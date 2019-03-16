Kevin Parlon
Before I say a word, let's look at and honor this man.
This is true. Ronald Reagan began US military intervention in the Middle East, or brought it to a new level. He sent the US military into Lebanon, and openly supported Saddam Hussein in the Iraq - Iran war. In Afghanistan, the CIA (with Saudi help) threw its support behind Jehadists, who murdered their more moderate rivals. Reagan is hailed as a "great" President, but his legacy to the Middle East is mixed, and probably more malignant than benign.Prior to 1979 the only Islamist fascists around were the insignificant, small and crushed Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.
Then in their wisdom the CIA funded Islamists in Afghanistan. Right up until 2017 they have funded such groups the last being ISIS. The monster has come back to bite them.
Operation Cyclone.
It was the model that Al Qaeda started - using the internet, any violent ideology can franchise itself across the world. A terrorist can be radicalised and educated in bomb making without ever leaving his bedroom. With modern automatic weapons, mass shootings are easy - all you need is the opportunity.Was it a 'lone wolf' or a terror cell?
These statistics are a little out of date (pre Syrian civil war), but you get the idea.I have lived in a majority Islamic country for the last 13 years. Only about 4/5 times have i encountered anti-western hostility, on each occasion from individuals believing there is blanket support from all westerners for the cruel Israeli suppression of the indigenous population residing between the Med and Jordan. One time, maybe not advisable, but I challenged a jihadi on a public bus who was sharing a graphic video called 'Poso' denoucing the debauched Western influence in Indonesia and their mission to subjucate all Moslems. The other passengers supported me as I called out him and the Western warmongers as equally insane and told him to STFU.
But make no mistake more and more Indonesians witnessing the whitewashing by the West of the crimes of Israel and the neocon orchrstrated destructive chaos across the MENA are finding it more difficult to confront jihadi propaganda. It's obvious at this stage that the political military elites in the hegemonic Wrstern powers have contempt for Moslems.
You Kevin have supported every US Western 'misadventure' against predominately Islamic countries. The blowback has been an exponential increase in refugees escaping to the tranquility of Europe and increased jihadi slaughter in these host socities. This gave this evil degenerate a spurious justification to inflict murder on innocents. If he had have enlisted in Erik Prince's coterie if sociopathic mercanaries he probably be a hero for those like you who defend Western imperialism/regime change wars across the globe.
They play rugby at Finnsbury Park Mosque? Fake equivalence, seems to me.There will be a minute of silence before the international rugby matches today. Obviously some blazer decided that it would be a good idea and nobody dared to contradict him. I don't recall a minute's silence at the Finsbury Park mosque after 7/7 when even more innocent people were massacred.
I have only played rugby for more than 20 years...…..but thanks for the lecture all the same.They play rugby at Finnsbury Park Mosque? Fake equivalence, seems to me.
Who is such an anorak to keep score on moments of silence?
New Zealand is the premier exponent of rugby in the world (World Cup Champions), and Christchurch is the premier team in the Southern Hemisphere (Super Rugby Champions), so a salute from the European rugby fraternity to their Southern brothers and sisters on one of New Zealand's and Christchurch's darkest days is entirely appropriate.
This was an attack on all humanity by a fanatic, a time to put aside petty grievances.
Noted islamaphobe spectacularly misses the point. I note you called the attack an outrage yet you share much of Tarrants views on Muslims...British Muslims are now demanding protective security for mosques. They don't say anything about trains, buses, restaurants, walkways, bridges, airports or pop concerts.
Risible, willful Ignorance. Islamism rose in Egypt in the late 50's and spread across the arab world when it continues to fester. The "mujaheddin" in Afghanistan were almost as far from that scene as Indonesia. The "It's all our fault" take is stupid, self-centered and arrogant all at the same time.Prior to 1979 the only Islamist fascists around were the insignificant, small and crushed Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.
Then in their wisdom the CIA funded Islamists in Afghanistan. Right up until 2017 they have funded such groups the last being ISIS. The monster has come back to bite them.
Operation Cyclone.
In fairness you do have a point.These statistics are a little out of date (pre Syrian civil war), but you get the idea.
View attachment 17111
But sometimes trueIt is not uncommon for people obsessed about Israel to also believe in conspiracy theories. Like everyone who disagrees with them is some "agent" or paid shill. It's so boring and childish.
I dont think I'm obsessed, i rarely read Israel/Palestinian threads. But then its all so pfedictable the cycle back and forth. I'll be candid here and admit I may be somewhat racist because I hold the generally european Israelis to a higher standard than say the indiscriminate killers of South Sudan. I expect more from these people most of whom have direct lineage to people who were at the forefront of the transformative innovation of the renaissnace and enlightenedment epochs in Europe.It is not uncommon for people obsessed about Israel to also believe in conspiracy theories. Like everyone who disagrees with them is some "agent" or paid shill. It's so boring and childish.
A little off topic I suppose, but I find the apparent lack of interest in the Muslim world for the plight of both the Rohingyas and the Uighurs hard to credit.I am not an Israeli apologist, but how aware are Indonesians of other countries in the Middle East? Are they aware of Yemen and Syria? Outside of the Middle East, are they aware of Kashmir, or of Afghanistan? Muslims are being killed by Hindus and Jews, but mostly by other Muslims.
Is there not a responsibility to step back and see Israel as one facet of a larger problem?