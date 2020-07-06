Northern Ireland protocol :: A Bridge Too Far

McSlaggart

Dec 29, 2010
19,288
The implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol is subject to negotiation by a "joint committee" between the EU and UK.


The UK argues it should not have to apply some customs controls it agreed to as part of the agreement – such as exit summary declarations for goods moving across the Irish Sea.

The checks are included in the agreement because they are part of the EU's customs code, which Boris Johnson promised in writing to implement in exchange for a Brexit deal last year.

Northern Ireland customs rules still not settled six months after Brexit

Northern Ireland minister say government cannot be expected to provide businesses with all information 'from day one'
Boris is not building a bridge but a very big lorry park in England. The days of landbridge for goods that need speed to their market may be coming to an end. The dup need to stop the infighting and get a solution to the very real problem they have given to their local economy.
 


McTell

Oct 16, 2012
8,537
There again, delays on a border are great for biz in local hotels and restaurants. We all want the border area to be busy busy.
 
Sync

Aug 27, 2009
31,550
"I absolutely recognise that business will always want as much detail as possible as early as possible and that this is a process where we cannot necessarily provide all the detail that everyone would like on day one," Mr Walker told the Lords EU committee.

"We do have to ensure that the voice of business is heard and fed into the process, and we also have to make sure we don't give any misleading information in terms of things that haven't been fully bottomed out and agreed.
If only there was some sort of period of transition that the UK had lined up with the EU to implement the terms the UK agreed to.
 
