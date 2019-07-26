No Deal unless the Irish border backstop is scrapped

SgtBilko said: Well played Boris and the DUP. Now watch the EU, and Leo in particular, buckle under that level of pressure. The backstop will be binned, time limited or majorly changed within the next few months. And rightly so. Click to expand...

Actually there is zero chance of that happening for simple reasons :1. The EU cannot be seen to back down they have drawn there line in the sand. If they do backdown what message does it send to America China etc when it comes to negociating their trade deals . That the EU will back down if it is uncomfortable the EU cannot afford to let that happen.2. The EU still have to do a trade negociation with Britian which Britian sorley needs . This mean Even in a event of no Deal all of this is back on the table as soon as No Deal happens and Bojo goes to get a trade deal with them . Dispite what brexiteers are saying they simple cannot exist on their own without trade to the EU.3. Ireland has nowhere to back down to. A no Deal and a No Backstop is the Same thing for this country. It means a border and the troubles restarting. It is simply not in Irish Interests to backdown.Boris and the DUP have backed themselves into a corner with no way out . This is going to go to an Election as soon as two more MP's resign due to a no deal going to happen. Then an Extension followed by a Election and a New PM. Dispite what the show is it is simple Boris position is untenable and the EU know it if they stick to there guns by the end of August Boris's whole house of cards fall down.