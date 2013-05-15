No GAA Investigation Into U12 IRA Medals

The GAA has been unable to give any details of an investigation into an incident where a mother complained that her son was presented with an IRA medal after a match last year.

Last June the furious mother of the 11-year-old boy said the medal presented to the under-12 boys at Galbally Pearses club in Tyrone featured Martin McCaughey, who was shot dead by the SAS in 1990.

“It was outrageous. My son was asking what the hero did,” the anonymous mother told the BBC. The Ulster GAA Council said at the time it would investigate if the mother came forward.

The News Letter asked Ulster GAA yesterday what the outcome of the investigation was, but a spokesman was not able to say that any probe took place.
Ulster GAA admits no evidence of probe into IRA medals complaint - Regional - Belfast Newsletter

So rather than take any action (god forbid) the Ulster GAA's excuse is that the mother chose to remain anonymous therefore no action was required. laughable, I am sure it's not beyond anyone (well some) on here's imagination to figure out why she wanted to remain anonymous. BBC News - Mother's anger over GAA club's 'IRA medals' for under-12s

Now before the usual suspects jump to the GAA's defense and take issue with a PUL for daring to criticize the GAA . Consider this if the IFA was issuing billy Wright medals to under 12's at the Lenny Murphy Memorial ground would you be happy for tens of millions of public money to be given to that 'sporting' organisation?

The Ulster GAA should have the guts to publicly either condone or support these events...

Oh and once upon a time The GAA’s Ulster president Tom Daly said: “GAA places and spaces have been places where everybody, irrespective of political affiliation or none, has been welcome.”

Really? I beg to differ...

Sunday Life reveals sports body

GAA

BBC NEWS | UK | Northern Ireland | IRA names could mean GAA fund cut

GAA DISTANCES ITSELF FROM IRA COMMEMORATIONS - Local - Mid Ulster Mail

GAA to investigate IRA memorial football match - Local - Mid Ulster Mail

Anger over

“To All GAA Fans… Support The Hunger Strikers” leaflet | Irish Election Literature

GAA President participates in Hunger Strike Commemorations « Slugger O'Toole

BBC NEWS | UK | Northern Ireland | GAA accused over rally at ground

BBC NEWS | UK | Northern Ireland | McCausland slams H-Block event

and so on and on and on... cue gnashing of teeth and whatabouttery...
 


The IRA Army Council,sorry i mean the county board have asked me not to comment...
 
That comes as absolutely no surprise whatsoever. No doubt we shall now have pages of 'debate' in which CNRs will vigorously defend the GAA as a non sectarian organisation, open to all and with no links to terrorism. They never let the facts get in the way after all.
 
I suggest you put a link up to how the GAA dealt with a Donegal player who was bitten by a Dublin player.
 
Cruimh said:
Hardly surprising the mother didn't come forward. She has her family to consider.
Wonder if she even exists. Anonymous indeed.
 
It would be Okay for the OO to hand out medals commemorating the British Army though would it not?

One man's Army, another man's occupying force.

One man's terrorist, another man's freedom fighter.

No comparison between people taking on the British/Orange state and people running around cutting up random Catholics.

Stop funding the British sec forces and we'll stop funding the GAA.

Stop commemorating the British sec forces and we'll stop commemorating the IRA.

There's my Irish Republican view on it, now give my head a holiday Bridges ffs will ye!:)
 
Cruimh said:
We both know what would happen if she dared go public.
What, she would be took out by the defunct Provos? This is not 1970 Cruimh, the Provos are gone, even in places like Creggan in Derry they have completely stopped.
 
Cruimh said:
We both know what would happen if she dared go public.
Anonymous source, paranoid scare mongering, assumptions, 'furious mother'. Not buying it, keeps Newsletter readers entertained though, gives its readers a good old mope session over an organisation they despise anyway.

Just for people's information Martin McCaughey was a player for the club in question (Galbally Pearses) when he was killed in action by British soldiers. As well as that he played minors for Tyrone and steeped in the GAA traditions. Faux outrage indeed but the Newsletter would have you believe it was a random medal given to youngsters, encouraging them to join the 'RA. Utterly pathetic.
 
InsideImDancing said:
It would be Okay for the OO to hand out medals commemorating the British Army though would it not?

One man's Army, another man's occupying force.

One man's terrorist, another man's freedom fighter.

No comparison between people taking on the British/Orange state and people running around cutting up random Catholics.

Stop funding the British sec forces and we'll stop funding the GAA.

Stop commemorating the British sec forces and we'll stop commemorating the IRA.

There's my Irish Republican view on it, now give my head a holiday Bridges ffs will ye!:)
IID, your comments would be valid if the GAA were not attempting or trying to be inclusive. To be honest, my view is one of disappointment in the GAA for their lack of willingness to deal with such issues.
 
Cruimh said:
And at the same time hoovering up millions of public money.
Public being the operative word, many thousands of them who support the GAA, and the freedom fighters.

Say what you like about the IRA but they changed this place for the better. From the Orange state to the GFA.
 
InsideImDancing said:
It would be Okay for the OO to hand out medals commemorating the British Army though would it not?

One man's Army, another man's occupying force.

One man's terrorist, another man's freedom fighter.

No comparison between people taking on the British/Orange state and people running around cutting up random Catholics.

Stop funding the British sec forces and we'll stop funding the GAA.

Stop commemorating the British sec forces and we'll stop commemorating the IRA.

There's my Irish Republican view on it, now give my head a holiday Bridges ffs will ye!:)
No harm lad but that's just pure crap whatabouttery, we are constantly told the GAA is a non sectarian, non political sporting organisation, what you are saying is it is political (shock)
 
Cruimh said:
Did I mention the IRA?

Her kid(s?) would likely be bullied, she would be ostracised and a fair chance Graffiti and broken windows would follow.
Idle speculation. :)
 
