Notice Any Difference Beteen Celtic Tiger 1 and The Celtic Phoenix (CT2)?

We are being told that the big pussy is back! Have you noticed any difference in its current incarnation compared to the original?It seems BMW wise to be more of an East Coast phenomenon and where it exists on this side it's very confined?I haven't noticed the prices for regular goods shooting through the roof but with The Big B and chancers spoofing about price increases due to the weather and special food and drink taxes that's completely inevitable!Of course there hasn't been a currency change yet either, which massively contributed during CT1 to bollex acting against ordinary people throughout the EU at the time and against the little folk of new yo yo entrants.The one difference which is massive that's obvious is that wages for real people doing real jobs has the economists have put it lagged behind, in other words, employers are continuing to pull the piss! And why wouldn't they as ordinary folk are now in competition with virtually the whole of Europe to get a job here!Obviously banks are obscenely tight due to rules, so the little folks take it up the hole on that score to. If you can show you can pay high rents, surely you have sufficiently demonstrated you can pay a lower mortgage payment!I throw it open to the house!