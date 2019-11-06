Norn Iron 2019 election & DUP hypocrisy

The DUP and their cronies are getting more & more desperate and hypocritical by the day...Jeffrey Donaldson was on talkback today after his ridiculous hypocritical article in the newsletterHe was then on talkback followed by a plethory of irate callers who, like jeffrey, think its an absolute disgrace to have a nationalist sectarian pactffsThey conveniently ignore the fact that both nationalist parties have stood aside for:-1 nationalist1 unionist1 alliancewhile the unionist parties (with a little help from UDA threats) have only stood aside for eachother....For some reason Jeffrey and his wee pals dont seem to mind these sectarian unionist pacts which we see without fail at each & every election.. They also dont seem to mind the DUP being led by the nose (as Eastwood said on talkback) by active paramilitaries ..Desperation & hypocricy is at full tilt right now within unionism, especially the DUP of course...... This will get very dirty