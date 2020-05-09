No border down Irish Sea, reiterates NI secretary

McSlaggart
The Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said again there will not be a border down the Irish Sea.
It follows news the government has told the European Union it intends to enhance Border Control Posts at NI ports as part of the Brexit deal.
At the end of this year Northern Ireland will remain inside the EU single market for manufactured goods and agriculture products.
The rest of the UK will stop following these EU rules at the end of 2020.
Appearing remotely before Westminster's NI Affairs committee, Mr Lewis said there had been minimal checks on some goods since the 19th Century.
But he assured MPs Northern Ireland business would "remain a fluid part of the UK economy and the UK market and that won't change".
And he said "close to unfettered access" to the Great Britain market would remain.
A spokesman for the Cabinet Office said it had always been made clear that there will be "requirements for live animals and agri-food", building on what already happens at ports like Larne and Belfast.
"The protocol puts legal obligations on both sides. We are committed to complying with ours, just as we expect the EU to comply with theirs," he added.
Will the UK not need to check for manufactured goods as well?
Will the UK not need to check for manufactured goods as well?