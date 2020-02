When someone is asked if they would want a UI, in the back of their minds is the violence and killings during the troubles. That's what brought such a large amount of support for the GFA. Now, fast forward a couple decades and show people exactly what a UI would look like (still to be defined) and what it would mean to them. You will get a very, very different view and vote.



Looking at the numbers, NI costs anywhere between 6-10bn pounds. Estimates differ. But once the 6 combine with the 26, the cost structures of the 26 will kick in and the costs will skyrocket because of the mismanagement of the 26 over the decades.



Then look at the violence which will inevitably erupt from unionist corners who don't want to be ruled in a UI. Do you think they will take the change lying down? If you do, you are delusional.



Then look at the years or dysfunction from unionist leaders. Think about Arlene and the disruption she will cause.



fvck me, a UI is a thunderously bad idea.