North Korea's nuclear weapons could help restrain China's superpower hubris

China's casualties of millions in human wave assaults in the Korean War earned the gratitude of North Korea.China believes the relationship is still close as shown by its promise to defend NK against a possible attack by the USA.

But China should remember that in the long run the interests of countries can change and old alliances come to an end. Relations with North Korea must have been damaged by China's condemnation of "nuclear dabbling" and ostensible participation in the international trade boycott of NK, albeit with toleration of a lot of secret oil deliveries.

As many US publications claim,China's leadership is pursuing a hubristic nationalistic policy ultimately to control the right of passage in the South China Sea, force an American withdrawal from its Asian alliances, continue to encroach on the territorial waters of neighboring countries and use economic might to bully their foreign policies. If so,NK might feel its national interests were threatend by such aggressive behaviour. It is not inconceivable that NK might turn against China and remind it that NK's nuclear weapons could wipe out China's major citiies. There is little China could do completely to defend itself against such a geographically close threat. In that event, other countries neighboring China might be persuaded to develop nuclear weapons to restrain China.Vietnam which fought a border claims war with China is the most likely candidate. Surrounded by a few neighbours with nuclear weapons, China would come under pressure to curb its alleged hubristic nationalism. This threat from neighbours might be perceived as a far bigger risk than the threat from the massive nuclear weapons of the USA which China has lived with since the Chinese communist government came to power in 1948.