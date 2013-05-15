No GAA Investigation Into U12 IRA Medals

The GAA has been unable to give any details of an investigation into an incident where a mother complained that her son was presented with an IRA medal after a match last year.



Last June the furious mother of the 11-year-old boy said the medal presented to the under-12 boys at Galbally Pearses club in Tyrone featured Martin McCaughey, who was shot dead by the SAS in 1990.



“It was outrageous. My son was asking what the hero did,” the anonymous mother told the BBC. The Ulster GAA Council said at the time it would investigate if the mother came forward.



The News Letter asked Ulster GAA yesterday what the outcome of the investigation was, but a spokesman was not able to say that any probe took place.