Norman Finkelstein tells the enemies of the English working class to crawl back into their sewer over their use of "Antisemitism" against Corbyn.
Finkelstein Breaks His Silence. Tells Holocaust-Mongers, "It is time to crawl back into your sewer!" - Norman G. Finkelstein Norman G. Finkelstein
As a universalist who believes in the concept of justice he puts the human filth who are using charges of "Antisemitism" against Jeremy Corbyn into context. They really have gone to far with the term this time with their using it as club in defense of "Food Bank Britain".
