NSA leaker Edward Snowden to seek political asylum in Hong Kong

Interesting development this. Yesterday, it was reported that some US agencies believe 'whoever' leaked the NSA documents should be 'disappeared'. This seems to have spurred the leaker to come forward and do an interview with the Guardian.
Says he is an Army vet, a CIA vet and now NSA. He says he has leaked the documents because, basically, he is disappointed with Obama continuing Bush's spy program.
He says he expects 'nothing good' to happen to him now.
Interesting times."A lot of people in 2008 voted for Obama. I did not vote for him. I voted for a third party. But I believed in Obama's promises. I was going to disclose it [but waited because of his election]. He continued with the policies of his predecessor."
Q: Do you have a plan in place?
A: "The only thing I can do is sit here and hope the Hong Kong government does not deport me … My predisposition is to seek asylum in a country with shared values. The nation that most encompasses this is Iceland. They stood up for people over internet freedom. I have no idea what my future is going to be.
"They could put out an Interpol note. But I don't think I have committed a crime outside the domain of the US. I think it will be clearly shown to be political in nature."