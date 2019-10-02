No Climate Emergency say 500 Scientists to UN

Many may not have heard of a letter and declaration from 500 professionals sent to the UN at the recent Climate Conference in New York:


There is no climate emergency
A global network of 500 scientists and professionals has prepared this urgent message. Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address the uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real benefits as well as the imagined costs of adaptation to global warming, and the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of mitigation.

Natural as well as anthropogenic factors cause warming
The geological archive reveals that Earth’s climate has varied as long as the planet has existed, with natural cold and warm phases. The Little Ice Age ended as recently as 1850. Therefore, it is no surprise that we now are experiencing a period of warming. Only very few peer-reviewed papers even go so far as to say that recent warming is chiefly anthropogenic..

Warming is far slower than predicted
The world has warmed at less than half the originally-predicted rate, and at less than half the rate to be expected on the basis of net anthropogenic forcing and radiative imbalance. It tells us that we are far from understanding climate change.
Climate policy relies on inadequate models
Climate models have many shortcomings and are not remotely plausible as policy tools. Moreover, they most likely exaggerate the effect of greenhouse gases such as CO2. In addition, they ignore the fact that enriching the atmosphere with CO2 is beneficial.

CO2 is plant food, the basis of all life on Earth
CO2 is not a pollutant. It is essential to all life on Earth. Photosynthesis is a blessing. More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth: additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide.
Global warming has not increased natural disasters
There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent. However, CO2-mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly. For instance, wind turbines kill birds and insects, and palm-oil plantations destroy the biodiversity of the rainforests.

Climate policy must respect scientific and economic realities
There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050. If better approaches emerge, we will have ample time to reflect and adapt. The aim of international policy should be to provide reliable and affordable energy at all times, and throughout the world.

www.theguardian.com

'CO2 is plant food': Australian group signs international declaration denying climate science

Mining engineers and business leaders among those joining Clintel group targeting UN
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

www.washingtontimes.com

‘There is no climate emergency,’ hundreds of scientists, engineers tell U.N.

Lost amid the coverage of Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg at last week’s U.N. Global Climate Summit were the 500 international scientists, engineers and other stakeholders sounding a very different message: “There is no climate emergency.”
www.washingtontimes.com www.washingtontimes.com

An example of the alarmists' response..

The declaration was dismissed by Penn State climatologist Michael E. Mann, who called it “craven and stupid,” as well as the left-of-center [U.K.] Guardian, which said the document “repeats well-worn and long-debunked talking points on climate change that are contradicted by scientific institutions and academies around the world.”
Click to expand...
As for craven and stupid...
Michael Mann just lost to climate change skeptic Dr Tim Ball in court in Aug 2019 over the integrity of Michael Mann's work creating the "Hockey Stick" Temperature Graph which Irish Government Policy is based on. Statisticians Ross McKittrick and Steve McIntyre found Mann et al calculations to be false as far back as 2003. Mr Mann's defence in court to Mr Ball was that his Hockey Stick data was his intellectual property. The court thought otherwise.

Mann filed his action in 2010 for Ball’s allegedly libelous statement that Mann “belongs in the state pen, not Penn State.” The final court ruling, in effect, vindicates Ball’s criticisms. Not only did the B.C. Supreme Court grant Ball’s application for dismissal of the nine-year, multi-million dollar lawsuit, it also took the additional step of awarding full legal costs to Ball.
Click to expand...
www.climatedepot.com

Climatologist Dr Tim Ball Defeats Michael Mann’s Climate Lawsuit

Written by John O’Sullivan Supreme Court of British Columbia dismisses Dr Michael Mann’s defamation lawsuit versus Canadian skeptic climatologist, Dr Tim Ball. Full legal costs are awarded to…
www.climatedepot.com

The full list of signatories can be downloaded here:


SCIENTISTS AND PROFESSIONALS FROM IRELAND
1. Jim O’Brien, Chair, Irish Climate Science Forum, Expert Reviewer IPCC AR6, ECD Ambassador
2. Tom Baldwin, Electrical Engineer, Specialist in Power System Security
3. Dr Anthony D. Barry, Honorary Fellow, Irish Academy of Engineering
4. Tony J. Carey, BA (Natural Sciences), Clare College, Cambridge
5. David Horgan, MA (Cambridge), MBA (Harvard), Resource Company Director
6. Seamus Hughes, BAgricSc, Specialist in Genetics
7. Ultan Murphy, B.Sc(Hons) Chemistry, Industry Science Professional
8. Owen O’Brien, Business Founder and Entrepreneur, MBA, DBA
9. J. Philip O’Kane, Emeritus Professor, School of Engineering, University College Cork
10. Peter O’Neill, Retired, School of Engineering, University College Dublin, Expert Reviewer of IPCC AR6
11. Fintan Ryan, Retired Senior Airline Captain, Fellow Royal Aeronautical Society
12. Dr. Brian N. Sweeney, Founding Chairman of Science Foundation Ireland
13. Sean Tangney, Business Entrepreneur, Former Technical Director, CRH plc
14. David Thompson, BAgricSc, MA, Animal Nutritionist
15. Dr. Edward Walsh, Former Chairman, Irish Council for Science, Technology and Innovation; Former Director, Energy Research Group, Virginia Tech, USA

We expect 1000's more will follow worldwide.
Many skeptics won't for their own reasons. Some becuase they'd rather a quiet life.
 


I don't see the Connolly's on that list of Irish scientists. Maybe it is because there are independent of any big organisation.

These scientists must be tearing their hair out when they hear the certainty in Media coverage that CO2 emissions need to be cut.
 
