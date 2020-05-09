No border down Irish Sea, reiterates NI secretary

brughahaha said: Probably because they have no intention of implementing it ........



Ireland doesn't seem to get it yet ...Boris is happy to walk away with No Deal , in fact its his preferred option IMO , always was.



How it plays out remains to be seen , but unless Ireland and the EU find a mighty stick (US congress demand?) Boris will ignore the NI Protocol and let the EU worry about how to manage the NI border while he ignores it. Click to expand...

To maintain the integrity of the single market,the EU will demand enforcement by UK officials of audit checks of a proportion of goods crossing from mainland Britain to NI and also demand the presence of EU observers to audit the UK auditors. PM Johnson is considered untrustworthy in Brussels on EU matters, so his government won't be cut much slack.Without such audits,UK goods could illegally enter the EU through NI on a vast scale given the very high costs of complying with complicated customs regulations plus tariffs.Brazilian beef exports to the EU provide a model. EU vets and other officials found that small Brazilian beef processing plants weren't complying with EU regulations, so their products were banned. The EU officials then decided that the biggest plants that were compliant would be responsible for quality control of the small plants. Brazililian companies cooperate with EU officials to demonstrate compliance. This was a private sector arrangement AFAIK. On a larger scale, EU audits in NI might operate like this.Of course, with Trump whispering in his ear, PM Johnson may be taking extreme positions, either because he is willing to pay the price of hard Brexit for imaginary gains in sovereignty, or because he thinks brinkmanship will pressure major concessions from the EU. Hard Brexit on top of Coronavirus would put Britain into an economic depression and see the destruction of the Tory party. Given its historic survival instincts, the part would likely split on hard Brexit and Labour would take power for decades.