Office culture

McTell said: Rents will drop, property gamblers will go under (again), and the banks, well, you should have your money with starling. Or credit suisse.



What was the use of moving hundreds of peeps every day into a glass box miles away? Unless it gave the boss an ego trip ... and usually he isn't paying the bills.

I had glimpsed Nirvana momentarily when I started working exclusively from home in the crisis. Unfortunately almost the first response from an increasingly corporate HR department was to send around an email informing everyone that rather helpfully they were going to run a course for everyone billed as 'efficient remote working', which turned out to be a 2.5hrs zoom-dollop of the usual crap involving big pieces of paper and small pieces of paper or something equally vapid.They made it mandatory to attend four sessions which is 4 half days, or two working days, or expressed another way 10% of my working hours for a 4 week period. EDIT: Yeah. Forgot to mention that they then thought it would be a good idea to send around a pre-read and homework as well. Two ****ing hopes on that one...I think the feedback will be 'thanks for your thoughtful ... event ... although perhaps we might have second thoughts when promoting efficiency in production and working whether it is wise to immediately steal 10% of employee's work-time in order to get in their way with bits of coloured paper'.I'm not just banning such activities in any organisation the moment the world comes to its senses and appoints me Permanent Emir. It is the camps for these people and no mistake. Corporate HR helps me to understand why Pol Pot had anyone suspected of intellectualism marched out into the countryside and shot. I really get it.