Official Languages Act 2003- Amendments Bill

With regard to the review of the Official Languages Act and existing funding & supports for the

  • Preserve the status quo of funding and supports

    Votes: 2 1.6%

  • Increase funding and supports

    Votes: 30 24.0%

  • Decrease funding and supports

    Votes: 51 40.8%

  • Direct funding and supports away from translation and towards lessons & communities

    Votes: 42 33.6%
  • Total voters
    125
  • Poll closed .
DJP

DJP

There is a review taking place on the Official Languages Act (2003) at the moment. Minister of State at the Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Dinny McGinley is taking submissions from the public on the review up until the end of January and the review is being carried out across all Government Departments. Alan Shatter has already got the requirement that Oireachtas Bills have to be published bilingually at the same time changed so that Bills can be published in English initially thereby faster.
Although it may not be feasible legally I would personally have no problem in seeing the end of most Oireachtas Bills, annual reports and County Development Plans being translated into Irish.
The Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga (The Language Commissioner) was set up under the Act. The Office is due to be merged with the Office of The Ombudsman.
Under the OLA all new street signage has to have both the Irish and English street-names displayed equally. I want to see the relevant naming policy in the Department of Transport changed so that new road signage does also.
I hope a lot of posters aware of this review and reading this thread contact Min. Dinny McGinley. Perhaps along with contacting him we can debate what should and shouldn't be in the OLA post-review here?
 
ocoonassa

ocoonassa

I'd like to see more signs saying Arbeit Macht Frei
 
D

Dylan2010

darn it, I knew thats where they were going wrong, the street signs its so obvious now
 
Killerbank

Killerbank

This idiotic piece of legislation was championed by Ned O'Keeffe (Eamonn O Cuiv). Originally when in Bill form, it was called the The Languages Equality Act which seemed plausible enough. However by the time it was passed into law it had been changed to The Official Languages Act thus revealing its true intent which was to force the use of the Irish language on everyone.This act gives power to the many people who like to pretend that the Irish Language really is the "first official language" in Ireland. As a result we have the obsessive-compulsive use of Irish names for virtually all new bodies set up by the state and on all ceremonial occasions such as that recent Gaeilge-fest: the inauguration of An t-Uachtaran. We have media reference to the Seanad instead of to the Senate. We have distracting bilingual roadsigns, confusing bilingual bus and train destination plates and pointless bilingual websites of state funded organisations and of course we have the monolingual "LANA BUS" signs all over the road of the city. It seems the enthusiasts of the Irish Language cannot resist doing what they have always done since the inception of the state - ramming the Irish Language down the throats of everyone. But, apart from irritating anybody who is not a committed Gaelgeor, all of this exercise in fantasy will not have any effect on the fact that the English Language has been our language of choice for over six generations and will continue to be no matter now much the Eamonn OCuivs of this world pretend otherwise.
 
ger12

ger12

Killerbank said:
This idiotic piece of legislation was championed by Ned O'Keeffe (Eamonn O Cuiv). Originally when in Bill form, it was called the The Languages Equality Act which seemed plausible enough. However by the time it was passed into law it had been changed to The Official Languages Act thus revealing its true intent which was to force the use of the Irish language on everyone.This act gives power to the many people who like to pretend that the Irish Language really is the "first official language" in Ireland. As a result we have the obsessive-compulsive use of Irish names for virtually all new bodies set up by the state and on all ceremonial occasions such as that recent Gaeilge-fest: the inauguration of An t-Uachtaran. We have media reference to the Seanad instead of to the Senate. We have distracting bilingual roadsigns, confusing bilingual bus and train destination plates and pointless bilingual websites of state funded organisations and of course we have the monolingual "LANA BUS" signs all over the road of the city. It seems the enthusiasts of the Irish Language cannot resist doing what they have always done since the inception of the state - ramming the Irish Language down the throats of everyone. But, apart from irritating anybody who is not a committed Gaelgeor, all of this exercise in fantasy will not have any effect on the fact that the English Language has been our language of choice for over six generations and will continue to be no matter now much the Eamonn OCuivs of this world pretend otherwise.
I guess Irish speakers just got fed up with English being rammed down their throats. The Official Languages Act 2003 is to increase and improve, over a period of time, the quantity and quality of services provided for the public through Irish by public bodies.
 
R

RainyDay

It is largely a 'make-work' scheme to keep all that translation work at 10c a word going to the Gaelgeoir community.
 
Killerbank

Killerbank

ger12 said:
I guess Irish speakers just got fed up with English being rammed down their throats. The Official Languages Act 2003 is to increase and improve, over a period of time, the quantity and quality of services provided for the public through Irish by public bodies.
." an official spokesperson said."
 
