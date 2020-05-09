No border down Irish Sea, reiterates NI secretary

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

The Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said again there will not be a border down the Irish Sea.

It follows news the government has told the European Union it intends to enhance Border Control Posts at NI ports as part of the Brexit deal.

At the end of this year Northern Ireland will remain inside the EU single market for manufactured goods and agriculture products.

The rest of the UK will stop following these EU rules at the end of 2020.

Appearing remotely before Westminster's NI Affairs committee, Mr Lewis said there had been minimal checks on some goods since the 19th Century.

But he assured MPs Northern Ireland business would "remain a fluid part of the UK economy and the UK market and that won't change".

And he said "close to unfettered access" to the Great Britain market would remain.

A spokesman for the Cabinet Office said it had always been made clear that there will be "requirements for live animals and agri-food", building on what already happens at ports like Larne and Belfast.

"The protocol puts legal obligations on both sides. We are committed to complying with ours, just as we expect the EU to comply with theirs," he added.

No border down Irish Sea, reiterates NI secretary

Brandon Lewis says business will "remain a fluid part of the UK economy" despite differences in checks.
Will the UK not need to check for manufactured goods as well?
 


Lumpy Talbot

Heh.

First the wall was going to be built across the island. Then the wall was going to move back and forth a bit to allow for customs checks. Then finally it went for a dip in the sea.

Where Johnson and co are now left in the sweaty position of denying that customs goods coming through Irish coastal ports doesn't mean that the border is along the coast :)

I can't tell you how much I'm loving Brexit. Miles better than the Profumo scandal. The Profumo case never had this tinge of surrealism.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

The term "border" is perhaps not a constructive way to describe this. NI remains in the UK, but operates under a different relationship with the EU.
 
Supra

Brexit threads are out of Quarantine it seems. The Corona scare must be over.

Anyway.

I work in cross border agri food and these notions are great news. We have product crossing the border all day every day with bases in the 4 Provinces (inc one in the North).
 
brughahaha

Dame_Enda said:
Barnier saying UK has yet to outline how itits approach to implementing the NI Protocol.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1261293254638800898
Probably because they have no intention of implementing it ........

Ireland doesn't seem to get it yet ...Boris is happy to walk away with No Deal , in fact its his preferred option IMO , always was.

How it plays out remains to be seen , but unless Ireland and the EU find a mighty stick (US congress demand?) Boris will ignore the NI Protocol and let the EU worry about how to manage the NI border while he ignores it.
 
mangaire2

mangaire2

Supra said:
Brexit threads are out of Quarantine it seems. The Corona scare must be over.

Anyway.

I work in cross border agri food and these notions are great news. We have product crossing the border all day every day with bases in the 4 Provinces (inc one in the North).
ah now - yesterday's news about the border in the Irish Sea was of some significance,
& of course it's the only sensible place to have the border.

& wouldn't it be funny if British Loyalists started blowing up the Customs Posts between NI & Britain !!
hope, I'm not giving Bridges & Co bad thoughts !!
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Dame_Enda said:
Barnier saying UK has yet to outline how itits approach to implementing the NI Protocol.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1261293254638800898
Still, it must be a great relief to the Irish Gov to hear that those customs posts will go ahead.

It looked for a long time that Brois Johnson was reneging on the Wirral Deal he struck with Leo Varadkar, leaving Leo as just the latest Irish leader he had lied to. At least it would have given Anlene and Leo a grievance to share.

I hope there are questions in the HoC - not only from Jeffrey Donaldson and Colum Eastwood, but from Ian Blackford and Keir Starmer as well.

Such Prime Ministerial lying and backsliding is unprecedented, afaik, even in British politics.

First he lied to the Unionists, then apparently to the Irish Government, then to the public, then the lies get walked back.
 
Lord Talbot

Lord Talbot

This bureacratic EU pantomime is quite tedious. Just like the first two years of phase 1.

Wake me in November when the real negotiation begins between the UK and Germany.
 
P

Patslatt1

brughahaha said:
Probably because they have no intention of implementing it ........

Ireland doesn't seem to get it yet ...Boris is happy to walk away with No Deal , in fact its his preferred option IMO , always was.

How it plays out remains to be seen , but unless Ireland and the EU find a mighty stick (US congress demand?) Boris will ignore the NI Protocol and let the EU worry about how to manage the NI border while he ignores it.
To maintain the integrity of the single market,the EU will demand enforcement by UK officials of audit checks of a proportion of goods crossing from mainland Britain to NI and also demand the presence of EU observers to audit the UK auditors. PM Johnson is considered untrustworthy in Brussels on EU matters, so his government won't be cut much slack.
Without such audits,UK goods could illegally enter the EU through NI on a vast scale given the very high costs of complying with complicated customs regulations plus tariffs.
Brazilian beef exports to the EU provide a model. EU vets and other officials found that small Brazilian beef processing plants weren't complying with EU regulations, so their products were banned. The EU officials then decided that the biggest plants that were compliant would be responsible for quality control of the small plants. Brazililian companies cooperate with EU officials to demonstrate compliance. This was a private sector arrangement AFAIK. On a larger scale, EU audits in NI might operate like this.
Of course, with Trump whispering in his ear, PM Johnson may be taking extreme positions, either because he is willing to pay the price of hard Brexit for imaginary gains in sovereignty, or because he thinks brinkmanship will pressure major concessions from the EU. Hard Brexit on top of Coronavirus would put Britain into an economic depression and see the destruction of the Tory party. Given its historic survival instincts, the part would likely split on hard Brexit and Labour would take power for decades.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Why would that be a problem? After all, the British Labour Party are hardly describable as a 'left wing' party. Like an uncertain scholarship boy at Harrow.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

I thought Starmer would do well directly against Johson, the boy who never likes doing homework. Starmer is of the careful stripe that will have done both his own homework as well as Johnson's so the fact that Johnson looks uncomfortable at the despatch box against Starmer is no real surprise to anyone.

