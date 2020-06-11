elbart
Active member
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2019
- Messages
- 161
The new Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman says children under 16 should be able to change their gender with the consent of their parents or guardians and GP.
Laws to make it easier for 16 and 17-year-olds to legally change their gender will be introduced by the new coalition under a commitment in the Programme for Government. The document also commits to examining the arrangements for children under 16 who may want to change gender.
New Children's Minister to make it easier for under-16s to change their gender
The new Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman says children under 16 should be able to change their gender with the consent of their parents or guardians and GP.
www.independent.ie
Disgusting, who does he think he is?
If this was put to a referendum then I am sure the country would vote this filth down.
Why is this his priority? You would think that he would be more careful after the last week with fingers being pointed and here we are, literally one day later and he wants children to be allowed to be given irreversible surgery before they can even develop mentally.