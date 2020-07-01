North-South Ministerial Council Meeting

Dame_Enda
The first NSMC meeting in 3.5 years is happening today in Dublin Castle.
What North-South cooperation would you like to see?
I'm particularly interested in Nicola Mallons Infrastructure Department. She is going to the meeting. I would like to see a rail service linking Donegal to Dublin.
