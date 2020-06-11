O'Gorman says children under 16 should be able to change their gender

The new Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman says children under 16 should be able to change their gender with the consent of their parents or guardians and GP.

Laws to make it easier for 16 and 17-year-olds to legally change their gender will be introduced by the new coalition under a commitment in the Programme for Government. The document also commits to examining the arrangements for children under 16 who may want to change gender.
New Children's Minister to make it easier for under-16s to change their gender

Disgusting, who does he think he is?

If this was put to a referendum then I am sure the country would vote this filth down.

Why is this his priority? You would think that he would be more careful after the last week with fingers being pointed and here we are, literally one day later and he wants children to be allowed to be given irreversible surgery before they can even develop mentally.
 


Wait for howls of protest from our resident band of reactionary fundamentalists.
 
Every time i talk to somebody they always mention that the burning issue of the day is need for under 16s to change their gender

nobody mentions covid, unemployment, Brexit, etc etc

good to know we have our priorities right
 
I don't see the issue. Age of consent is 16, you can get married, join the army etc etc. It seems to be bringing this area into line with other areas which seems to make sense to me. It's not going to take long, it's a small alteration to existing legislation. Meh. I can't see anyone having a problem with it unless they already have a problem with 18 year olds being able to change it. Which is a different problem really
 
no it isnt , its 17


Legal age of consent

The law says that a person must be 17 years of age to be able to consent to engaging in a sexual act.
Legal age of consent

What is the legal age of consent?
The law says that a person must be 17 years of age to be able to consent to engaging in a sexual act. This means that a young person under the age of 17 is not legally old enough to consent to a sexual act even if they want to. Remember, it is a crime to engage in a sexual act with someone who has not, or cannot, give consent.
The age of consent is the same for all persons, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.
Click to expand...
 
Morning Mr Tatchell.
 
One question, can it override parental wishes? if not then its just a bit of pandering, if yes then I would say its a bit more sinister. In Australia the radicals were trying to take the parents out of the decision making process in this universe of matters.
 
From what I can see, Under 16 need parental permission, over 16 are they can do as they please.

Whatever your views this is not something that should be the priority of the Children's Minister, especially during a pandemic.
 
Depends on your definition of pandering. It's pandering as much as allowing 16 year olds marry with parental consent and 16 year olds join the army with parental consent is. That's what the agreed programme covers.

O'Gormon's an idiot, considering the bad press he's had over the last week, to then be pushing "And hey: This is the thin end of the wedge, let's talk about all the other stuff that's not in the programme for other ages that I'd like to do as well".

He needs to be smarter. Right now he doesn't seem like someone who's going to last.
 
I had that thought, why is he coming out the gates with this? its either grade A persuasion and he just wants to get some name recognition out there or more likely they have let an activist become a minister which is a bad idea.
 
A kid between the ages of 16-18 need parental consent to travel abroad, get a passport , this will stick out like a sore thumb
 
16/17 you need permission. That's what the legislation deals with. So, in line with passport, army etc.

He's talking about under 16s though. Which has nothing to do with the legislation and will just aggravate some TDs who may have been leery about the actual legislation. Why? Because he hasn't done this before and doesn't seem to know how to set and control as message.
 
It's about proposals from a Review Group looking at changes to Gender Recognition Act (GRT). Their recommendation is for a GP to agree and sign off for a minor - under 16 - to change gender. Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman supports implementing the findings of "experts."

Who was on this Review Group of "experts"?

This sounds like a deal struck between FF/FG & GP.
 
Sounds like a Pedophiles dream.
 
You cant drive, you can't drink, you cant legally have sex, you cant even claim the dole, but you can have your balls cut off paid by the state.
 
I struggle to see how a 17 year old girl redefining as a boy makes them more vulnerable to a paedophile than a 17 year old waiting until they're 18 redefine as a boy. I'm sure you'll make a super cogent data driven argument as to why I'm wrong though.
 
You have lived a sheltered life then because this is the type of stuff pedos live for. And lets not forget, this is open to all ages providing the sick parents agree to it, and we all know what some parents are like.

1594113482278.png
 
