Obama loses another Ally - Philippines says goodbye

Duterte Aligns Philippines With China, Says U.S. 'Has Lost'

President Duterte unravels lots of history is saying his country no longer sees US as a key ally and will give up its claim of the Spratly islands.

In looking at Allies Obama has done really well
Goodbye Egypt
Goodbye Turkey
Goodbye Philippines

Losing Philippines is a disaster as US had bases for decades before giving up Subic bay and Clark AFB but still had lots of in country involvement.

Maybe looking at how HRC aided by Obama Supported Islamic fundamentalists, of which Phillipines has some. Plus destroying Egypt and other countrys friendly to the US made Philippines concerned that US would use CIA paramilitarys in further supports for Islamic gangs.

Carter lost Iran but Obama has gone further than that in destroying relationships built over decades.
 


Countries with confirmed airstrikes under Obama

Afghanistan

Iraq

Pakistan

Somalia

Yemen

Libya

Syria
 
The madness of King Rodrigo....

He cosies up to a country that has obvious designs on his sovereign territory.
 
The us has threatened a colour revolution there. This could have been partly triggered by that.
 
It could be argued that that region of the world is starting to become unstable. The Philippines and possibly Thailand as well.

Duterte is making an interesting move, similar to Erdogan making eyes at Russia.

With the collapse of empire it is always the outreach posts which leave first.
Philippines is a major location for the US Naval force.
 
When you project weakness on the world stage as Obama has, allies start looking elsewhere. Syrian Red Lines, Benghazi, the rise of ISIS, botched Libyan intervention etc.
 
Oscurito said:
The madness of King Rodrigo....

He cosies up to a country that has obvious designs on his sovereign territory.
All about taking sides for the upcoming WW3.

The Chinese and the Russians must fancy themselves V the yanks.

We should be weighing up a side to pick ourselves.
 
stopdoingstuff said:
I can't quite figure that one out either.
He's doing a solo run on this and he doesn't have the Filipino people with him - at all.

Data from the Pew Research Center's Global Attitudes Project show a higher percentage of Filipinos surveyed – 85% to be exact – having a more "favorable" view of the American people. Americans come second in the survey, with 84% saying they have a "favorable" view of themselves.
Filipinos like the US even more than Americans do
 
gerhard dengler said:
It could be argued that that region of the world is starting to become unstable. The Philippines and possibly Thailand as well.

Duterte is making an interesting move, similar to Erdogan making eyes at Russia.

With the collapse of empire it is always the outreach posts which leave first.
Philippines is a major location for the US Naval force.
Or perhaps they're looking at an America which has completely lost its way, socially, economically and now with a Trump/Clinton choice facing them, politically as well. The last days of the Roman Empire.
 
Betson said:
All about taking sides for the upcoming WW3.

The Chinese and the Russians must fancy themselves V the yanks.

We should be weighing up a side to pick ourselves.
Huge debt. Savers and savings screwed. Disastrous demographics. Global climate change and now a looming conflict at some point in the next few decades.

It's a great world we're bequeathing our children. Thank God I don't have any.
 
edifice. said:
Or perhaps they're looking at an America which has completely lost its way, socially, economically and now with a Trump/Clinton choice facing them, politically as well. The last days of the Roman Empire.
Whether it is informed or otherwise, there is lots of commentary saying that because of America's economic position that it's collapse is only being delayed by the outcome of the 2016 election. That a period of real political instability is in the offing for the USA after 9th November.
 
Betson said:
All about taking sides for the upcoming WW3.

The Chinese and the Russians must fancy themselves V the yanks.

We should be weighing up a side to pick ourselves.
Wait and see who's left and pick them, it usually works out ok.

Whoever wins will be the good guys and whoever loses will be 'EVIL' :)
 
odie1kanobe said:
Yippee a 30 month old survey..................

Duterte has sky high ratings for direct action against druggies.

Making a deal with China that gets billions in investment is better than one with US were Pay to Play comes into force.
Yeah, he's getting kudos for that "policy" but recent trust ratings have him 7 percentage points lower than those received by former President Benigno S. Aquino III following his election victory in 2010.

Duterte supporters would have us believe that his support levels are extraordinary. In the context of Filipino politics, they're not.
 
Can you believe that Duterte is 71??? I thought he was in his early 50s.

As they say here in Cavan, "he stands it well".

 
gerhard dengler said:
It could be argued that that region of the world is starting to become unstable. The Philippines and possibly Thailand as well.

Duterte is making an interesting move, similar to Erdogan making eyes at Russia.

With the collapse of empire it is always the outreach posts which leave first.
Philippines is a major location for the US Naval force.
East, North and South East Asia are "unstable" in our terms as every form of government is there. However, the major criminal is the alien USA terrorist government, which colonised it post World War 2 and refused to leave anyone else occupy Japan. In the Philippines, the USMC had 5 year old girl friends. One of the Andrews FF/SF lot won a libel case against Nell McCafferty over it. Andrews had been stationed there with the terrorist USMC.
Surrendering rights to the Spratlys might be a good tactical move by the Philippines as China has other imperialist outposts within sight of the Philippines itself and other countries like Vietnam will make their positions more clearly known. The Philippines needs Chinese trade. Much like Dublin which licks up to London which has bombed Dublin on many occasions.

As the terrorist USA wants to play the two big powers of Japan and China off against each other, the Philippines might be making the right move by cashing in its chips for Chinese gold. One thing is clear: anything that helps send the USA back across the Pacific is win win. Also, keeping USA military figures down will help stem the spread of sexual diseases. HIV in particular. That said, we can expect Unlcer Sam to get its Islamic mates i Mindanao to make more trouble.
If one wants to see how the USA fs up a country, one should study what the USA did to the Philippines from 1898-1941 when Japan sent the cowards packing. The USMC used to sing until quite recently of mutilating Pinoy prisoners. Pure scum, the American armed forces.
 
odie1kanobe said:
Duterte Aligns Philippines With China, Says U.S. 'Has Lost'

President Duterte unravels lots of history is saying his country no longer sees US as a key ally and will give up its claim of the Spratly islands.

In looking at Allies Obama has done really well
Goodbye Egypt
Goodbye Turkey
Goodbye Philippines

Losing Philippines is a disaster as US had bases for decades before giving up Subic bay and Clark AFB but still had lots of in country involvement.

Maybe looking at how HRC aided by Obama Supported Islamic fundamentalists, of which Phillipines has some. Plus destroying Egypt and other countrys friendly to the US made Philippines concerned that US would use CIA paramilitarys in further supports for Islamic gangs.

Carter lost Iran but Obama has gone further than that in destroying relationships built over decades.
Has this dangerous clown really forsworn their claim to Spratlys? He was just saying last April how he was going to personally liberate the islands.

Ill go down, riding a jet-ski, carrying a Filipino flag  and then I would say, This is ours, and do what you want with me,' Duterte said at the debate, half in English and half in Tagalog. I would stake that claim, and if they want to [kill me], you know, I have the ambition of being the hero, too."
