Office culture

The companies that AREN'T bringing people back: Twitter leads firms who will allow remote working forever as commercial landlords report only 10% of offices are being used and rents will drop by 20%
At the end of the virus most firms will see the benefits of remote working and may well lead to more people isolated working from home. I do not particularly like going to work but I think as a society we need to avoid a situation in which we allow many more people to be come isolated from the rest of society.
Twitter and BT give staff option to work from home permanently
Britain's biggest commercial landlord, Land Securities, has warned commercial rents could plunge by three quarters as employees adapt to working from home and companies try to cut costs after the lockdown.
