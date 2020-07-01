North-South Ministerial Council Meeting

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
59,659
The first NSMC meeting in 3.5 years is happening today in Dublin Castle.

What North-South cooperation would you like to see?

I'm particularly interested in Nicola Mallons Infrastructure Department. She is going to the meeting. I would like to see a rail service linking Donegal to Dublin.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1289131682482839553
 
Last edited:


N

NMunsterman

Well-known member
Joined
May 18, 2007
Messages
6,629
Dame_Enda said:
The first NSMC meeting in 3.5 years is happening today in Dublin Castle.

What North-South cooperation would you like to see?

I'm particularly interested in Nicola Mallons Infrastructure Department. She is going to the meeting. I would like to see a rail service linking Donegal to Dublin.
Click to expand...

Indeed.
1. High-speed rail link Dublin-Belfast via Dublin Airport -> continuing on to Dublin centre and linking up with other destinations.

2. Motorway Dublin-Derry/L´Derry

3. Emerald Isle Tourist offices in each EU country, Britain, US, Canada and other selected large potential markets, promoting tourism in Ireland covering all 4 Provinces in a coordinated manner maimiing the potential.
Visiting Dublin ? -> take in a trip to Belfast and the north-east coast too.

4. Health service - regional health centres covering regions transcending the Border.

5. Integrated and coordinated transport network - ship, air, rail, bus, road - with 5, 10, 15 and 20 year plans.

A preliminary list to start with - we need to get real and start planning now across the entire spectrum of infrastructure and services to positively impact on peoples lives.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom