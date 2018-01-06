No, Mr President, cold weather in the USA does not challenge GLOBAL warming .....

I’m surprised he’s not claiming to have solved global warming. However the real political problem for global warming is not the deniers but those who are publicly vociferous about the need to do something but in reality avoid doing very much at all. Our leaders for example talk like climate change believers but other than raising taxes do nothing about it. They won’t provide a working public transport system and they won’t do anything to upset dairy farmers.



Our media spend half their time looking down their nose at Trump and the other half encouraging populist ignorance about cycling.



Cork city council which has great things to say about climate change is currently trying to develop sites on the river which would simply not survive a rise in sea levels. In reality there is nothing happening on climate change that will actually be effective. If governments did start to introduce the necessary measures we would see the election of more Trumps everywhere.



Ordinary people who haven’t see real pay increases for a generation are not in a position to pay for the crisis. The people who own the wealth and who have profited from the exploitation of the planet will have to pay. They are the only ones who can. When the Green movement adopts that policy instead of being virtue signaling hectoring scolds then they might start to be taken seriously.