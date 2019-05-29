Oireachtas committee invites submissions on Direct Provision

Dame_Enda
The Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality is inviting submissions "on direct provision and the international protection application process".
For info on how to submit your views, see link below. I know what mine will be.
Make a submission to an Oireachtas committee
See current calls for submissions by Oireachtas committees and read the submission guidelines
www.oireachtas.ie