Official Languages Act 2003- Amendments Bill

pippakin said: I think this is the one issue when both sides are right. Its right that the Irish language should be maintained and taught in schools on an equal basis with English. Its wrong that people who are not very good at it can't even apply for jobs, its wrong that everything, road signs etc. should be duplicated, at enormous expense, when the government and everyone else knows the English language version will be fully understood.



Its a pity the Irish language has been so politicised. The effect has been to force people to listen to very badly spoken Irish, which has put people off, and why should Irish/English be resented here? The Irish have made it their own distinctly different from anything else language and what's more are better than most at using it.

ger12 said: But shouldn't we ensure that the Government is able to provide services to English - and Irish -speaking Irish people in the language of their choice?

RainyDay said: But that's not what happens - I'd have no objection to making Irish versions available on request. But the current process of converting ALL annual reports and other large documents into Irish regardless of any stated need or request is crazy, in our current economic environment.

placenames

I for one don't want to see annual reports translated into Irish- only when there is sufficient demand for them. I think that only counties with Gaeltacht areas and Dublin (given around one third of people in the South live there) should have their County Development Plans translated into Irish.Some Irish language speakers went mad recently with the announcement that the Oifig an gCoimisinéir Teanga is going to be merged with the Ombudsman. Ideally I want a Language Commissioner. I know that he got over 700 complaints last year (a record)- but this only works out as two complaints a day. It's impossible I think to visualise it without laughing but maybe if the Language Commissioner worked in his office by himself and did ALL the administrative work of his office with no other staff employed I think that the Office may be viable finanically.I am more interested in this review of the OLA to have the Irish and English placenames printed as prominent as one another on our (new) road signage. So maybe 95%+ of our Yield signs etc. will still solely be in English. I want to see the original Irishgiven equal status on our (again, new) road signage. Of course our Irish language placenames across the country predate our English language placenames and our English language placenames 98%+ of the time are merely anglicizations of the original Irish language name and given how strong the English language is in Ireland and how strong Irish isn't I think it is ridiculous that we don't know yet whether Leo Varadkar and Dinny McGinley will change the Road Signage Guidelines next year! I would be happy for just our placenames on road signage to have equal status but the traffic flow directions (I can't think of the exact term? You get me anyway!) - e.g. "Slow", "Yield", "Stop" etc- to stay as they are.