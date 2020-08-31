NZ General Election 2020

Election 2020: National below 30 per cent in new poll, Labour could govern alone Labour's support slips from Covid-19 high but party could still govern alone in new poll.

Explainer: How deep does National's fiscal hole go? A week on from National's campaign launch, the party is still battling a cascade of complaints about errors in its alternative budget.

Advance NZ leader Billy Te Kahika met by police after refusing to wear face mask properly on flight "I may be arrested for not pulling this mask over my nose."

I'm not expecting many people to be very interested in this one but ho humJust under three weeks to go to Election Day, and a week to go until Early Voting beginsCurrent Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Labour Party are riding high in the polls (on 50%!) following their successful management of a string of crises - volcanic eruptions, an Australian Nazi White Supremacist killing dozens of people in attacks on mosques, and of course the Covid pandemicThere are valid criticisms to be made that the current three-legged coalition (Labour and NZ First plus confidence and supply from the Greens) failed to make much headway on some of the flagship policies notably Kiwibuild to build more state houses, the failure to introduce Capital Gains Tax to reign in the out-of-control property market, and a failure to progress some key infrastructure plans like a light rail system for a choking Auckland. But in fairness most of these are down to eithera) finding out the situation was far worse than they originally thought once they took over from 9 years of National Party incompetent ruleb) The toxic influence of Winston Peters and his "cranky Boomers" party New Zealand First on the coalition, who seem to have spent the last three years grandstanding, showboating, and "bathing in liberal Greenie tears" by blocking entirely sensible policies just and only because the Greens were keen. Boomers, eh?And they did successfully make some major strides in rebuilding the health service especially mental health services after many years of National neglect, and negotiated a pay deal and rebuilt relationships with the teachers unions, who were on the verge of mass walkouts three years ago. Plus, ya know, a string of crises not of their making.NZ uses the Mixed Member Proportional electoral system which is very similar to the Scottish electoral system for Holyrood - single-seat constituencies plus a party list system. So you have two votes, one for the constituency and one for the party list. Parties need to win a constituency or get over 5% of the Party vote to gain seats in parliament.The main opposition right-wing National Party have been in turmoil all year with a succession of leadership heaves (currently on theirleader of 2020), floundering around with an attempt to insist NZ needed to follow the US/UK/Sweden approach to Covid, insisting lockdowns were unnecessary and "tyranny", demanding the borders be re-opened to Australia even during the second wave in Victoria, railing against the "socialist" extremely popular wage subsidy scheme that kept people employed during the lockdowns...the usual right-wing gibberish.Also their alternative fiscal plan was riffled with errors and miscalculations, being out by$4 billion.A decent chunk of National's traditional support has migrated directly to Labour, with the more traditional "fiscal conservative/libertarian" voters migrating towards the right-libertarian ACT party currently polling around 6/7% (they got 0.5% in 2017) - and the fringe "but mah Freedumb I won't wear no mask" conspiraloon nutters flocking to the brand new Advance NZ party who aren't likely to pick up more than 1% on the day.As things stand in the polls only 4 parties are likely to make it into parliament - Labour, National, ACT and the Greens, with NZ First finally heading for oblivion and the usual collection of small fringe parties (The Opportunities Party, New Conservatives, Maori Party, Advance NZ) not managing to make any breakthrough thus far. Even though there are still a few weeks to go, with National in complete disarray the only real question is whether Jacinda will have the numbers for Labour to govern alone; or whether she will bring the Greens into another arrangement anyway.