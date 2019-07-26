McSlaggart
EU hits the panic button over 'Brexit Cold War' after Boris Johnson warns of No Deal unless the Irish border backstop is scrapped
I am left to wonder what does the DUP think the average person who lives along the border will do if they try and put back a hard border? I honestly have now to accept that I do not understand the mindset of unionists.
Boris Johnson lays down the law tp the EU on Brexit
The new PM made clear his position to the French President in a tense late-night phone call and did the same with the president of the European Commission and German Chancellor.