C

cytex

Killerbank said:
This idiotic piece of legislation was championed by Ned O'Keeffe (Eamonn O Cuiv). Originally when in Bill form, it was called the The Languages Equality Act which seemed plausible enough. However by the time it was passed into law it had been changed to The Official Languages Act thus revealing its true intent which was to force the use of the Irish language on everyone.This act gives power to the many people who like to pretend that the Irish Language really is the "first official language" in Ireland. As a result we have the obsessive-compulsive use of Irish names for virtually all new bodies set up by the state and on all ceremonial occasions such as that recent Gaeilge-fest: the inauguration of An t-Uachtaran. We have media reference to the Seanad instead of to the Senate. We have distracting bilingual roadsigns, confusing bilingual bus and train destination plates and pointless bilingual websites of state funded organisations and of course we have the monolingual "LANA BUS" signs all over the road of the city. It seems the enthusiasts of the Irish Language cannot resist doing what they have always done since the inception of the state - ramming the Irish Language down the throats of everyone. But, apart from irritating anybody who is not a committed Gaelgeor, all of this exercise in fantasy will not have any effect on the fact that the English Language has been our language of choice for over six generations and will continue to be no matter now much the Eamonn OCuivs of this world pretend otherwise.
Actually it is people like yourself that like to ram English down everybody throats . The inaguration was mostly in english so have no idea why the less than 10% of his speech that was in gaeilge bothers you.

The official names of the goverment bodies is as gaeilge that is the tradtion in this state and nothing to do with people ramming gaeilge down your throat or this act.
If mono lingual signs bother you now is your time to speak up and say that all signs should be in both english and as gaeilge equal rights for both languages of this state.

boy do you have a chip on his shoulder.
 
P

pippakin

I think this is the one issue when both sides are right. Its right that the Irish language should be maintained and taught in schools on an equal basis with English. Its wrong that people who are not very good at it can't even apply for jobs, its wrong that everything, road signs etc. should be duplicated, at enormous expense, when the government and everyone else knows the English language version will be fully understood.

Its a pity the Irish language has been so politicised. The effect has been to force people to listen to very badly spoken Irish, which has put people off, and why should Irish/English be resented here? The Irish have made it their own distinctly different from anything else language and what's more are better than most at using it.
 
ger12

ger12

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
47,680
pippakin said:
I think this is the one issue when both sides are right. Its right that the Irish language should be maintained and taught in schools on an equal basis with English. Its wrong that people who are not very good at it can't even apply for jobs, its wrong that everything, road signs etc. should be duplicated, at enormous expense, when the government and everyone else knows the English language version will be fully understood.

Its a pity the Irish language has been so politicised. The effect has been to force people to listen to very badly spoken Irish, which has put people off, and why should Irish/English be resented here? The Irish have made it their own distinctly different from anything else language and what's more are better than most at using it.
But shouldn't we ensure that the Government is able to provide services to English - and Irish -speaking Irish people in the language of their choice?
 
S

Schuhart

pippakin said:
Its a pity the Irish language has been so politicised.
I do agree. For what its worth, there is a (I think) quite balanced history of Irish language policy Donncha Ó hÉallaithe at the URL below:

From Language Revival to Survival

But I think its rare to come across comment from folk able to take a step back - and I include myself in that criticism.
ger12 said:
But shouldn't we ensure that the Government is able to provide services to English - and Irish -speaking Irish people in the language of their choice?
In truth, I cannot honestly say that I regard that as a priority right now. And I would not shed a tear if the Official Languages Act was simply repealed. I agree with Rainyday - its a make-work scheme for Irish language enthusiasts.
 
R

RainyDay

ger12 said:
But shouldn't we ensure that the Government is able to provide services to English - and Irish -speaking Irish people in the language of their choice?
But that's not what happens - I'd have no objection to making Irish versions available on request. But the current process of converting ALL annual reports and other large documents into Irish regardless of any stated need or request is crazy, in our current economic environment.
 
DJP

DJP

pippakin said:
I think this is the one issue when both sides are right. Its right that the Irish language should be maintained and taught in schools on an equal basis with English. Its wrong that people who are not very good at it can't even apply for jobs, its wrong that everything, road signs etc. should be duplicated, at enormous expense, when the government and everyone else knows the English language version will be fully understood.

