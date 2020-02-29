Northern Ireland and Coronavirus

It’s now a calendar month since the first case was reported here, and eight days since the first fatality. Yet in that time no thread dedicated to the subject has been created until this one. Considering that this is easily going to be the most life-transforming world-wide event of our lifetimes, that is truly remarkable. It is all the more remarkable because cracks are beginning to appear between the two main parties in their approach to containment, and yet no discussion has yet commenced about that.

The DUP are rigidly (slavishly?) following the UK’s exceptionalist policy line, while Sinn Fein want an all-island approach. Differences have already arisen over school closures and most recently, business restrictions, specifically whether a carpet manufacturer should close, as recently as yesterday. To their credit both party leaders have resisted the temptation to allow it to develop into open warfare, which is a pleasant change, but undoubtedly the issue is beginning to divide the community.

At grassroots level, anecdotally, I have even heard of a case of a quasi-sectarian row breaking out among staff of a mixed school over the closing of schools in the Republic, which was triggered by a unionist-background staff teacher calling the southern government “stupid”.

So it seems that even when we are locked in our homes in mortal fear of an invisible enemy, some of our people still think the biggest threat we face comes from our neighbours.

I take the view in the long run, the DUP’s approach to this will further damage them. I say that for the simple reason that they will be shown to have been slower to react to this than SF, and that the insistence on following the UK line will be seen as pig-headed and idiotic in retrospect, particularly after Downing Street’s humiliating u-turn on the bafflingly stupid “herd immunity” approach. Meanwhile in the Republic, the government have been following WHO guidelines as closely as resources will allow, particularly in the areas of testing and contact tracing. This is borne out by the strikingly different “deaths to confirmed cases” ratio now emerging in each jurisdiction. As of yesterday NI had 13 deaths and 275 confirmed cases. The respective figures for the RoI were 22 and 2,121. Although to be fair, I'm not sure how much the lack of testing in the north is as a result of a lack of resources, as opposed to policy driven.

In short, it comes down to a test between the efficacy of the WHO's recommendations and UK government policy. One thing is sure, this pandemic, and the political decisions taken to combat it will still be argued about by historians everywhere in a century's time. So decisions being taken now in NI will have a profound influence on our local debate in the crucial coming decades.