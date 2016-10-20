Obama loses another Ally - Philippines says goodbye

- Joined
Duterte Aligns Philippines With China, Says U.S. 'Has Lost'
President Duterte unravels lots of history is saying his country no longer sees US as a key ally and will give up its claim of the Spratly islands.
In looking at Allies Obama has done really well
Goodbye Egypt
Goodbye Turkey
Goodbye Philippines
Losing Philippines is a disaster as US had bases for decades before giving up Subic bay and Clark AFB but still had lots of in country involvement.
Maybe looking at how HRC aided by Obama Supported Islamic fundamentalists, of which Phillipines has some. Plus destroying Egypt and other countrys friendly to the US made Philippines concerned that US would use CIA paramilitarys in further supports for Islamic gangs.
Carter lost Iran but Obama has gone further than that in destroying relationships built over decades.
