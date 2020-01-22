Nine dead in Islamophobic attack in Germany.

Betson said: Sad but predictable that some posters treat these far right and Islamic terrorist attacks as sort of a game of football , like this is a score for us etc etc Click to expand...

Yes, it's not fair to point out that this is a far right attack, or that our far right posters are always ranting about Muslims being a threat.It's not at all noticeable that they hold all Muslims responsible even for crimes that have nothing to do with them, and demand they are all collectively punished.It's not fair to point out they usually start a thread on an incident even if they onlya Muslim is involved.Then all of a sudden there is another far right attack and just like the others, none of them want to discuss it...