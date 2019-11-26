North Korea's nuclear weapons could help restrain China's superpower hubris

P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,348
China's casualties of millions in human wave assaults in the Korean War earned the gratitude of North Korea.China believes the relationship is still close as shown by its promise to defend NK against a possible attack by the USA.
But China should remember that in the long run the interests of countries can change and old alliances come to an end. Relations with North Korea must have been damaged by China's condemnation of "nuclear dabbling" and ostensible participation in the international trade boycott of NK, albeit with toleration of a lot of secret oil deliveries.
As many US publications claim,China's leadership is pursuing a hubristic nationalistic policy ultimately to control the right of passage in the South China Sea, force an American withdrawal from its Asian alliances, continue to encroach on the territorial waters of neighboring countries and use economic might to bully their foreign policies. If so,NK might feel its national interests were threatend by such aggressive behaviour. It is not inconceivable that NK might turn against China and remind it that NK's nuclear weapons could wipe out China's major citiies. There is little China could do completely to defend itself against such a geographically close threat. In that event, other countries neighboring China might be persuaded to develop nuclear weapons to restrain China.Vietnam which fought a border claims war with China is the most likely candidate. Surrounded by a few neighbours with nuclear weapons, China would come under pressure to curb its alleged hubristic nationalism. This threat from neighbours might be perceived as a far bigger risk than the threat from the massive nuclear weapons of the USA which China has lived with since the Chinese communist government came to power in 1948.
 
Last edited:


C

Cheerful Spring

Member
Joined
May 2, 2019
Messages
25
Very unlikely since China controls North Korea to an extent. Without that economic helping hand, North would break apart in months. North Korea is very unlikely to shift and oppose China. North Korea, despite what they assert in their propaganda, fully knows that the Chinese preserved the regime from collapsing. And as long as China continues to be ruled by the communist party, they look at North Korea as a friend. If North Korea moves rogue and attacks Japan and South Korea, they may skip the fighting and not interfere. China only grows stronger militarily, so a confrontation may be inevitable. Since the US delivers a policy of keeping down China and holding them back from spreading out in the South China sea., that policy going to come to a head someday. In about 5 to 10 years I think there be a bitter cold war in the pacific ocean where both countries will try to dance around each other bases to avoid the all-out conflict, and a trigger event may start it off. It may be started in a year to two years time?
 
G

Glenshane4

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 5, 2012
Messages
9,825
Patslatt1 said:
But China should remember that in the long run the interests of countries can change and old alliances come to an end.
Click to expand...
No doubt the government of China will appreciate your advice and wonder why they themselves had never thought of all that.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
9,723
Glenshane4 said:
No doubt the government of China will appreciate your advice and wonder why they themselves had never thought of all that.
Click to expand...
For once we are agreed. The Chinese are not well known for strategy, he should offer his services
 
P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,348
Cheerful Spring said:
Very unlikely since China controls North Korea to an extent. Without that economic helping hand, North would break apart in months. North Korea is very unlikely to shift and oppose China. North Korea, despite what they assert in their propaganda, fully knows that the Chinese preserved the regime from collapsing. And as long as China continues to be ruled by the communist party, they look at North Korea as a friend. If North Korea moves rogue and attacks Japan and South Korea, they may skip the fighting and not interfere. China only grows stronger militarily, so a confrontation may be inevitable. Since the US delivers a policy of keeping down China and holding them back from spreading out in the South China sea., that policy going to come to a head someday. In about 5 to 10 years I think there be a bitter cold war in the pacific ocean where both countries will try to dance around each other bases to avoid the all-out conflict, and a trigger event may start it off. It may be started in a year to two years time?
Click to expand...
North Korea is a very independent regime that rejects the consumer comforts of the state capitalist Chinese model. Mass famine has not softened the regime's militaristic stance towards South Korea and the USA. China should tread carefully with their nuclear armed neighbour.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top