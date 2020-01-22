Nine dead in Islamophobic attack in Germany.

Golah veNekhar
May the victims Rest in Peace. I could comment more on this but it would probably be not right to now. It is certain that the attacker was an indigenous German who was influenced by anti-Muslim conspiracy which are extremelty similar to anti-Catholic ones in 19 th and early 20 th century North America but if anything tend to be wilder.
