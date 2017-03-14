Obamacare Repeal/Replace thread

What I know:



The first phase is the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which can pass with 51 votes. Later phases will require 60 votes to get through the Senate because Senate rules say the 60 vote rule applies for legislation except for budget-reconciliation (which has to be deficit-neutral). Phase 1 would outsource Medicaid to the states in the form of bloc-grants. It would also abolish the individual mandate but introduce a tax penalty for the non-insured - which some regard as a mandate by another name. Also the Obamacare subsidies are being replaced with tax credits. Pre-existing conditions will continue to be a bar to discrimination by insurers as far as I know, and children will continue to be allowed stay on their parents plan until 26 as per Obamacare.



Later phases, requiring new legislation passed under the 60 vote rule in the Senate, would allow purchase of health insurance across state lines. The WH says this would reduce premiums through competition, and points out that one third of countries have only one health insurer.



The House Freedom Caucus complains that giving a tax credit to someone who doesnt pay income tax is a new "entitlement". One GOP Rep have also argued that the poor should choose between an Iphone and health insurance. They call the Ryan plan "Obamacare Lite".