No Deal unless the Irish border backstop is scrapped

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

EU hits the panic button over 'Brexit Cold War' after Boris Johnson warns of No Deal unless the Irish border backstop is scrapped

www.dailymail.co.uk

Boris Johnson lays down the law tp the EU on Brexit

The new PM made clear his position to the French President in a tense late-night phone call and did the same with the president of the European Commission and German Chancellor.
www.dailymail.co.uk

I am left to wonder what does the DUP think the average person who lives along the border will do if they try and put back a hard border? I honestly have now to accept that I do not understand the mindset of unionists.

 


McSlaggart

McSlaggart

SgtBilko said:
Well played Boris and the DUP. Now watch the EU, and Leo in particular, buckle under that level of pressure. The backstop will be binned, time limited or majorly changed within the next few months. And rightly so.
"
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar can relax on one score. It seems that he is not going to be confronted with the difficulty of finding a way to climb down, even a little bit, on the Border backstop as the new British prime minister, Boris Johnson, seems hell bent on confrontation rather than compromise.

Johnson’s savage cabinet purge and his appointment of the Brexit campaign’s chief strategist Dominic Cummings as he adviser indicates that he has gone into full Prince Hal mode, and is staking everything on routing the dreaded Brussels bureaucrats and the mere Irish by October 31st.

That will have enormous and unforeseeable consequences for the people of this island, as well as the UK, but as far as Varadkar is concerned the politics of it are straightforward. He will simply have to act as the Irish champion standing up to the English bully. That will not be a difficult role to play, particularly as he will have the full backing of our European partners."

www.irishtimes.com

Confrontational Johnson makes it easy for Varadkar

Stephen Collins: Doesn’t matter now what Taoiseach or Tánaiste say about the backstop
www.irishtimes.com
 
S

shiel

SgtBilko said:
Well played Boris and the DUP. Now watch the EU, and Leo in particular, buckle under that level of pressure. The backstop will be binned, time limited or majorly changed within the next few months. And rightly so.
Well that is the Brexit narrative.

We know the Brexiteer attitude together with Trump, Putin and European fascists is to wage economic war on the rest of Europe including this former colony.

We know that the agenda involves dismantling the EU, re-erecting the iron curtain, making the UK a virtual 51st state of the US and the spread of fascism in Europe.

But feel free to gloat about that to your heart's content.

It reminds all of us what the agenda is.

And of course the Brexit narrative says that it is all Paddy's fault.
 
death or glory

death or glory

shiel said:
Well that is the Brexit narrative.

We know the Brexiteer attitude together with Trump, Putin and European fascists is to wage economic war on the rest of Europe including this former colony.

We know that the agenda involves dismantling the EU, re-erecting the iron curtain, making the UK a virtual 51st state of the US and the spread of fascism in Europe.

But feel free to gloat about that to your heart's content.

It reminds all of us what the agenda is.

And of course the Brexit narrative says that it is all Paddy's fault.
Boy's a dear,
I can't wait to see Eire troops enforcing a hard border at bequest of the EU.
So we have less contact with the thick red necks like you.
How thick do you have to be to insist on a backstop supposedly to prevent a hard border causing a hard border.
 
C

cytex

SgtBilko said:
Well played Boris and the DUP. Now watch the EU, and Leo in particular, buckle under that level of pressure. The backstop will be binned, time limited or majorly changed within the next few months. And rightly so.
Actually there is zero chance of that happening for simple reasons :

1. The EU cannot be seen to back down they have drawn there line in the sand. If they do backdown what message does it send to America China etc when it comes to negociating their trade deals . That the EU will back down if it is uncomfortable the EU cannot afford to let that happen.

2. The EU still have to do a trade negociation with Britian which Britian sorley needs . This mean Even in a event of no Deal all of this is back on the table as soon as No Deal happens and Bojo goes to get a trade deal with them . Dispite what brexiteers are saying they simple cannot exist on their own without trade to the EU.

3. Ireland has nowhere to back down to. A no Deal and a No Backstop is the Same thing for this country. It means a border and the troubles restarting. It is simply not in Irish Interests to backdown.

Boris and the DUP have backed themselves into a corner with no way out . This is going to go to an Election as soon as two more MP's resign due to a no deal going to happen. Then an Extension followed by a Election and a New PM. Dispite what the show is it is simple Boris position is untenable and the EU know it if they stick to there guns by the end of August Boris's whole house of cards fall down.
 
raetsel

raetsel

The bottom line here is that the tail doesn't wag the dog.
The EU need the UK far less than vice versa. Hard border it is - Johnson, Rees Mogg and the tories implementing that policy are much too well off to be affected by it. The poor suckers on the street who support them can relish their newly won "freedom from totalitarian EU slavery" sitting in their own sh1t, with no money to pay for the heating bill, from now to eternity.
 
McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
18,381
death or glory said:
Boy's a dear,
I can't wait to see Eire troops enforcing a hard border at bequest of the EU.
So we have less contact with the thick red necks like you.
How thick do you have to be to insist on a backstop supposedly to prevent a hard border causing a hard border.
Do you think the British army controlled the Border during the Troubles?
 
raetsel

raetsel

death or glory said:
Boy's a dear,
I can't wait to see Eire troops enforcing a hard border at bequest of the EU.
So we have less contact with the thick red necks like you.
How thick do you have to be to insist on a backstop supposedly to prevent a hard border causing a hard border.
:ROFLMAO:
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

SgtBilko said:
Well played Boris and the DUP. Now watch the EU, and Leo in particular, buckle under that level of pressure. The backstop will be binned, time limited or majorly changed within the next few months. And rightly so.
We have been hearing that for 3 years .... same old, same old shyte .... a welter of self-delusion ...
 
death or glory

death or glory

death or glory

death or glory

owedtojoy said:
We have been hearing that for 3 years .... same old, same old shyte .... a welter of self-delusion ...
Pot, kettle, black.
We have heard for 3 years crap about the UK s legitimate Democratic decision to leave the EU.
 
S

shiel

death or glory said:
Boy's a dear,
I can't wait to see Eire troops enforcing a hard border at bequest of the EU.
So we have less contact with the thick red necks like you.
How thick do you have to be to insist on a backstop supposedly to prevent a hard border causing a hard border.
Just keep repeating the racist fascist narrative.

It reminds all of us of the Brexit motivation.

It also reminds us on the difference between that narrative and the ideal of the democracies of Europe cooperating in matters of mutual interest in a continent which experienced centuries of imperial/totalitarian wars.
 
raetsel

raetsel

death or glory said:
Do

Ratsarse
Do you not have something sectarian and bigoted to post?
It's not like you
:ROFLMAO:
My sides are splitting, DOG.
I haven't laughed so much since the time you told us about how you caught a dose of gonorrhea from that chap in Ibiza......................
 
R

Round tower

McSlaggart said:
EU hits the panic button over 'Brexit Cold War' after Boris Johnson warns of No Deal unless the Irish border backstop is scrapped

www.dailymail.co.uk

Boris Johnson lays down the law tp the EU on Brexit

The new PM made clear his position to the French President in a tense late-night phone call and did the same with the president of the European Commission and German Chancellor.
www.dailymail.co.uk

I am left to wonder what does the DUP think the average person who lives along the border will do if they try and put back a hard border? I honestly have now to accept that I do not understand the mindset of unionists.
Daily Mail - what an English paper, what other crap would they print.
UK will not be leaving without a NO Deal because the majority of the HOC will not let them leave with a ND.
Just because Boris wants something does not mean he is going to get it
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1153987479722254338

Brexit Party slipping. Boris Johnson must be wondering when is the right time to cut them off at the knees.

If the Tories are losing votes to the Lib Dems, it means that the residual Leavers left in the party are abandoning ship.
 
Marcella

Marcella

BoJo is in full general election mode. This is what the bluster is all about - he’s the political equivalent of scrappy doo. When parliament stop him, he’ll call a GE and fight it on a brexit ticket.

Brexit was, is and will remain more about the internal politics of the conservatives than anything else.

Should he win a comfortable majority in the GE, the DUP will be dumped and a stand alone backstop for the north will be very likely.
 
S

Splodge

SgtBilko said:
Well played Boris and the DUP. Now watch the EU, and Leo in particular, buckle under that level of pressure. The backstop will be binned, time limited or majorly changed within the next few months. And rightly so.
Real Brits want nothing to do with the likes of you.
 
R

recedite

McSlaggart said:
"
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar can relax on one score. It seems that he is not going to be confronted with the difficulty of finding a way to climb down, even a little bit, on the Border backstop as the new British prime minister, Boris Johnson, seems hell bent on confrontation rather than compromise.

www.irishtimes.com

Confrontational Johnson makes it easy for Varadkar

Stephen Collins: Doesn’t matter now what Taoiseach or Tánaiste say about the backstop
www.irishtimes.com
That article is incredibly misinformed. A disgrace to the IT, which was once a good newspaper.
There is little the Government in Dublin can do at this stage except prepare for the worst as it doesn’t much matter anymore what the Taoiseach or the Tánaiste say about the backstop.
In fact Leo is the only person in the world with the power to sort this out quickly. All he has to do is relax his interpretation of what arrangements and checks are necessary at the border (ie agree with Boris that a few cameras etc are OK)
For the sake of getting a deal, the French and Germans are just going to agree to that, if Leo has already given it his seal of approval.

But no, Leo is still saying it must be all or nothing. A fully manned border to the full EU external border specification, or else no border at all.
That's a big risk he is taking with our future prosperity. If this all goes pear shaped, he will get the blame, and rightly so.
 
