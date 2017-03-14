Obamacare Repeal/Replace thread

Dame_Enda
So will Trump be able to deliver on plan to "repeal and replace" Obamacare?
A journo asked Spicer today why (as she put it), Senator Cotton (Arkansas) was being given a blessing to criticise the House Bill. Spicer sortof skirted the issue, saying they were talking to Cotton.
Meanwhile, Breitbart has just released an October tape of Ryan saying he wouldnt defend then candidate Trump. So is the WH using healthcare as a ruse to punish Ryan for last year?
One third of US counties have just one health insurer, and premiums have risen 22% a year since Obamacare on average. This undermines the promise Obamacare would reduce premiums. There are also reports Trump is threatening to support primary challengers to conservative GOP rebels who dont support the Bill. Spicer has declined to comment on those rumours when asked just now.
