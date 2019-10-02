No Climate Emergency say 500 Scientists to UN

'CO2 is plant food': Australian group signs international declaration denying climate science Mining engineers and business leaders among those joining Clintel group targeting UN

‘There is no climate emergency,’ hundreds of scientists, engineers tell U.N. Lost amid the coverage of Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg at last week’s U.N. Global Climate Summit were the 500 international scientists, engineers and other stakeholders sounding a very different message: “There is no climate emergency.”

The declaration was dismissed by Penn State climatologist Michael E. Mann, who called it "craven and stupid," as well as the left-of-center [U.K.] Guardian, which said the document "repeats well-worn and long-debunked talking points on climate change that are contradicted by scientific institutions and academies around the world."

Mann filed his action in 2010 for Ball's allegedly libelous statement that Mann "belongs in the state pen, not Penn State." The final court ruling, in effect, vindicates Ball's criticisms. Not only did the B.C. Supreme Court grant Ball's application for dismissal of the nine-year, multi-million dollar lawsuit, it also took the additional step of awarding full legal costs to Ball.

Climatologist Dr Tim Ball Defeats Michael Mann’s Climate Lawsuit Written by John O’Sullivan Supreme Court of British Columbia dismisses Dr Michael Mann’s defamation lawsuit versus Canadian skeptic climatologist, Dr Tim Ball. Full legal costs are awarded to…

Many may not have heard of a letter and declaration from 500 professionals sent to the UN at the recent Climate Conference in New York:A global network of 500 scientists and professionals has prepared this urgent message. Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address the uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real benefits as well as the imagined costs of adaptation to global warming, and the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of mitigation.The geological archive reveals that Earth’s climate has varied as long as the planet has existed, with natural cold and warm phases. The Little Ice Age ended as recently as 1850. Therefore, it is no surprise that we now are experiencing a period of warming. Only very few peer-reviewed papers even go so far as to say that recent warming is chiefly anthropogenic..The world has warmed at less than half the originally-predicted rate, and at less than half the rate to be expected on the basis of net anthropogenic forcing and radiative imbalance. It tells us that we are far from understanding climate change.Climate policy relies on inadequate modelsClimate models have many shortcomings and are not remotely plausible as policy tools. Moreover, they most likely exaggerate the effect of greenhouse gases such as CO2. In addition, they ignore the fact that enriching the atmosphere with CO2 is beneficial.CO2 is not a pollutant. It is essential to all life on Earth. Photosynthesis is a blessing. More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth: additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide.Global warming has not increased natural disastersThere is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent. However, CO2-mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly. For instance, wind turbines kill birds and insects, and palm-oil plantations destroy the biodiversity of the rainforests.There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050. If better approaches emerge, we will have ample time to reflect and adapt. The aim of international policy should be to provide reliable and affordable energy at all times, and throughout the world.An example of the alarmists' response..As for craven and stupid...Michael Mann just lost to climate change skeptic Dr Tim Ball in court in Aug 2019 over the integrity of Michael Mann's work creating the "Hockey Stick" Temperature Graph which Irish Government Policy is based on. Statisticians Ross McKittrick and Steve McIntyre found Mann et al calculations to be false as far back as 2003. Mr Mann's defence in court to Mr Ball was that his Hockey Stick data was his intellectual property. The court thought otherwise.The full list of signatories can be downloaded here:1. Jim O’Brien, Chair, Irish Climate Science Forum, Expert Reviewer IPCC AR6, ECD Ambassador2. Tom Baldwin, Electrical Engineer, Specialist in Power System Security3. Dr Anthony D. Barry, Honorary Fellow, Irish Academy of Engineering4. Tony J. Carey, BA (Natural Sciences), Clare College, Cambridge5. David Horgan, MA (Cambridge), MBA (Harvard), Resource Company Director6. Seamus Hughes, BAgricSc, Specialist in Genetics7. Ultan Murphy, B.Sc(Hons) Chemistry, Industry Science Professional8. Owen O’Brien, Business Founder and Entrepreneur, MBA, DBA9. J. Philip O’Kane, Emeritus Professor, School of Engineering, University College Cork10. Peter O’Neill, Retired, School of Engineering, University College Dublin, Expert Reviewer of IPCC AR611. Fintan Ryan, Retired Senior Airline Captain, Fellow Royal Aeronautical Society12. Dr. Brian N. Sweeney, Founding Chairman of Science Foundation Ireland13. Sean Tangney, Business Entrepreneur, Former Technical Director, CRH plc14. David Thompson, BAgricSc, MA, Animal Nutritionist15. Dr. Edward Walsh, Former Chairman, Irish Council for Science, Technology and Innovation; Former Director, Energy Research Group, Virginia Tech, USAWe expect 1000's more will follow worldwide.Many skeptics won't for their own reasons. Some becuase they'd rather a quiet life.