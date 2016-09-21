Off to a great start with Sean Fitzpatrick trial

Disillusioned democrat
Well-known member
- Joined
- Mar 16, 2010
- Messages
- 16,049
We're off to a great start with the trial of Seanie Fitz.
Seán Fitzpatrick trial: Anti-austerity campaigners ruled out of jury
Irish Times reporting that anyone who ever marched on Anti Austerity demos or were negatively impacted by the crash can't be on the jury!!!!
Seán Fitzpatrick trial: Anti-austerity campaigners ruled out of jury
Irish Times reporting that anyone who ever marched on Anti Austerity demos or were negatively impacted by the crash can't be on the jury!!!!