NSA leaker Edward Snowden to seek political asylum in Hong Kong

darkknight said: Edward Snowden: I mistakenly believed in Obama’s promises



Edward Snowden, the self-revealed whistle-blower at the National Security Agency, explains that part of the reason he decided to come forward was because President Obama did not roll back the surveillance measures put into place by the Bush Administration.



“A lot of people in 2008 voted for Obama. I did not vote for him. I voted for a third party,” Snowden said in an interview with the Guardian. “But I believed in Obama’s promises. I was going to disclose it [but waited because of his election]. He continued with the policies of his predecessor.” Click to expand...

Snowden was 23 in 2007.

He had been in the CIA for a maximum period of 4 years - likely 3 (supposedly he joined the "special forces" in 2003 and then left after severe injury)

He started working in the CIA as a "security guard" before moving into IT and "working his way up".

So in 2007 (the year before Obama was elected, Snowden had access to this supder higly classified information he was about to disclose, but waited to see what Obama would do.According to the vague timeline and information on his age here:So according to the reporting of Snowden's comments, in 2007 at the age of 23, with less than 4 years in the CIA after having started as a security guard he had intimiate access to this incredibly politically sensitive information and was "going to" spill the beans.We are yet to see the wheat sorted from the chaff here, but I am sensing a certain amount of embllishment and self-agrandissement going on.