No GAA Investigation Into U12 IRA Medals

Ulster GAA admits no evidence of probe into IRA medals complaint - Regional - Belfast NewsletterThe GAA has been unable to give any details of an investigation into an incident where a mother complained that her son was presented with an IRA medal after a match last year.
Last June the furious mother of the 11-year-old boy said the medal presented to the under-12 boys at Galbally Pearses club in Tyrone featured Martin McCaughey, who was shot dead by the SAS in 1990.
“It was outrageous. My son was asking what the hero did,” the anonymous mother told the BBC. The Ulster GAA Council said at the time it would investigate if the mother came forward.
The News Letter asked Ulster GAA yesterday what the outcome of the investigation was, but a spokesman was not able to say that any probe took place.
So rather than take any action (god forbid) the Ulster GAA's excuse is that the mother chose to remain anonymous therefore no action was required. laughable, I am sure it's not beyond anyone (well some) on here's imagination to figure out why she wanted to remain anonymous. BBC News - Mother's anger over GAA club's 'IRA medals' for under-12s
Now before the usual suspects jump to the GAA's defense and take issue with a PUL for daring to criticize the GAA . Consider this if the IFA was issuing billy Wright medals to under 12's at the Lenny Murphy Memorial ground would you be happy for tens of millions of public money to be given to that 'sporting' organisation?
The Ulster GAA should have the guts to publicly either condone or support these events...
Oh and once upon a time The GAA’s Ulster president Tom Daly said: “GAA places and spaces have been places where everybody, irrespective of political affiliation or none, has been welcome.”
Really? I beg to differ...