I wouldn't get carried away with the idea that Starmer is any kind of left winger, though, to use old pre-decimal terminology. Starmer's job now is to be an effective opposition voice, not much philosophy in it.

It is the only way Starmer can preserve any kind of opposition vote until the turning of the world and events, dear boy, events, mean that Johnson and the ERG group are rumbled by the infamous 17.4 million dreamers-of-yesteryear who voted for them recently and are duly turned on.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Lumpy Talbot said:
I thought Starmer would do well directly against Johson, the boy who never likes doing homework. Starmer is of the careful stripe that will have done both his own homework as well as Johnson's so the fact that Johnson looks uncomfortable at the despatch box against Starmer is no real surprise to anyone.

I wouldn't get carried away with the idea that Starmer is any kind of left winger, though, to use old pre-decimal terminology. Starmer's job now is to be an effective opposition voice, not much philosophy in it.

It is the only way Starmer can preserve any kind of opposition vote until the turning of the world and events, dear boy, events, mean that Johnson and the ERG group are rumbled by the infamous 17.4 million dreamers-of-yesteryear who voted for them recently and are duly turned on.
Starmer has an effective forensic QC-style of address that has been effective against Johnson so far. As an experienced QC, and one of England's top advocates, he probably believes in "Preparation, preparation, preparation" and "Never ask a question when you do not have a good idea of what the answer will be"

The contrast with Johnson could not be greater. Boris the slipshod journalist, winging his way through speeches, is famous. A journalist said she saw him twice turn up late for public meetings, write a few notes quickly, then deliver a witty speech full of jokes that brought the house down. Unfortunately, she was the only one, on the second occasion, who knew he was delivering the same speech, with the same jokes, all over again. He probably has a repetoire of speeches and jokes that he can mould for each occasion.

On the negative side, Starmer may be a bit wooden, leacking the wit and empathy that Johnson can geneate. Sir Keir needs to be able to generate enthusiasm, too, so he has a bit of work.
 
McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister who said “no unionist could agree to the imposition of such posts”. He added that it also would have constitutional ramifications.

www.irishtimes.com

Brexit: Unionists dismayed as Irish Sea border looms large

Assembly hears of plans for customs posts at NI ports, setting the cat among the pigeons
This is the tipping point (the time at which a change or an effect cannot be stopped). If unionism cannot fight this then it has already lost the union.
 
McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Northern Ireland business groups are calling for a six month delay to Brexit checks in the Irish Sea saying that Boris Johnson’s late admission that he is legally obliged to implement them has left them no time to prepare for the December cliff edge.

They have also hit out at Downing Street secrecy, saying they are refusing to discuss the plans with the very people that needed to implement them.

Their call for a six month “adjustment period” falls short of the extension to the transition period that the Stormont assembly unexpectedly agreed to call for earlier this week.

www.theguardian.com

Business leaders demand delay to Irish Sea border checks

Six months needed to prepare for Brexit border checks, warn Northern Ireland business groups
L

Lumpy Talbot

I'm convinced Boris will be caught at some stage using an old copy of the Act of Union to wipe his botty in a field. It just feels like with the unionists in Northern Ireland, the farmers there, the business interests all lining up to be very anti-Brexit and very vocal about it that it would take one more Borisian moment of spectacular infamy to end up with Stormont rejecting the now Johnson'ed Act of Union in favour of declaring UDI :)

This is going to be fabulous, politically. I know Boris can do it. The boy has it in him.
 
S

Supra

Lumpy Talbot said:
I'm convinced Boris will be caught at some stage using an old copy of the Act of Union to wipe his botty in a field. It just feels like with the unionists in Northern Ireland, the farmers there, the business interests all lining up to be very anti-Brexit and very vocal about it that it would take one more Borisian moment of spectacular infamy to end up with Stormont rejecting the now Johnson'ed Act of Union in favour of declaring UDI :)

This is going to be fabulous, politically. I know Boris can do it. The boy has it in him.
Yeah sometimes I'm torn between wishing Johnson on the Union and pitying the Brits that will suffer for it. But mostly I lean towards - Feck the brits anyways
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

I can't really go down the road of being dismissive of 'the brits' because the brits I've met have never been in any way unkind or dismissive of me. Their government and many a past government is no more representative of the British people any more than our Dail is actually representative of Irish people.

I'll join you in watching with fascination however as a British Prime Minister dismantles the Union without even realising he is doing it. :)
 
