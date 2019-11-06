Norn Iron 2019 election & DUP hypocrisy

The DUP and their cronies are getting more & more desperate and hypocritical by the day :rolleyes:...

Jeffrey Donaldson was on talkback today after his ridiculous hypocritical article in the newsletter

Jeffrey Donaldson: The SDLP must clarify if the Shankill bomber Sean Kelly is welcome to canvass for them as well as for Sinn Fein
Jeffrey Donaldson: The SDLP must clarify if the Shankill bomber Sean Kelly is welcome to canvass for them as well as for Sinn Fein

He was then on talkback followed by a plethory of irate callers who, like jeffrey, think its an absolute disgrace to have a nationalist sectarian pact :unsure::rolleyes: ffs

They conveniently ignore the fact that both nationalist parties have stood aside for:-
1 nationalist
1 unionist
1 alliance

while the unionist parties (with a little help from UDA threats) have only stood aside for eachother....



For some reason Jeffrey and his wee pals dont seem to mind these sectarian unionist pacts which we see without fail at each & every election
.. They also dont seem to mind the DUP being led by the nose (as Eastwood said on talkback) by active paramilitaries ..


Desperation & hypocricy is at full tilt right now within unionism, especially the DUP of course...... This will get very dirty
 


It's nothing but a sectarian headcount - and it always will be as the lemmings of NI can't think any other way
 
Two questions for the opening poster:

1. Should a convicted terrorist, Sean Kelly, be canvassing on behalf of Sinn Fein?

2. It is my view that all paramilitaries are scumbags. Do you agree.

Both questions are simple enough to understand and can be answered with a 'yes' or 'no'. 👍
 
Eastwood's demolition of Jeffrey today will help him enormously in the election but I don't believe it will be enough to see him win.
 
It's a predictable line of attack from the DUP. I think the SDLP have been a bit sensitive in their response especially considering that:

1. Sean Kelly obviously isn't canvassing them.
2. They have stepped aside for a Unionist and the Alliance Party and the Greens have also stepped aside from them.
 
I don't think it Politic that he should - even though it was never the intention that day to kill the innocent that is what happened.

As for the DUP giving SF a lecture that rings a bit hollow

- when they are playing footsie under the table with the Loyalist Terror groups!:mad:
 
I wonder do any of our SF supporting posters have a view on the mass murdering child killer bomber that canvasses for the party?...
 
That attack on The Shankill just about summed PIRA up. It was either sectarian mass murder (as with Kingsmill) or a reckless, bungled operation. Either way it was in breech of The Geneva Convention.

"I spit onThe Geneva Convention" scream assorted Japs, Nazis, Irish Republicans...

"What about The Shankill Butchers?" mouths Republican mad man. Actually, they also spat on The Geneva Convention - OK?

Adair had a massive public profile - he could have been taken out any time by a professional terror outfit that PIRA claimed to be - remember the likes of John McMichael?

Finally, 'playing footsie' is not the same as public and intimate association (although morally it might be).
 
That's only as true as the claim that southern elections were also mainly a sectarian headcount as well, except that the two main sects there were created by the civil war.
Time has mostly healed the divisions in the Republic but it took a long time. The war here is only over for two decades.
 
They are guilty of much, much worse than playing footsie.
 
Children children calm down please ...

My OP refers to unionist hypocrisy ,, especially DUP hypocrisy

The DUP are having a bad time and wee Jeffrey just epitomises their pathetic arrogant hypocrisy

let’s be clear here..

1/ If the DUP lambasts Nationalists for having a pact (even though it’s non sectarian) while they themselves “always” have Sectarian pacts then they are being hypocritical

2/ If the DUP lambast SF for having an ex-ira man canvassing for them while at the same time the DUP have “current” loyalist paramilitaries campaigning for them (even forcing the UUP out of an election area ffs) then they are being hypocritical

The DUP rightly look pathetic & stoopid here as do you goons attempting to deflect from what they’re doing

grow up ffs
 
LMFAO.... there it is...the (non) answer I was expecting from a cowardly sneaking regarder. 😂👍👏
 
Nothing wrong with Irish people in the occupied 6 counties of Ireland voting for candidates who represent their political aspirations.

It's right to dismantle the artificial Unionist Veto in Ireland.
 
Remind us Irish again - which country invaded and occupied which country???
 
