North-South Ministerial Council Meeting

Dame_Enda said: The first NSMC meeting in 3.5 years is happening today in Dublin Castle.



What North-South cooperation would you like to see?



I'm particularly interested in Nicola Mallons Infrastructure Department. She is going to the meeting. I would like to see a rail service linking Donegal to Dublin. Click to expand...

Indeed.1. High-speed rail link Dublin-Belfast via Dublin Airport -> continuing on to Dublin centre and linking up with other destinations.2. Motorway Dublin-Derry/L´Derry3. Emerald Isle Tourist offices in each EU country, Britain, US, Canada and other selected large potential markets, promoting tourism in Ireland covering all 4 Provinces in a coordinated manner maimiing the potential.Visiting Dublin ? -> take in a trip to Belfast and the north-east coast too.4. Health service - regional health centres covering regions transcending the Border.5. Integrated and coordinated transport network - ship, air, rail, bus, road - with 5, 10, 15 and 20 year plans.A preliminary list to start with - we need to get real and start planning now across the entire spectrum of infrastructure and services to positively impact on peoples lives.