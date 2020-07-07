Nimbyism in Ringsend

Hillmanhunter1

Hillmanhunter1

The denizens of Ringsend are revolting!

Locals campaign against proposed 15 storey residential tower in Dublin

Dublin needs to grow up, not out. Far too many people are spending far too much time commuting from peripheral locations. The housing density in areas closer to the city has to be increased, and while Ringsend might have lots of nice two-up-two-downs, it's hardly architecturally significant.
 
PAGE61

PAGE61

Perhaps the solution though is to build up but within the right places . There is no point in increasing the population of a ready established area that has been setteled for years. . Plenty of spots along the motorway out by City west for example that could be used .
 
Sync

Sync

There's never a right place. The locals will always complain. The demand is for the ready established area. Build the things. Streamline and speed up the appeals process.
 
Hillmanhunter1

Hillmanhunter1

PAGE61 said:
Perhaps the solution though is to build up but within the right places . There is no point in increasing the population of a ready established area that has been setteled for years. . Plenty of spots along the motorway out by City west for example that could be used .
The objectives of ecologically sensitive and economically efficient development would be best served by increasing housing density in the places near where people work.
 
