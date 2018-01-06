No, Mr President, cold weather in the USA does not challenge GLOBAL warming .....

owedtojoy
This is an old trope that comes up again and again, especially when the President of the USA and most Republican members of Congress deny the reality of climate change.
Note: Here, "global warming" and "climate change" are will be used interchangeably, as they generally are.
GLOBAL warming does not mean it will get warmer everywhere all the time. The seasons and the weather will still happen, but will change over the long term.
Climate = Long Term Weather Statistics (mean temperatures & extremes, mean rainfall & extremes etc etc )
If climate changes, then weather will over the long term. Climate is the norm or expectation, weather is what you get on a daily basis. If climate is a soccer striker's average goals per game over his mature career to date, weather is what he or she scores in any given match, from 0 goals to 3 or more.
It is an arduous task to keep track of the weather statistics, but scientists have noted long term weather changes, most noticeably temperatures, even local temperatures.
This is a good site to track daily global weather, and how parts of the planet are doing with regard to temperature, wind speeds, rainfall etc. Climate Reanalyzer
Today you can see that, while some of North America is experiencing lower-than-average temperatures, most of the Northern Hemisphere is experiencing higher-than-average temperatures.
In fact, the Northern Hemisphere as a whole is +1C above the average, or norm, established on a 1979 - 2000 baseline. That +1C is called the temperature anomaly.. Global temperatures are measured by deviations from the norm, or global average.
So, Mr President, even with your problems over recently published books, there is always a chance for a teachable moment. Thank you for listening.
