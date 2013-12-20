Niamh Fitzgibbon resigns from Green Party and joins Fine Gael

Niamh Fitzgibbon Cathaoirleach of New Ross Town Council has resigned from the Green Party and joined Fine Gael. She has been added to the FG ticket in the New Ross district for the local elections in 2014. Writing has been on the wall for the Greens in Wexford for sometime and they polled just 20 votes in the General Election in New Ross town.



Surprising however that she would jump ship to Fine Gael as opposed to run as an independent or join Fianna Fail as other greens have. At the last local elections the Greens picked up 2 seats in Co Wexford, Niamh Fitzgibbon had been critical of the abolition of town councils a policy driven by the TD, Phil Hogan whose Kilkenny bailiwick starts literally just across the bridge from where she sits as TC chair. Strange!