NI's big birthday

Dilemma for Alliance in how to respond to the centenary. If there response is engagement with wishy-washy verbiage that we all made it this far so letz show the world we can make a better go of it 'onwards and better', they may lose half their younger support mostly thinking positively about a UI. As opposed to this and they're extremely lukewarm, ignoring it all then isn't that acknowledging that NI is and always will be only cherished by lovers of the crown.



Likewise more liberal Unionists will be aware that if the occasion is marked with triumphalist gloating and OTT flagwaving that this will only dililusion more of the neutrals and bring a backlash, its form being demand for immediate reunification refernedum.



For myself, I wonder what is the point of a state and what legitimacy does it have if you can't even enthuasiastically celebrate its centenary without peeving a majority of its residents?



It proabably turnout to have been a sayanora to the age of imperialism on our island as it precipitates the beginning of a genuine renasissance of cooperation and innovation, culture flourishing....

20 years time look out for the Cú Chulainn Hurling Club on the Shankill Road.