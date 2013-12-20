Niamh Fitzgibbon resigns from Green Party and joins Fine Gael

automaticforthepeople

automaticforthepeople

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 22, 2012
Messages
4,671
Niamh Fitzgibbon Cathaoirleach of New Ross Town Council has resigned from the Green Party and joined Fine Gael. She has been added to the FG ticket in the New Ross district for the local elections in 2014. Writing has been on the wall for the Greens in Wexford for sometime and they polled just 20 votes in the General Election in New Ross town.

Surprising however that she would jump ship to Fine Gael as opposed to run as an independent or join Fianna Fail as other greens have. At the last local elections the Greens picked up 2 seats in Co Wexford, Niamh Fitzgibbon had been critical of the abolition of town councils a policy driven by the TD, Phil Hogan whose Kilkenny bailiwick starts literally just across the bridge from where she sits as TC chair. Strange!
 


Ribeye

Ribeye

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 12, 2011
Messages
26,024
OMG, I couldn't fckn care less what some jumped up little nobody does to save her own disgusting skin.....
 
B

Bill

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 1, 2009
Messages
8,115
what type of dog is it?
 
Spanner Island

Spanner Island

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
23,973
The Greens are dead in the water in this country...

Gormley, Ryan and Twitter kite flying addict Boyle saw to that...
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
Hopefully she will get closer to the trough now.

Opportunism - perhaps the most widespread ideology amongst Irish politicians.
 
B

Bill

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 1, 2009
Messages
8,115
lab/husky cross, yeah I'd probably vote for him
 
tigerben

tigerben

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2010
Messages
4,576
People don't change their religion as often as Politicans change to different parties! It's their consience it seems , it comes in to play when they see what way the wind blows for them.
 
Honecker

Honecker

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 19, 2012
Messages
4,673
I really hope this Fitzgibbon character isn't elected because she's obviously just a carpetbagger.
 
Ribeye

Ribeye

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 12, 2011
Messages
26,024
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
automaticforthepeople said:
Niamh Fitzgibbon Cathaoirleach of New Ross Town Council has resigned from the Green Party and joined Fine Gael. She has been added to the FG ticket in the New Ross district for the local elections in 2014. Writing has been on the wall for the Greens in Wexford for sometime and they polled just 20 votes in the General Election in New Ross town.

Surprising however that she would jump ship to Fine Gael as opposed to run as an independent or join Fianna Fail as other greens have. At the last local elections the Greens picked up 2 seats in Co Wexford, Niamh Fitzgibbon had been critical of the abolition of town councils a policy driven by the TD, Phil Hogan whose Kilkenny bailiwick starts literally just across the bridge from where she sits as TC chair. Strange!
Click to expand...
Wonderful news. The blueshirts now have their very own Keaveney.
 
M

mickterry

Well-known member
Joined
May 8, 2009
Messages
1,316
Something similar may happen in Wicklow. There is a story going around that Peter Dempsey, who was independent and is now FG is considering returning to the independent ranks. He appears to spend a lot of time with Billy Timmons so that may have something to do with it
 
G

garrett

Active member
Joined
Nov 23, 2006
Messages
160
That sounds like a very nice dog. Activity of a husky and friendly temperment of labrador -you have a real crowd pleaser there. I dare say my collie Bardik would give yours a run for his money or maybe be jis election agent
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Any reaction from the markets?
Click to expand...
HBAP reckons that this will push up GDP figures.

It is "good news" and "good news" causes people to go deeper into debt buying sh!t they don't need with money they are not able to save from jobs where the taxes take the good out of working.

The markets approve. More ponzi-economics is always approved by the mohrkets.
 
M

ManInTheArena

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 21, 2013
Messages
2,501
garrett said:
That sounds like a very nice dog. Activity of a husky and friendly temperment of labrador -you have a real crowd pleaser there. I dare say my collie Bardik would give yours a run for his money or maybe be jis election agent
Click to expand...
Love interest perhaps? An unmarried dog might not go down too well with some voters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top