This letter needs to be copied to the news desks of all main-steam media outlets.
In particular to RTE, which seems to have become a propaganda outlet on this subject.

www.zerohedge.com

"There Is No Climate Emergency": Scientists Call For Reasoned Debate

"Climate models have many shortcomings and are not remotely plausible as policy tools...There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm..."
www.zerohedge.com www.zerohedge.com
 
'Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank Group, says the report confirms what scientists have been saying all along—that past emissions have set the planet on an unavoidable path to global warming. Areas north of the 25°N line of latitude will get drier. This includes most of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt, and all of Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza, Syria, Iraq and Iran—most of the MENA region, in fact.'

When they've told you that the Future Impact of Climate Change Visible Now in Yemen, and now they're telling you that both sides should be heard, the ambassadors of the European Climate Declaration come from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, French Canada and English Canada, but none of them come from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Lebanon, the West Bank, Gaza, Syria, Iraq, Iran or Yemen..
 
rainmaker said:
They almost all seem to work in the energy industry - funny old coincidence that...
Click to expand...
Also, almost none of them are physicists or climate scientists. I see Ag Scientists and a "Business Entrepreneur"?

It would be like going to a plumber for advice about the lump on your testicle.

Loada bollocks. Zoo.
 
So why are sea levels rising? Why is the Icelandic glacier shrinking? They showed a video of how it has shrunk on Sky recently. Why is Indonesia planning to move its capital because Jakarta is sinking?
 
Dame_Enda said:
So why are sea levels rising? Why is the Icelandic glacier shrinking? They showed a video of how it has shrunk on Sky recently. Why is Indonesia planning to move its capital because Jakarta is sinking?
Click to expand...
If you actually read the screed, you find it is completely evidence-free. In fact there is not evidence for the assertions at all. A total ball of smoke.

It is magical thinking - hoping that something is true. By the time climate change really bites, people other than the the signers will have to bear the brunt.
 
Anything that can separate me from those who would use the term "denier" is a good thing. I just see it as weakness on their part. As for sending this to Zoo - just another admission of weakness and insecurity.

As for the right honourable Michael Mann. He was 1st out of the blocks to critcise. He had 9 years in leagal proceedings against Tim Ball. He was asked to show how he created the Hockey Stick graph. He wouldn't, because he describes it his intellectual property although put together on public money and it sets public policy worldwide.

Wouldn't you think that he'd be delighted to demonstrate the authenticity of his work?

I think it was Wawrick Hughes who contacted the CRU in the University of East Anglia UK asking to see the raw data of how a temperature trend was created. He got a reply " Why should I share this data with you becuase you'll only want to find something wrong with it"

Of course any scientist worth their salt would want their work interrogated and would want someone to try to disprove their theory. Not when it comes the gobbledegook world of Global (non) Warming.
 
The Climate Intelligence Foundation [CLINTEL] , is a known Climate-Denial NGO. It was founded by Guus Berkhout, who used to work for Royal Dutch Shell.

Guus Berkhout - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

it is true that CO2 is plant food. But the deafforestation of the Amazon means instead it stays in the earth's atmosphere rather than being consumed by plants. Trump and Bolsonaro have supported this.
 
Dame_Enda said:
So why are sea levels rising? Why is the Icelandic glacier shrinking? They showed a video of how it has shrunk on Sky recently. Why is Indonesia planning to move its capital because Jakarta is sinking?
Click to expand...
Sea levels have always been rising for the past 10,000 years. 1-2mm year and that's about it. Up here, down there. In fact there is 33,000 Sq Km more land area than 20 years ago - at the coasts. Satellite data shows.
 
Ultan Murphy said:
They don't need to be all Scientists. Let's see.. Al Gore, John Kerry, Prince Charles, Mary Robinson, The Pope, Greta. You get the drift?
Click to expand...
Donald Trump, Sarah Palin, Rush Limbaugh, Jeremy Clarkson, Sammy Wilson, Nigel Lawson..............
Do you get the drift?
As arguments for or against a position on climate change, both of those positions are infantile. Except mine is deliberately so, done to highlight how silly yours is. :)
 
Hi all, A bit off-topic but this coming storm is going to be a bad one. Stay safe everyone so we can argue again on Friday!
 
rainmaker said:
They almost all seem to work in the energy industry - funny old coincidence that...
Click to expand...
Yep I noted there were not many regular Irish academics. It could mean these Irish signees are largely biased or it could mean regular academics are too cowed to go against the "obvious truth". One is as plausible as the other.
 
Dame_Enda said:
The Climate Intelligence Foundation [CLINTEL] , is a known Climate-Denial NGO. It was founded by Guus Berkhout, who used to work for Royal Dutch Shell.

Guus Berkhout - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

it is true that CO2 is plant food. But the deafforestation of the Amazon means instead it stays in the earth's atmosphere rather than being consumed by plants. Trump and Bolsonaro have supported this.
Click to expand...
Be careful with assuming the Amazing rain Forest is the only consumer of CO2. Our planet is getting greener and some people put it down to the increase in CO2.
 
raetsel said:
Donald Trump, Sarah Palin, Rush Limbaugh, Jeremy Clarkson, Sammy Wilson, Nigel Lawson..............
Do you get the drift?
As arguments for or against a position on climate change, both of those positions are infantile. Except mine is deliberately so, done to highlight how silly yours is. :)
Click to expand...
Your point, as I understand it, is that this type of stunt is just as bad as the stunts that has the majority of people in the world worried about man-made climate change. It is fighting propaganda with propaganda and that's not an honourable or effective tactic.

One might say that the only honourable effective tactic is to bring scientific evidence to the argument. I not sure that's a true statement. Peer reviewed papers frequently undermine the argument that our effect on climate is significant. The tune played by politicians and media has not changed yet.
 
