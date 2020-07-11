NI's big birthday

The DUP aren't the only ones looking forward to Northern Ireland's 100th birthday in 2021.

The TUV published a lengthy wishlist, ranging from a visit by the Queen to a fly past by the Red Arrows via the issue of special commemorative stamps and coins.

Even at a time of pandemic, then, thoughts are turning to the centenary celebrations. The problem is, of course, that not everyone will view 2021 as something to celebrate.

Are we marking the birth of a new state or the partition of an island?

Hume, Brexit and planning for NI's big birthday

Centenary celebrations and Brexit loom large in 2021 but not everyone will be cheering.
One could equally say its the year of the Irish passport.
 


Dilemma for Alliance in how to respond to the centenary. If there response is engagement with wishy-washy verbiage that we all made it this far so letz show the world we can make a better go of it 'onwards and better', they may lose half their younger support mostly thinking positively about a UI. As opposed to this and they're extremely lukewarm, ignoring it all then isn't that acknowledging that NI is and always will be only cherished by lovers of the crown.

Likewise more liberal Unionists will be aware that if the occasion is marked with triumphalist gloating and OTT flagwaving that this will only dililusion more of the neutrals and bring a backlash, its form being demand for immediate reunification refernedum.

For myself, I wonder what is the point of a state and what legitimacy does it have if you can't even enthuasiastically celebrate its centenary without peeving a majority of its residents?

It proabably turnout to have been a sayanora to the age of imperialism on our island as it precipitates the beginning of a genuine renasissance of cooperation and innovation, culture flourishing....
20 years time look out for the Cú Chulainn Hurling Club on the Shankill Road.
 