Its a pity the Irish language has been so politicised. The effect has been to force people to listen to very badly spoken Irish, which has put people off, and why should Irish/English be resented here? The Irish have made it their own distinctly different from anything else language and what's more are better than most at using it.
ger12 said:
But shouldn't we ensure that the Government is able to provide services to English - and Irish -speaking Irish people in the language of their choice?
RainyDay said:
But that's not what happens - I'd have no objection to making Irish versions available on request. But the current process of converting ALL annual reports and other large documents into Irish regardless of any stated need or request is crazy, in our current economic environment.
I for one don't want to see annual reports translated into Irish- only when there is sufficient demand for them. I think that only counties with Gaeltacht areas and Dublin (given around one third of people in the South live there) should have their County Development Plans translated into Irish.

Some Irish language speakers went mad recently with the announcement that the Oifig an gCoimisinéir Teanga is going to be merged with the Ombudsman. Ideally I want a Language Commissioner. I know that he got over 700 complaints last year (a record)- but this only works out as two complaints a day. It's impossible I think to visualise it without laughing but maybe if the Language Commissioner worked in his office by himself and did ALL the administrative work of his office with no other staff employed I think that the Office may be viable finanically.

I am more interested in this review of the OLA to have the Irish and English placenames printed as prominent as one another on our (new) road signage. So maybe 95%+ of our Yield signs etc. will still solely be in English. I want to see the original Irish placenames given equal status on our (again, new) road signage. Of course our Irish language placenames across the country predate our English language placenames and our English language placenames 98%+ of the time are merely anglicizations of the original Irish language name and given how strong the English language is in Ireland and how strong Irish isn't I think it is ridiculous that we don't know yet whether Leo Varadkar and Dinny McGinley will change the Road Signage Guidelines next year! I would be happy for just our placenames on road signage to have equal status but the traffic flow directions (I can't think of the exact term? You get me anyway!) - e.g. "Slow", "Yield", "Stop" etc- to stay as they are.
 
A

asterix

Everything should be bilingual unless it would be (1) expensive or (2) dangerous to do so. Some road signs fall under (2); having the Irish text of the Constitution take precedence does too. Things like EU laws and county development plans fall under (1) for now, although in a few decades, computer translation will be good enough to fix that.

The marginal cost of having two languages instead of one on most official signage is small. It makes sense to do so for street names, most road signs, official forms, signs in buses, etc. Some who gets pissed off every time they unintentionally read the Irish version as well the English can just cop themselves on and find something important to bother them.
 
FrankSpeaks

FrankSpeaks

We need some kind of balance in the way we deal with and use Irish and at the moment some of the rules are totally idiotic. I will give some examples (some of them may be by choice and not by law) of what I think are idiotic usage:

Luas, Dart & Train: Bilingual announcement of station names. I wonder if you asked 100 people alighting the vehicle the name of the previous stop in Irish how many could tell you?

Irish Only Names in Gaeltacht Areas: The cause of the Dingle debacle, I only live 50km from Dingle and I don't know many of the names of the Gaeltacht areas in Irish only. For example, I know Ventry is Ceann Tra and Ballyferriter is Baile an Fheirtéaraigh but I still call them by their English names and I suspect the locals do the same!
 
T

Tombo

ger12 said:
I guess Irish speakers just got fed up with English being rammed down their throats. The Official Languages Act 2003 is to increase and improve, over a period of time, the quantity and quality of services provided for the public through Irish by public bodies.
Yeah right.


Most rugby followers would know of the ludicrous situation we have now where taxpayers money was used to all a bidding war to be established between TG4 and RTE for rights to the pronvicial rugby telecasts.


TG4 threw more of our money than RTE and now broadcasts games exclusively in Irish.


Now THAT is "ramming language down your throat".
 
E

ergo2

1. I think having Rugby thru Irish is a good idea for promotion of Irish.

2. the Dingle/Daingean Uí Chúis controversary was unfortunate. Glad it stopped there. I.e Clifden is the capital of Connemara, and is well known internationally. " An Clochán" is not.
 
C

cytex

Tombo said:
Yeah right.


Most rugby followers would know of the ludicrous situation we have now where taxpayers money was used to all a bidding war to be established between TG4 and RTE for rights to the pronvicial rugby telecasts.


TG4 threw more of our money than RTE and now broadcasts games exclusively in Irish.


Now THAT is "ramming language down your throat".
you see that is not acurate tg4 doesnt actually get taxpayers money what they get is essencial services from RTE worth a certain ammount this is there share of the tv license. So not a cent of taxpayers money was spent on the rugby as TG4 doesnt get any actual money from the taxpayer.

And also a question is it ramming language down peoples throat if RTE had got the rights and broadcast it in english ???
 
