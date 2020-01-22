Nine dead in Islamophobic attack in Germany.

Golah veNekhar

rainmaker

I wonder if our far right members will be demanding that same collective responsibility and punishment they constantly demand for Muslims?

And remember people, there is apparently no far right terror threat...
 
amsterdemmetje

I was just wondering from which sad troll would this thread come from , in fairness the usual far right heroes here have been very disappointing considering when a Muslim farts in someones general direction somewhere our heroes are on the job in minutes spewing out their usual shyte.
 
rainmaker

amsterdemmetje said:
I was just wondering from which sad troll would this thread come from , in fairness the usual far right heroes here have been very disappointing considering when a Muslim farts in someones general direction somewhere our heroes are on the job in minutes spewing out their usual shyte.
Well some are too busy ranting about what a threat Muslims are on a thread about a homophobic attack that had absolutely nothing to do with any Muslim.

Expect everything to be used to minimize this, victim blaming, 'the left', the EU, Merkel, immigration, liberals, the MSM, the government - they'll pull out all the stops on this one.
 
Betson

Sad but predictable that some posters treat these far right and Islamic terrorist attacks as sort of a game of football , like this is a score for us etc etc
 
rainmaker

Betson said:
Sad but predictable that some posters treat these far right and Islamic terrorist attacks as sort of a game of football , like this is a score for us etc etc
Yes, it's not fair to point out that this is a far right attack, or that our far right posters are always ranting about Muslims being a threat.

It's not at all noticeable that they hold all Muslims responsible even for crimes that have nothing to do with them, and demand they are all collectively punished.

It's not fair to point out they usually start a thread on an incident even if they only suspect a Muslim is involved.

Then all of a sudden there is another far right attack and just like the others, none of them want to discuss it...
 
