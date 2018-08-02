Notice Any Difference Beteen Celtic Tiger 1 and The Celtic Phoenix (CT2)?

Notice Any Difference Between Celtic Tiger 1 and The Celtic Phoenix (CT2)?

We are being told that the big pussy is back! Have you noticed any difference in its current incarnation compared to the original?

It seems BMW wise to be more of an East Coast phenomenon and where it exists on this side it's very confined?

I haven't noticed the prices for regular goods shooting through the roof but with The Big B and chancers spoofing about price increases due to the weather and special food and drink taxes that's completely inevitable!

Of course there hasn't been a currency change yet either, which massively contributed during CT1 to bollex acting against ordinary people throughout the EU at the time and against the little folk of new yo yo entrants.

The one difference which is massive that's obvious is that wages for real people doing real jobs has the economists have put it lagged behind, in other words, employers are continuing to pull the piss! And why wouldn't they as ordinary folk are now in competition with virtually the whole of Europe to get a job here!

Obviously banks are obscenely tight due to rules, so the little folks take it up the hole on that score to. If you can show you can pay high rents, surely you have sufficiently demonstrated you can pay a lower mortgage payment!

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/banter/trending/14-things-you-wont-believe-irish-people-did-during-the-celtic-tiger-29825905.html

'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'

I throw it open to the house!
 
Politics.ie certainly seemed to function much better in the first one.
 
I read the first clause in the first sentence - saw "big pussy" - and thought, Oh christ some things never change, do they?
 
Essentially, The original Celtic Tiger was about a group of fooking redkneck imbeciles being told by their betters they were rich and acting up to their disposition!
It became a pyramid selling scheme based on obscene property prices which showed the there is no such thing as society Paddies at their grasping avaricious worst - working angles to take advantage of those, they perceived as lesser than themselves while rimming the holes of their perceived betters, absolutely loving to the last, the face full of shyte they would receive in return!:mad:
 
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
I read the first clause in the first sentence - saw "big pussy" - and thought, Oh christ some things never change, do they?
Any signs of the big beast in your part of the island at all?:rolleyes:
 
The original celtic tiger referred to the export led increase in employment and living standards and had nothing to do with the property bubble which followed.
 
wombat said:
The original celtic tiger referred to the export led increase in employment and living standards and had nothing to do with the property bubble which followed.
Yes indeed, it had a real foundation before it descended into Paddyfoolery!
 
I find that people in general are even ruder if that's possible....
 
wombat said:
The original celtic tiger referred to the export led increase in employment and living standards and had nothing to do with the property bubble which followed.
Yep. In fact there was feck all bling during that period. Just work and ambition and opportunity.
 
Gin Soaked said:
Yep. In fact there was feck all bling during that period. Just work and ambition and opportunity.
In that sense, the current situation is comparable, current prosperity is based on employment, in fact many of our current problems are a result of a prosperous economy. Housing gets most attention but if you look at income gaps, they are between those with marketable skills and those without, education is still the greatest equaliser.
 
Yep some of the stupidity is back alright......missus F left something into be fixed the other day and was given a 250 price tag and when she started to question it in front of other customers they said there was a mistake and suddenly the cost went down to around 100 mark....

Same as the last time question everything with a price tag....... as if they think for a minute you are under pressure time wise to shop around you will be rode so make like you have all the time in the world and nothing better to be doing with it........

Also if they start getting the hump or aggressive it's probably a rip off to begin with and they know they have been caught out....
 
Franzoni said:
Yep some of the stupidity is back alright......missus F left something into be fixed the other day and was given a €250 price tag and when she started to question it in front of other customers they said there was a mistake and suddenly the cost went down to around €100 mark....

Same as the last time question everything with a price tag....... as if they think for a minute you are under pressure time wise to shop around you will be rode so make like you have all the time in the world and nothing better to be doing with it........

Also if they start getting the hump or aggressive it's probably a rip off to begin with and they know they have been caught out....
My highlight of Celtic Tiger you cant get away with this was when I had flown back into Dublin from al usual residency abroad ina country that was also go-go.

Well I ordered the pork cutlet at my hotel, having paid 40 euros for it, OK, I knew inflation was mad. I got something that would have literally fitted in a teaspoon, and a few limp salad weeds.

Now I had paid three times for that a Spanish equivalent, but it was half a bloody pig, and I had to ask for doggy bags.

Yes, there was some piss-taking on a grand scale.
 
All the ballsy people are buying into amnesia these days.
 
Franzoni said:
Yep some of the stupidity is back alright......missus F left something into be fixed the other day and was given a €250 price tag and when she started to question it in front of other customers they said there was a mistake and suddenly the cost went down to around €100 mark....

Same as the last time question everything with a price tag....... as if they think for a minute you are under pressure time wise to shop around you will be rode so make like you have all the time in the world and nothing better to be doing with it........

Also if they start getting the hump or aggressive it's probably a rip off to begin with and they know they have been caught out....
Good advice for any era/Eiré!
 
General Urko said:
Good advice for any era!
I find a lot of Irish people are uncomfortable with haggling and some vendors think that they are entitled to the full asking price even on secondhand items.....

You really have to be prepared to walk away and trust you gut instinct...
 
Franzoni said:
I find a lot of Irish people are uncomfortable with haggling and some vendors think that they are entitled to the full asking price even on secondhand items.....
Then they are not Northerners, are they?
 
General Urko said:
We are being told that the big pussy is back! Have you noticed any difference in its current incarnation compared to the original?

It seems BMW wise to be more of an East Coast phenomenon and where it exists on this side it's very confined?

I haven't noticed the prices for regular goods shooting through the roof but with The Big B and chancers spoofing about price increases due to the weather and special food and drink taxes that's completely inevitable!

Of course there hasn't been a currency change yet either, which massively contributed during CT1 to bollex acting against ordinary people throughout the EU at the time and against the little folk of new yo yo entrants.

The one difference which is massive that's obvious is that wages for real people doing real jobs has the economists have put it lagged behind, in other words, employers are continuing to pull the piss! And why wouldn't they as ordinary folk are now in competition with virtually the whole of Europe to get a job here!

Obviously banks are obscenely tight due to rules, so the little folks take it up the hole on that score to. If you can show you can pay high rents, surely you have sufficiently demonstrated you can pay a lower mortgage payment!

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/banter/trending/14-things-you-wont-believe-irish-people-did-during-the-celtic-tiger-29825905.html

'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'

I throw it open to the house!
Ah General, I missed you and your regular outbursts of how things are so bad in the BMW.
Firstly you need to change the initials. The M has recently taken over the E, or maybe its the other way around, so its just B and W now, a kinda Finn Harps Galway Utd first division derby if you will.

And you never answered my question, was it you or one of yours that worked for the scumbag employer?
 
Franzoni said:
I've come across one or two who were unrealistic in their expectations .....:)
Oh we are completely unrealistic in our expectations, we have been like that since the Tain, when we all agreed Conor should be High King despite the fact that we couldnt stand him and neither could anyone else.

However, you cant piss about with food. That was a pigs knuckle they charged me 40 euros for. Id butcher a whole one myself for that price. :)
 
