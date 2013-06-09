NSA leaker Edward Snowden to seek political asylum in Hong Kong

Interesting development this. Yesterday, it was reported that some US agencies believe 'whoever' leaked the NSA documents should be 'disappeared'. This seems to have spurred the leaker to come forward and do an interview with the Guardian.

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden: 'I do not expect to see home again' | World news | guardian.co.uk

Some information on the man is on this wikipedia page: Edward Snowden - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Says he is an Army vet, a CIA vet and now NSA. He says he has leaked the documents because, basically, he is disappointed with Obama continuing Bush's spy program.

"A lot of people in 2008 voted for Obama. I did not vote for him. I voted for a third party. But I believed in Obama's promises. I was going to disclose it [but waited because of his election]. He continued with the policies of his predecessor."
Interesting times.

He says he expects 'nothing good' to happen to him now.

Q: Do you have a plan in place?

A: "The only thing I can do is sit here and hope the Hong Kong government does not deport me … My predisposition is to seek asylum in a country with shared values. The nation that most encompasses this is Iceland. They stood up for people over internet freedom. I have no idea what my future is going to be.

"They could put out an Interpol note. But I don't think I have committed a crime outside the domain of the US. I think it will be clearly shown to be political in nature."
Iceland gave refuge to Bobby Fischer the world chess champion when America pressured the Japanese to incarcerate him without trial in 2004.

Iceland has consistently taken an independent line when it comes to doing the right thing.
Snowden would be wise to make contact with the Icelandic authorities.
 
gerhard dengler said:
Iceland gave refuge to Bobby Fischer the world chess champion when America pressured the Japanese to incarcerate him without trial in 2004.

Iceland has consistently taken an independent line when it comes to doing the right thing.
Snowden would be wise to make contact with the Icelandic authorities.
A bit difficult at this point to get from Hong Kong to Iceland. China may be quite happy to shelter a US political dissident.
 
seabhcan said:
A bit difficult at this point to get from Hong Kong to Iceland.
Why so?

In Fischer's case he travelled from Japan to Iceland, getting to Iceland from Hong Kong shouldn't be a problem.

One thing is though is that the Icelandic parliament - Atheling - conferred Fischer with Icelandic citizenship.
America was reportedly seething because of this.
 
gerhard dengler said:
Iceland gave refuge to Bobby Fischer the world chess champion when America pressured the Japanese to incarcerate him without trial in 2004.

Iceland has consistently taken an independent line when it comes to doing the right thing.
Snowden would be wise to make contact with the Icelandic authorities.
It may well be in the works already.

He views his best hope as the possibility of asylum, with Iceland  with its reputation of a champion of internet freedom  at the top of his list. He knows that may prove a wish unfulfilled.
[video=youtube;ajxkEEkPSpU]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajxkEEkPSpU[/video]

"The NSA has built an infrastructure that allows it to intercept almost everything. With this capability, the vast majority of human communications are automatically ingested without targeting. If I wanted to see your emails or your wife's phone, all I have to do is use intercepts. I can get your emails, passwords, phone records, credit cards.

I don't want to live in a society that does these sort of things … I do not want to live in a world where everything I do and say is recorded. That is not something I am willing to support or live under."
Where are the Snowden's of yesteryear?
 
If all this was totally above board to begin with and it was all just routine data connection, then why go after anyone?
 
Why HK? Bound to fuel conspiracies that he's been a Chinese agent all along.
 
This is an interesting story:

CIA operatives were attempting to recruit a Swiss banker to obtain secret banking information. Snowden said they achieved this by purposely getting the banker drunk and encouraging him to drive home in his car. When the banker was arrested for drunk driving, the undercover agent seeking to befriend him offered to help, and a bond was formed that led to successful recruitment.
Click to expand...
 
Edward Snowden: I mistakenly believed in Obamas promises

Edward Snowden, the self-revealed whistle-blower at the National Security Agency, explains that part of the reason he decided to come forward was because President Obama did not roll back the surveillance measures put into place by the Bush Administration.

A lot of people in 2008 voted for Obama. I did not vote for him. I voted for a third party, Snowden said in an interview with the Guardian. But I believed in Obamas promises. I was going to disclose it [but waited because of his election]. He continued with the policies of his predecessor.
Click to expand...
 
darkknight said:
Edward Snowden: I mistakenly believed in Obama’s promises

Edward Snowden, the self-revealed whistle-blower at the National Security Agency, explains that part of the reason he decided to come forward was because President Obama did not roll back the surveillance measures put into place by the Bush Administration.

“A lot of people in 2008 voted for Obama. I did not vote for him. I voted for a third party,” Snowden said in an interview with the Guardian. “But I believed in Obama’s promises. I was going to disclose it [but waited because of his election]. He continued with the policies of his predecessor.”
So in 2007 (the year before Obama was elected, Snowden had access to this supder higly classified information he was about to disclose, but waited to see what Obama would do.

According to the vague timeline and information on his age here:

Edward Snowden: defence contractor gives up 'very comfortable life' to blow whistle on NSA surveillance of Americans - Telegraph

  • Snowden was 23 in 2007.
  • He had been in the CIA for a maximum period of 4 years - likely 3 (supposedly he joined the "special forces" in 2003 and then left after severe injury)
  • He started working in the CIA as a "security guard" before moving into IT and "working his way up".

So according to the reporting of Snowden's comments, in 2007 at the age of 23, with less than 4 years in the CIA after having started as a security guard he had intimiate access to this incredibly politically sensitive information and was "going to" spill the beans.


We are yet to see the wheat sorted from the chaff here, but I am sensing a certain amount of embllishment and self-agrandissement going on.
 
Fair play to Snowden for blowing the whistle, but surely I can't be alone in finding the political asylum country of choice as, well... weird. Scratch that. It's not weird. It's bizarre.
 
gerhard dengler said:
Iceland gave refuge to Bobby Fischer the world chess champion when America pressured the Japanese to incarcerate him without trial in 2004.

Iceland has consistently taken an independent line when it comes to doing the right thing.
Snowden would be wise to make contact with the Icelandic authorities.
Just not by phone.
 
It says a lot about Ireland that we're not brave enough to be a place of asylum for those who really need it

cYp
 
