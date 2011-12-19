Official Languages Act 2003- Amendments Bill

DJP
There is a review taking place on the Official Languages Act (2003) at the moment. Minister of State at the Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Dinny McGinley is taking submissions from the public on the review up until the end of January and the review is being carried out across all Government Departments. Alan Shatter has already got the requirement that Oireachtas Bills have to be published bilingually at the same time changed so that Bills can be published in English initially thereby faster.
Although it may not be feasible legally I would personally have no problem in seeing the end of most Oireachtas Bills, annual reports and County Development Plans being translated into Irish.
The Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga (The Language Commissioner) was set up under the Act. The Office is due to be merged with the Office of The Ombudsman.
Under the OLA all new street signage has to have both the Irish and English street-names displayed equally. I want to see the relevant naming policy in the Department of Transport changed so that new road signage does also.
I hope a lot of posters aware of this review and reading this thread contact Min. Dinny McGinley. Perhaps along with contacting him we can debate what should and shouldn't be in the OLA post-review here?
