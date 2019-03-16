I have lived in a majority Islamic country for the last 13 years. Only about 4/5 times have i encountered anti-western hostility, on each occasion from individuals believing there is blanket support from all westerners for the cruel Israeli suppression of the indigenous population residing between the Med and Jordan. One time, maybe not advisable, but I challenged a jihadi on a public bus who was sharing a graphic video called 'Poso' denoucing the debauched Western influence in Indonesia and their mission to subjucate all Moslems. The other passengers supported me as I called out him and the Western warmongers as equally insane and told him to STFU.



But make no mistake more and more Indonesians witnessing the whitewashing by the West of the crimes of Israel and the neocon orchrstrated destructive chaos across the MENA are finding it more difficult to confront jihadi propaganda. It's obvious at this stage that the political military elites in the hegemonic Wrstern powers have contempt for Moslems.



You Kevin have supported every US Western 'misadventure' against predominately Islamic countries. The blowback has been an exponential increase in refugees escaping to the tranquility of Europe and increased jihadi slaughter in these host socities. This gave this evil degenerate a spurious justification to inflict murder on innocents. If he had have enlisted in Erik Prince's coterie if sociopathic mercanaries he probably be a hero for those like you who defend Western imperialism/regime change wars across the globe.