Obama loses another Ally - Philippines says goodbye

gerhard dengler said: It could be argued that that region of the world is starting to become unstable. The Philippines and possibly Thailand as well.



Duterte is making an interesting move, similar to Erdogan making eyes at Russia.



With the collapse of empire it is always the outreach posts which leave first.

East, North and South East Asia are "unstable" in our terms as every form of government is there. However, the major criminal is the alien USA terrorist government, which colonised it post World War 2 and refused to leave anyone else occupy Japan. In the Philippines, the USMC had 5 year old girl friends. One of the Andrews FF/SF lot won a libel case against Nell McCafferty over it. Andrews had been stationed there with the terrorist USMC.Surrendering rights to the Spratlys might be a good tactical move by the Philippines as China has other imperialist outposts within sight of the Philippines itself and other countries like Vietnam will make their positions more clearly known. The Philippines needs Chinese trade. Much like Dublin which licks up to London which has bombed Dublin on many occasions.As the terrorist USA wants to play the two big powers of Japan and China off against each other, the Philippines might be making the right move by cashing in its chips for Chinese gold. One thing is clear: anything that helps send the USA back across the Pacific is win win. Also, keeping USA military figures down will help stem the spread of sexual diseases. HIV in particular. That said, we can expect Unlcer Sam to get its Islamic mates i Mindanao to make more trouble.If one wants to see how the USA fs up a country, one should study what the USA did to the Philippines from 1898-1941 when Japan sent the cowards packing. The USMC used to sing until quite recently of mutilating Pinoy prisoners. Pure scum, the American armed forces.