Off to a great start with Sean Fitzpatrick trial

Disillusioned democrat



Mar 16, 2010
We're off to a great start with the trial of Seanie Fitz.

Seán Fitzpatrick trial: Anti-austerity campaigners ruled out of jury

Irish Times reporting that anyone who ever marched on Anti Austerity demos or were negatively impacted by the crash can't be on the jury!!!!
 


GDPR

Jul 5, 2008
Disillusioned democrat said:
We're off to a great start with the trial of Seanie Fitz.

Irish Times reporting that anyone who ever marched on Anti Austerity demos or were negatively impacted by the crash can be on the jury!!!!
I think you mean "can't" be on the jury.

And fair enough, it's not cast iron proof of looperness, but it's getting to the point where it would be a fair bet. :D
 
Disillusioned democrat



Mar 16, 2010
If they had any strong feelings about the banking difficulties that arose in the State or any strong feelings about the role of Anglo Irish Bank in that crisis, they should not act as jurors, he continued.
The judge seems to think the jury should be made up of ACTUAL peers of Seanie Fitz - Greystones Golf Club member chums or the like, not the little people who have had to pay for the financial crisis.
 
M

Manstein

Sep 19, 2011
I for one hope he is acquitted. If so the state can try and recoup the 31 billion they pumped in to Anglo from the auditors. EY are trying to absolve themselves from their negligence by blaming Seanie.

Surely better to have a free Seanie and a bankrupt EY than a jailed Seanie and EY laughing all the way to their next state contract.
 
W

Watcher2

May 2, 2010
Disillusioned democrat said:
We're off to a great start with the trial of Seanie Fitz.

Seán Fitzpatrick trial: Anti-austerity campaigners ruled out of jury

Irish Times reporting that anyone who ever marched on Anti Austerity demos or were negatively impacted by the crash can't be on the jury!!!!
I think that is only right. I hope they can fill a jury.
 
edifice.



Feb 24, 2005
Disillusioned democrat said:
We're off to a great start with the trial of Seanie Fitz.

Seán Fitzpatrick trial: Anti-austerity campaigners ruled out of jury

Irish Times reporting that anyone who ever marched on Anti Austerity demos or were negatively impacted by the crash can't be on the jury!!!!
What about judges, barristers or solicitors who were negatively impacted by the crash?
 
edifice.



Feb 24, 2005
Any judges benefit from lenient terms on loans and investments that suffered in the crash?
 
D

Deleted member 48908

edifice. said:
What about judges, barristers or solicitors who were negatively impacted by the crash?
Or indeed, who were known to Mr. Fitzpatrick and his associates?

I said it years ago that it will be nigh on impossible to secure an unappealable conviction in any of these cases in Ireland. They should be tried elsewhere. Brussels, perhaps.
 
edifice.



Feb 24, 2005
Carlos Danger said:
Or indeed, who were known to Mr. Fitzpatrick and his associates?

I said it years ago that it will be nigh on impossible to secure an unappealable conviction in any of these cases in Ireland. They should be tried elsewhere. Brussels, perhaps.
There's merit in that.
 
D

Deleted member 48908

edifice. said:
There's merit in that.
Finding a court in Ireland that was completely insulated from the whole kerkuffle is, I'd wager, impossible, such was the magnitude of involvement of Anglo.
 
E

*EPIC SUCCESS*

May 19, 2016
It's Ireland - our brilliant, 1st world legal system will break little sweat finding a way to make this go away for Seanie.

Can't having him divulging burial sites now can we?
 
D

Deleted member 48908

*EPIC SUCCESS* said:
It's Ireland - our brilliant, 1st world legal system will break little sweat finding a way to make this go away for Seanie.

Can't having him divulging burial sites now can we?
If he was going to divulge, he'd have already done it. Drumm is waiting in the wings and will sing like a canary to keep himself out of the pokey.
 
E

enuffisenuff

Sep 27, 2011
Disillusioned democrat said:
We're off to a great start with the trial of Seanie Fitz.

Seán Fitzpatrick trial: Anti-austerity campaigners ruled out of jury

Irish Times reporting that anyone who ever marched on Anti Austerity demos or were negatively impacted by the crash can't be on the jury!!!!
so I can assume that rules out everyone paying USC from being on the Jury??
 
E

enuffisenuff

Sep 27, 2011
Carlos Danger said:
That's certainly an argument that could be made...at least with regard to grounds for appeal.
Lets Draw up a list of people who weren't negatively impacted...

 
J

jmcc

Jun 12, 2004
Shakespeare got it right!
"The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers." :)
 
Spanner Island



Feb 22, 2011
Disillusioned democrat said:
We're off to a great start with the trial of Seanie Fitz.

Seán Fitzpatrick trial: Anti-austerity campaigners ruled out of jury

Irish Times reporting that anyone who ever marched on Anti Austerity demos or were negatively impacted by the crash can't be on the jury!!!!
Doesn't matter who's on the jury... I'd say Seán is as safe as houses... imo.

This is Ireland after all... a country in which it took six months for the gardai to cross the threshold of Anglo after the sh!t hit the fan.

I have zero confidence in the Irish justice system.
 
