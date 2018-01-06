No, Mr President, cold weather in the USA does not challenge GLOBAL warming .....

This is an old trope that comes up again and again, especially when the President of the USA and most Republican members of Congress deny the reality of climate change.

Note: Here, "global warming" and "climate change" are will be used interchangeably, as they generally are.

GLOBAL warming does not mean it will get warmer everywhere all the time. The seasons and the weather will still happen, but will change over the long term.

Climate = Long Term Weather Statistics (mean temperatures & extremes, mean rainfall & extremes etc etc )

If climate changes, then weather will over the long term. Climate is the norm or expectation, weather is what you get on a daily basis. If climate is a soccer striker's average goals per game over his mature career to date, weather is what he or she scores in any given match, from 0 goals to 3 or more.

It is an arduous task to keep track of the weather statistics, but scientists have noted long term weather changes, most noticeably temperatures, even local temperatures.

This is a good site to track daily global weather, and how parts of the planet are doing with regard to temperature, wind speeds, rainfall etc. Climate Reanalyzer

Today you can see that, while some of North America is experiencing lower-than-average temperatures, most of the Northern Hemisphere is experiencing higher-than-average temperatures.



In fact, the Northern Hemisphere as a whole is +1C above the average, or norm, established on a 1979 - 2000 baseline. That +1C is called the temperature anomaly.. Global temperatures are measured by deviations from the norm, or global average.

So, Mr President, even with your problems over recently published books, there is always a chance for a teachable moment. Thank you for listening.
 
Trump is bigging it up bigly that this is the coldest weather ever. Period!
 
Next, he will be claiming he is responsible.
Wait a minute, you have a thread for this propaganda, why you spreading it around?
 
I’m surprised he’s not claiming to have solved global warming. However the real political problem for global warming is not the deniers but those who are publicly vociferous about the need to do something but in reality avoid doing very much at all. Our leaders for example talk like climate change believers but other than raising taxes do nothing about it. They won’t provide a working public transport system and they won’t do anything to upset dairy farmers.

Our media spend half their time looking down their nose at Trump and the other half encouraging populist ignorance about cycling.

Cork city council which has great things to say about climate change is currently trying to develop sites on the river which would simply not survive a rise in sea levels. In reality there is nothing happening on climate change that will actually be effective. If governments did start to introduce the necessary measures we would see the election of more Trumps everywhere.

Ordinary people who haven’t see real pay increases for a generation are not in a position to pay for the crisis. The people who own the wealth and who have profited from the exploitation of the planet will have to pay. They are the only ones who can. When the Green movement adopts that policy instead of being virtue signaling hectoring scolds then they might start to be taken seriously.
 
I am not sure why blame is lumped on "the Green movement", who are only a sliver of the political spectrum, with very little real power to do anything.

Only when all parties take responsibility will anything really change. At least, that has happened to an extent everywhere except the USA.

Theresa May puts tackling climate change back on Tory agenda
 
The northern hemisphere has been warming up since the end of the last Ice Age circa 12-15,000 years ago

- and its still warming up with some dips in between eg 'little ice ages'

Human activity is adding to it all right

- but long term cannot stop it.
 
The clue is in the first sentence of the article

as the Conservative party renewed its push to portray itself as environmentally friendly
Problem is psychological.Climate change crazies are invariably, left/liberal leaning, control freaks and secular.Because they are godless they believe that there is nothing bigger than them.Thus the neurotic impulse to control everything and everybody and of course, the rabid hysteria directed at anyone that doesn't buy into their BS. Climate change is happening.It always has crazies
It always will.
 
The US has really been through the mill this year in terms of whether disasters be it floods droughts tornadoes forest fires or frozen orange orchards in Florida. All of which comes with a price tag of billions of dollars and they don't even know what will happen this year as weather patterns become more and more unpredictable probably the only thing for certain is another hottest year on record.
 
The clue is in the first sentence of the article
Good point, climate action has been taken up all along the political spectrum from right to left, but we have yet to find out how much is real and how much is "greenwashing".

Fossil fuel companies still have big profits, and money talks.

The Green movement can act as the political conscience. As they may never get any real power, that is their role.
 
You just called Angela Merkel, Emanuel Macron, Theresa May, Arnold Schwartzenegger and Leo Varadkar "left leaning control freaks".

Isn't that a bit hyperbolic, ever for a right leaning control freak?
 
He homeschools on inforwars. What do you expect?
 
Fixed that. Left/liberal leaning then if you need to be pedantic.The control freak crazies bit stays.
 
Well thanks for all the evidence you have presented.

I can't refute a nullity.

However, I can show that the Northern Hemisphere has NOT been warming up for 12-15,000 years. After a peak about 12,000 years ago (after which humans invented agriculture), global average temperatures cooled until about 1850, when greenhouse gases from the industrial revolution kicked in and began the current warming.



Here is the paper on which the chart is based: A Reconstruction of Regional and Global Temperature for the Past 11,300 Years | Science

http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad_astronomy/2013/03/13/global_warming_new_study_shows_warming_is_faster_than_it_has_been_in_11.html
 
Fixed that. Left/liberal leaning then if you need to be pedantic.The control freak crazies bit stays.
So anyone not to the right of Alex Jones is a liberal?

Riiiiight, I think I will back away quickly.
 
Nobody denies that. The point is that human activity adds to it.
 
The fuc*kbrains still don't get it. It's not that anybody thought Trump could do anything but f*uck it up. It's just not you shower of Trumps. Yep! all the anti-Trumps. You 'are' Trump in all his Glory.

Time to start to think it out again, eh?
 
