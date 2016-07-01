Norman Finkelstein tells the enemies of the English working class to crawl back into their sewer over their use of "Antisemitism" against Corbyn.

Finkelstein Breaks His Silence. Tells Holocaust-Mongers, "It is time to crawl back into your sewer!" - Norman G. Finkelstein Norman G. Finkelstein

As a universalist who believes in the concept of justice he puts the human filth who are using charges of "Antisemitism" against Jeremy Corbyn into context. They really have gone to far with the term this time with their using it as club in defense of "Food Bank Britain".
 


Does Finckelstein really not see it?

See what is arising again, and pervading more and more both of the east and the west?

Well expressed here - On antisemitism - Indymedia Ireland

And is he completely unaware of the history of the labour party through the 70's and 80's and the undeniable influences of Russian antisemitism on its members?

I agree btw that the tweet that started it should have been taken as a joke.
 
I often wondered, if Israel did not have nuclear ability, would the term 'anti-semitic', cause such a flurry of activity in political circles?
 
Ah, Oriana Fallaci, who became ultra-ringhtwing with age?
As the Guardian wrote in its obituary when she died:
"In Italy, her writings endeared her to the right wing - libertarians, keen to defend her right to free speech; campaigners against immigration (particularly members of the xenophobic Northern League), and - paradoxically, in view of Fallaci's atheism - some in Italy's influential "theo-con" lobby."
 
Antisemitism weaponised in the Bundestag...

#AfD #Bundestag committee head ousted over alleged anti-Semitism
#Germany Ruptly on Twitter
 
So, what happened here - basically an ultra right AfD stooge previously known for hate speech and and using Nazi-era terms such as Volksverraeter, tweets hatefully about “Judas Rewards” etc, the German people stand up, call a spade a spade, say he is unfit to lead the committee, then Russian propaganda organs like Ruptly kick into gear, and their abominable useful fools and dumb witted antisemites like Rasherhash pipe up with their slogans, and off we go again, the stupid blind stereotypes, hatred and resentment perpetuate anew...
 
There seems to be a McCarthyism going on where the media in a country, in coordination with political opponents within or outside a party, smears and then ousts people on often phoney accusations of anti semitism.

It never happens in Ireland on anti semitism, unlike on immigration.
 
I don’t have space to link to all the op-eds by Jews defending the nonwhites who are knocking them off. Column after column making excuses for the attackers and slamming Trump and others on the right for “demonizing” Jew-haters of color. Jewish journalists and activists have even opposed the simple solution of increased police patrols in besieged Jewish neighborhoods, lest the presence of cops “marginalize” the piceous pogromists.

There have been hundreds of op-eds and social media posts by Jewish leftists defending the thuggish criminals and arguing against any measures that might provide relief for the beleaguered Jews. In my “golem” piece, I referred to that kind of behavior as suicidal. But I didn’t go far enough: It’s actually murder-suicide…taking themselves out in the name of taking out the West.

www.takimag.com

Suicide (Final) Solution - Taki's Magazine

Leftist Jews will tolerate the violence from predatory ghetto rats and Third World immigrants, because such untermenschen are seen as necessary evils in the fight to destroy a greater evil.
www.takimag.com www.takimag.com
 
Rashers you might like to comment on this thread which got sent to the cyber gulag, I would appreciate your in-take:

https://politics.ie/threads/how-much-does-western-collective-guilt-over-the-holocaust-have-to-do-with-western-support-for-and-sympathies-around-zionism.273569/#post-12816482
 
