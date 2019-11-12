Ruff says Flaherty said: Noel Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' in Dáil after raising questions about money being sent to Nigeria



Is it just me or can someone not raise a legitimate question without being called a racist?



€3.54 billion over 8 years seems a huge amount when you look at the official census figures of Nigerians in Ireland and then at the CSO figures on employment rates of those that are here. If there are 17,000 Nigerians in Ireland it means that each one would have had to send back €202,000.



Creaming it, with the approval of the dumb politicians in the Dáil, who are also at the same tack.The first thing that comes to these pathetic 'politicians', Varadkar, Coveney, Coppinger's minds, ah shure, the Irish did it - is this not racism also - against the Irish - making them out as dishonest also. The Irish abroad worked hard for their money, and we very much doubt they were able to send much money home - usually a pittance - scamming not so easy then.Fair play to Noel Grealish for highlighting the peculiar high amount being sent back to Nigeria - are they claiming in a few jurisdictions - very easy to float back and forth to Northern Ireland and the UK and double sign.Hopefully, the PC liberal cultural marxists will get their kick in the ar$e the next election.Vote the National Party, ACI, The Freedom Party, etc, anyone but the present inept PC lot we have now - wake up people.