Novak Djokovic demonstrates why he is World No.1

Novak Djokovic tests POSITIVE for coronavirus Novak Djokovic's disastrous Adria Tour project went from bad to worse today when the world No 1 himself announced he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Novak Djokovic's achievements on the Tennis court are to be admired as he has had to win tournaments competing in an era against the 2 other greatest tennis players in history. Namely the Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who were already established before Djokovic came to the fore. Tennis has been blessed to have had 3 proper superstars each with different skills and attributes competing in the same era.What makes Djokovic so interesting is that he isn't afraid to tell the world that he is opposed to vaccination. It also looks like that he has hosted a tennis tournament in Serbia last week to get the game up and running again and with the intention to possibly catch the virus. He has just announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In this way, Djokovic can argue to the world that by already having the virus, he no longer needs to be vaccinated against it. Now he's 1 step ahead of his rivals before a ball is hit at either the US or French Open scheduled for later this year.Rather than being boneheaded as Nick Kyrgios tweeted, Novak Djokovic is out-thinking his opponents psychologically as he always has done.