the app :" Remember it could be you"

StopCOVID NI contact tracing app

StopCOVID NI contact tracing app | HSC Public Health Agency

www.publichealth.hscni.net www.publichealth.hscni.net
 


Is it a coincidence that this is much the same as the Republic at the moment?
 
Dr Michael Ryan who is executive director of the WHO was quoted as saying that "Nations should be chasing the virus, not just chasing the Reproduction Number (R)". That means you have to watch the #Cases as much as the Reproduction Number.

That makes a lot of sense .... Ireland has a higher reproduction number than the United States at the moment, but their cases are growing at the rate 112 per 100,000 per week, while Ireland's is at 11 per 100,000 per week.

For R = 2, a change of 5 cases to 10 cases is not as bad as a change of 5,000 to 10,000.

Once R is brought to the region of 1 and cases reduced, the plan is to keep the cases low by managing clusters. R matters less if #Cases can be limited.

Thanksfully, also, #Deaths in NI and the Republic is being kept low.
 
owedtojoy said:
Dr Michael Ryan who is executive director of the WHO was quoted as saying that "Nations should be chasing the virus, not just chasing the Reproduction Number (R)". That means you have to watch the #Cases as much as the Reproduction Number.

That makes a lot of sense .... Ireland has a higher reproduction number than the United States at the moment, but their cases are growing at the rate 112 per 100,000 per week, while Ireland's is at 11 per 100,000 per week.

For R = 2, a change of 5 cases to 10 cases is not as bad as a change of 5,000 to 10,000.

Once R is brought to the region of 1 and cases reduced, the plan is to keep the cases low by managing clusters. R matters less if #Cases can be limited.

Thanksfully, also, #Deaths in NI and the Republic is being kept low.
Click to expand...
since August 1 we have had 1082 cases. 16 people in hospital. 8 in ICU.

in 2 weeks up to March 23rd we had 1200 cases. 220 in hospital.

totally different scenarios. To think of locking down a country becuse 1.5% of those who catch it are hospitalised is mad.
 
