O'Gorman says children under 16 should be able to change their gender

silverharp said: One question, can it override parental wishes? if not then its just a bit of pandering, if yes then I would say its a bit more sinister. In Australia the radicals were trying to take the parents out of the decision making process in this universe of matters.

Depends on your definition of pandering. It's pandering as much as allowing 16 year olds marry with parental consent and 16 year olds join the army with parental consent is. That's what the agreed programme covers.O'Gormon's an idiot, considering the bad press he's had over the last week, to then be pushing "And hey: This is the thin end of the wedge, let's talk about all the other stuff that's not in the programme for other ages that I'd like to do as well".He needs to be smarter. Right now he doesn't seem like someone who's going to last.