Ruff says Flaherty
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 18, 2011
- Messages
- 1,507
Noel Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' in Dáil after raising questions about money being sent to Nigeria
Is it just me or can someone not raise a legitimate question without being called a racist?
€3.54 billion over 8 years seems a huge amount when you look at the official census figures of Nigerians in Ireland and then at the CSO figures on employment rates of those that are here. If there are 17,000 Nigerians in Ireland it means that each one would have had to send back €202,000.
I wonder what the explanation is? Do we do a lot of business with Nigeria?
