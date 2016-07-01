Norman Finkelstein tells the enemies of the English working class to crawl back into their sewer over their use of "Antisemitism" against Corbyn.

Suicide (Final) Solution - Taki's Magazine Leftist Jews will tolerate the violence from predatory ghetto rats and Third World immigrants, because such untermenschen are seen as necessary evils in the fight to destroy a greater evil.

I don’t have space to link to all the op-eds by Jews defending the nonwhites who are knocking them off. Column after column making excuses for the attackers and slamming Trump and others on the right for “demonizing” Jew-haters of color. Jewish journalists and activists have even opposed the simple solution of increased police patrols in besieged Jewish neighborhoods, lest the presence of cops “marginalize” the piceous pogromists.There have been hundreds of op-eds and social media posts by Jewish leftists defending the thuggish criminals and arguing against any measures that might provide relief for the beleaguered Jews. In my “golem” piece, I referred to that kind of behavior as suicidal. But I didn’t go far enough: It’s actually murder-suicide…taking themselves out in the name of taking out the West.