Obamacare Repeal/Replace thread

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,391
So will Trump be able to deliver on plan to "repeal and replace" Obamacare?

A journo asked Spicer today why (as she put it), Senator Cotton (Arkansas) was being given a blessing to criticise the House Bill. Spicer sortof skirted the issue, saying they were talking to Cotton.

Meanwhile, Breitbart has just released an October tape of Ryan saying he wouldnt defend then candidate Trump. So is the WH using healthcare as a ruse to punish Ryan for last year?

One third of US counties have just one health insurer, and premiums have risen 22% a year since Obamacare on average. This undermines the promise Obamacare would reduce premiums. There are also reports Trump is threatening to support primary challengers to conservative GOP rebels who dont support the Bill. Spicer has declined to comment on those rumours when asked just now.
 
O

Oscurito

Well!! Apparently, they're scrapping "Obamacare" but the Affordable Care Act is fine so they'll all be warm and fuzzy.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,391
Fox just reporting plans for a conference call between Trump, Ryan and McCarthy to negotiate possible changes to the Bill. Spicer says CBO has been "consistently wrong". WH OMB Director points out the CBO also originally predicted Obamacare would have 24 million on it, when in fact its 9 million. Critics respond that this is because of GOP Governors refusing to expand Medicaid.
 
Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Nov 11, 2010
10,847
Trump is also promising to reduce premiums, yet is presenting nothing more than Obamacare 2.0.

Tinkering with Obamacare isn't repealing the whole thing and replacing it with something totally different.
 
O

Oscurito

*bump*

We need a new Obamacare/ACA thread. I (for one) am struggling to find out what's different about Trump's new proposals.

Also, if the main problem with Obamacare/ACA was lack of competition, then how will the new proposals resolve that?
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,391
What I know:

The first phase is the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which can pass with 51 votes. Later phases will require 60 votes to get through the Senate because Senate rules say the 60 vote rule applies for legislation except for budget-reconciliation (which has to be deficit-neutral). Phase 1 would outsource Medicaid to the states in the form of bloc-grants. It would also abolish the individual mandate but introduce a tax penalty for the non-insured - which some regard as a mandate by another name. Also the Obamacare subsidies are being replaced with tax credits. Pre-existing conditions will continue to be a bar to discrimination by insurers as far as I know, and children will continue to be allowed stay on their parents plan until 26 as per Obamacare.

Later phases, requiring new legislation passed under the 60 vote rule in the Senate, would allow purchase of health insurance across state lines. The WH says this would reduce premiums through competition, and points out that one third of countries have only one health insurer.

The House Freedom Caucus complains that giving a tax credit to someone who doesnt pay income tax is a new "entitlement". One GOP Rep have also argued that the poor should choose between an Iphone and health insurance. They call the Ryan plan "Obamacare Lite".
 
O

Oscurito

It doesn't surprise me that some Republicans would have a problem with Trump's latest proposals. This is one of the (few) issues on which I'd be inclined to cut Trump some slack. The guy is a populist after all and given a choice between a populist and some Big Healthcare lobbyist stooge, I'd go for the populist every time.

Anyway, I'll need to do more reading around, It's hard to get a neutral, agenda-free site.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Feb 27, 2010
49,060
"Repeal and replace" my arse.

What happened to the promise of "health insurance for everyone"?

There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us,” Trump told the Post. “We’re going to have insurance for everybody.

Healthcare Bill: CBO Shows Donald Trump's Broken Promises | Time.com

By 2018, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that 14 million additional people would be uninsured, a number that would rise to 21 million in 2020 and 24 million in 2026.

Trump: “I’m not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican and I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid."
 
NYCKY

NYCKY

Apr 17, 2010
13,545
The GOP are in real danger of over extending themselves on this issue. They are like the dog that caught up with the car, what does it do now? They have to do something but repeal and replace is just not feasible. As former Speaker John Boehnor said, they will probably just tinker with a few bits of it and call it repeal and replace.

Democrats paid a huge price for over extending themselves on the issue and the GOP may end up repeating their mistakes.

The angry town halls (for the GOP politicians) should serve as a harbinger.
 
NYCKY

NYCKY

Apr 17, 2010
13,545
The Democrats though seem determined to mess up again.

What idiot came up with the "Make America Sick Again" slogan? and what idiot would want to be photographed standing by a sign with that slogan?

Pelosi seems intent on using it but the saner members of her party seeing to be shying away from it.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,391
I think the GOP need to rejig the tax credits plan so its fairer to low income groups. Many Deep Red States like Arkansas and Mississsippi have a Republican voter base that is working class.

In fairness the idea of 24 million "losing" insurance is a bit misleading given the CBO are assuming that not being required to take out Obamacare will mean you will decide not to get insured otherwise. The CBO also previously overestimated the numbers who would gain coverage under Obamacare by 16 million people.
 
President Bartlet

President Bartlet

Jun 17, 2006
9,416
The Dems need to get shot of Nancy and fast - really weak - should be all over the Republicons and she has not got a clue
 
President Bartlet

President Bartlet

Jun 17, 2006
9,416
Moderate Republicons have been spooked by the CBO report - heres hoping it crashes and burns on the nasty party!
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,391
Vulnerable GOP Rep opposed in current form. She was re-elected with 55% last year:


Ileana Ros-Lehtinen‏Verified account
@RosLehtinen

"I plan to vote NO on the current #AHCA bill. As written the plan leaves too many from my #SoFla district uninsured (1/2)

As #AHCA stands, it will cut much needed help for #SoFla's poor + elderly populations. Need a plan that will do more to protect them (2/2)"
 
Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Nov 11, 2010
10,847
One supposedly large change is that consumers of health insurance policies would have more choice. Obamacare didn't allow out-of-state insurance companies to provide insurance within a state.
 
Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Nov 11, 2010
10,847
Why do you think the Trump bill is so bad?

Is it because he is simply tinkering with Omabacare?
 
Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Nov 11, 2010
10,847
If you get "insurance otherwise" you aren't losing insurance.

I don't get your point.
 
Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Nov 11, 2010
10,847
What did the Republican town halls reflect though?

Was it ordinary real Republican voters demanding that Trump shouldn't mess up what (some) people gained via Obamacare? Or was it Trump supporters just ranting and raving at establishment Republicans - Trump supporters who just swallow anything that Trump says and don't think about the consequences?
 
