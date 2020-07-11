NI's big birthday

McSlaggart
The DUP aren't the only ones looking forward to Northern Ireland's 100th birthday in 2021.
The TUV published a lengthy wishlist, ranging from a visit by the Queen to a fly past by the Red Arrows via the issue of special commemorative stamps and coins.
Even at a time of pandemic, then, thoughts are turning to the centenary celebrations. The problem is, of course, that not everyone will view 2021 as something to celebrate.
Are we marking the birth of a new state or the partition of an island?
One could equally say its the year of the Irish passport.
One could equally say its the year of the Irish passport.