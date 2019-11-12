Noel Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' in Dáil after raising questions about money being sent to Nigeria

Noel Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' in Dáil after raising questions about money being sent to Nigeria

Is it just me or can someone not raise a legitimate question without being called a racist?

€3.54 billion over 8 years seems a huge amount when you look at the official census figures of Nigerians in Ireland and then at the CSO figures on employment rates of those that are here. If there are 17,000 Nigerians in Ireland it means that each one would have had to send back €202,000.

I wonder what the explanation is? Do we do a lot of business with Nigeria?
 


We could learn how to haggle?


 
Ruff says Flaherty said:
Noel Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' in Dáil after raising questions about money being sent to Nigeria

Is it just me or can someone not raise a legitimate question without being called a racist?

€3.54 billion over 8 years seems a huge amount when you look at the official census figures of Nigerians in Ireland and then at the CSO figures on employment rates of those that are here. If there are 17,000 Nigerians in Ireland it means that each one would have had to send back €202,000.

I wonder what the explanation is? Do we do a lot of business with Nigeria?
Link to the various figures you've posted?
 
One of the most sectarian politicians in the Dáil calls another politician in the Dáil racist for asking a legitimate question- what a laugh.
 
Anyone who has got "those" Nigerian emails will know Grealish is correct.

The amount of airtime devoted to these remarks compared to Clifford Lee's comments on "Black Dwarf" Brazilians, Travellers, Kim Kardashian and "slut venue" is out of all proportion.
 
DJP said:
One of the most sectarian politicians in the Dáil calls another politician in the Dáil racist for asking a legitimate question- what a laugh.
Why is it legitimate ? Why not ask why we have a higher percentage of English people on welfare in this country than any other "ethnic " grouping ? Grealish is a stupid racist who appeals only to stupid racists .Ireland depended on money remitted to this country for at least the first 50 years of independence .
 
Dame_Enda said:
If it's true that Nigerians are sending higher remittances than Brits out of Ireland, that's quite extraordinary.
Why is it extraordinary ? Do young Irish people in Australia send "remittances" home to their family here .Of course not . Same as the English here i would assume . Different need level and culture. Not very difficult really
 
Ruff says Flaherty said:
Noel Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' in Dáil after raising questions about money being sent to Nigeria

Is it just me or can someone not raise a legitimate question without being called a racist?

€3.54 billion over 8 years seems a huge amount when you look at the official census figures of Nigerians in Ireland and then at the CSO figures on employment rates of those that are here. If there are 17,000 Nigerians in Ireland it means that each one would have had to send back €202,000.

I wonder what the explanation is? Do we do a lot of business with Nigeria?
Creaming it, with the approval of the dumb politicians in the Dáil, who are also at the same tack.
The first thing that comes to these pathetic 'politicians', Varadkar, Coveney, Coppinger's minds, ah shure, the Irish did it - is this not racism also - against the Irish - making them out as dishonest also. The Irish abroad worked hard for their money, and we very much doubt they were able to send much money home - usually a pittance - scamming not so easy then.
Fair play to Noel Grealish for highlighting the peculiar high amount being sent back to Nigeria - are they claiming in a few jurisdictions - very easy to float back and forth to Northern Ireland and the UK and double sign.
Hopefully, the PC liberal cultural marxists will get their kick in the ar$e the next election.
Vote the National Party, ACI, The Freedom Party, etc, anyone but the present inept PC lot we have now - wake up people.
 
Dame_Enda said:
Anyone who has got "those" Nigerian emails will know Grealish is correct.

The amount of airtime devoted to these remarks compared to Clifford Lee's comments on "Black Dwarf" Brazilians, Travellers, Kim Kardashian and "slut venue" is out of all proportion.
He is being lambasted by snowflake chasers in Dail Eireann and the media for being brutally honest here and they don't like it.
So the easiest courseof action is to shout racists.
I'm sure Grealish is not going to sleep tonight.
 
Dame_Enda said:
Anyone who has got "those" Nigerian emails will know Grealish is correct.
That's priceless. You're saying that the money going to Nigeria is from Irish people falling for those scams?
 
Ruff says Flaherty said:
Noel Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' in Dáil after raising questions about money being sent to Nigeria

Is it just me or can someone not raise a legitimate question without being called a racist?

€3.54 billion over 8 years seems a huge amount when you look at the official census figures of Nigerians in Ireland and then at the CSO figures on employment rates of those that are here. If there are 17,000 Nigerians in Ireland it means that each one would have had to send back €202,000.

I wonder what the explanation is? Do we do a lot of business with Nigeria?
Why is he bringing this up on and only focusing on Nigerians, when he's about 6 years late. This was already raised in the Dail in 2013 and then debated later on.. Does he not have parliamentary assistant, who could of checked this, or was up all about saying it in the Dail for his followers.

www.google.com

Nigerians send nearly €500m a year home from Ireland - Independent.ie

NIGERIAN migrants here are now sending nearly half-a-billion euro back home each year. World Bank figures reveal that €468m in 'remittances' was sent from Ireland to Nigeria in 2011.
www.google.com www.google.com

"
The issue will be raised during a Dail debate this week on the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) (Amendment) that are being rushed through in advance of the forthcoming G8 summit in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh next month.

This was already debated in the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and TerroristFinancing) (Amendment) Bill 2013: Instruction to Committee

www.oireachtas.ie

Dáil Éireann debate - Wednesday, 22 May 2013

Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) (Amendment) Bill 2013: Instruction to Committee Dáil Éireann debate - Wednesday, 22 May 2013
www.oireachtas.ie
 
