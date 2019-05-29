Oireachtas committee invites submissions on Direct Provision

The Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality is inviting submissions "on direct provision and the international protection application process".

For info on how to submit your views, see link below. I know what mine will be.

www.oireachtas.ie

Make a submission to an Oireachtas committee

See current calls for submissions by Oireachtas committees and read the submission guidelines
www.oireachtas.ie
 


Always the problem is - too nice, and thousands more arrive, too rough and bad headlines.

Call me a moron, but I've always found that arriving back home involves a boat or a plane. The option of *walking* here thru a dozen other OK states and seeking asylum is never going to happen.
 
Disillusioned democrat said:
I wonder will any brave soul suggest we should just speed up the process and actually deport people if found to be here under false pretenses.
I have sent it in a submission asking for that.
 
Buchaill Dana said:
Has anyone, ever, argued otherwise?
Hmmm, let me think - well, there's the FF cronies getting paid to provide DP, then there's the well connected legal families being paid to represent clients repeatedly during multiple appeals and then there's all the happy clappy NGOs who believe we should have open borders and then there's the Social Democrats who dip into that pool for their candidates.
 
We have that woman from Malawi that lied on her asylum application being allowed to run for office here when she should have been deported years ago. How someone who is applying for asylum, let alone someone who has multiple failed asylum claims, is allowed to run for political office here beggars belief. There less than 5 million people in this country yet we have 6000 people in DP and new centres opening every other month, we're at over 40 now.

When does it end? At what point do we stop letting Africans change planes in Europe and rock up here claiming asylum? Fook em all back home. The Iranian gang land scumbag shot dead in Dublin yesterday is a prime example of what an easy target this country is for liars. Enough is enough.
 
Disillusioned democrat said:
I wonder will any brave soul suggest we should just speed up the process and actually deport people if found to be here under false pretenses.
The rules only changed last year to allow Gardai to arrest a person who was fleeing being deported.

Statement by the Minister regarding the Real Facts about the Asylum and Deportation Systems

www.inis.gov.ie www.inis.gov.ie

www.rte.ie

McDowell blasts 'bogus' asylum-seeking

The Minister for Justice has made an outspoken attack on bogus asylum-seeking and 'political correctness' at the Oireachtas Justice Committee.
www.rte.ie www.rte.ie

Both of these articles are from 2005 with the then Minister Michael Mc Dowell who called it what it was bogus asylum seekers, mainly African and mostly from Nigeria. It's particularly telling that the speaks of how when a deportee is put on a plane to be deported they would phone a solicitor who would then demand a Judicial review so Gardai would have to take them off the planes. 14 years later the problem is worse and the government are lying to us and trying to pass off economic migrants as asylum seekers.
 
The submissions are about improving DP and speeding up the paperwork.

BTW why does our population have to rise 500,000 by 2040? We can get by just as well with 2m or 5m on the island.

More people = more CO2 emissions, nobody is saying how immigration adds to our very recent >> Climate Emergency <<
 
How many DP centres do we have now, on top of the additonal hotels and B&B places, it must be over 40 now? Yet instead of saying STOP we need to deport the bogus ones and get a grip on the bogus migrants claiming asylum our government just keeps on letting them in and the cost gets higher and higher. In 19 years there have been over 61,000 asylum seekers coming here seeking asylum, get your head around that for a minute, over 61,000 people mainly from Africa, flying all the way to our tiny island in the Atlantic and over 1 billion euro has been spent on Direct Provision for them.

www.irishtimes.com

What are the alternatives to our broken direct provision system?

Direct provision is already a chapter in Ireland’s dark history of institutional living. More of the same fails us all
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

Contrast that figure with the 24,000 pensioners, mostly women who don't have enough contributions towards their State pensions and who are now receiving up to 80 euro a week less than they should as a result. Fooking disgraceful that Ellie the Malawi fraudster can run for political office in this country even though she's had multiple failed asylum claims and still hasn't left yet, but Irish women who were looking after their kids are now being screwed over for the few quid a week that they should be entitled to while we keep the likes of that lying bitch in the country and provide her with bed board and pocket money.
www.independent.ie

24,000 lose out on payback from ‘bonkers’ pension flaw

Thousands of pensioners will miss out on long-anticipated top-ups despite a Government commitment to address an anomaly which left them out of pocket by up to €80 a week.
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie
 
Disillusioned democrat said:
Hmmm, let me think - well, there's the FF cronies getting paid to provide DP, then there's the well connected legal families being paid to represent clients repeatedly during multiple appeals and then there's all the happy clappy NGOs who believe we should have open borders and then there's the Social Democrats who dip into that pool for their candidates.
So thats a no.
 
McTell said:
The submissions are about improving DP and speeding up the paperwork.

BTW why does our population have to rise 500,000 by 2040? We can get by just as well with 2m or 5m on the island.

More people = more CO2 emissions, nobody is saying how immigration adds to our very recent >> Climate Emergency <<
Because obviously no one believes the climate emergency bullcrap.

People are going to have to look at what the elite DO and not merely what they say, because boys and girls, as Pat Rabbit admitted, they LIE.

They lie, lie and lie again, just to be sure. When are people going to realise this simple truth?
 
RasherHash said:
Because obviously no one believes the climate emergency bullcrap.
Everybody outside of the uneducated and swivel eyed tin foil hat territory believes climate change to be real.
 
Clanrickard said:
Everybody outside of the uneducated and swivel eyed tin foil hat territory believes climate change to be real.
Of course the climate changes, that's not what I said, which is that the politicians don't believe in this emergency, they know its a crock, that's why Obama buys a $15 million house by the Florida coast.
 
Bearing in mind that the current DP system may well be changed fundamentally or ended soon, particularly if the GP go into Govt. soon with FG and FF-


What is the alternative to DP?


I've heard it claimed strongly that most of the people in DP centres in Ireland are economic/welfare migrants. Even if they aren't welfare migrants, but are economic migrants- surely if we let in all economic migrants from around the world the population will explode?


What is proposed by the GP? And people on the left? I would be interested in hearing Irish left wing arguments on this as well as the GP proposals.
 
DJP said:
Bearing in mind that the current DP system may well be changed fundamentally or ended soon, particularly if the GP go into Govt. soon with FG and FF-


What is the alternative to DP?


I've heard it claimed strongly that most of the people in DP centres in Ireland are economic/welfare migrants. Even if they aren't welfare migrants, but are economic migrants- surely if we let in all economic migrants from around the world the population will explode?


What is proposed by the GP? And people on the left? I would be interested in hearing Irish left wing arguments on this as well as the GP proposals.
Direct provision has nothing to do with, how many enter, or are allowed to come here, so I don't understand your question.
 
