Nimbyism in Ringsend

The denizens of Ringsend are revolting!
Locals campaign against proposed 15 storey residential tower in Dublin
Dublin needs to grow up, not out. Far too many people are spending far too much time commuting from peripheral locations. The housing density in areas closer to the city has to be increased, and while Ringsend might have lots of nice two-up-two-downs, it's hardly architecturally significant.
