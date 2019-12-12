Old (OAP) news at RTÉ

It takes some doing to feel sorry for RTÉ, but this is one of those rare situations.

RTÉ to pay former producer €100,000 over forced retirement

Ruling found decision to push Anne Roper to retire at 65 to be ‘disproportionate’
This lady took a case against RTÉ because they made her retire at 65, hardly an unusual contractual stipulation. She then filed a complaint to the WRC in January 2019 claiming the broadcaster had discriminated against her on grounds of age. She had gone from a salary of €100,000 to a pension of €12,000 as a result, which the commission said had a “significant” financial impact.

She had worked for RTÉ for a long number of years and would have been well aware of the need to make provision for her retirement, just like the rest of us poor mugs who don't have €100,000 PA to work with.

In response to the WRC complaint RTÉ made some good points, the sort points you'd like to think should carry weight in this sort of dispute.

They said that with attrition so low in the organisation - doubtless due to the cushy well-paid nature of the jobs, there was no turnover, at producer or director grades, and as a result young people were prevented from progressing. This means a young person's chances of getting a decent post at RTÉ are pretty remote.

Anyway, the WRC decided to find in Anne Roper's favour and ordered RTÉ to pay her €100,000 for 'forcing' her to retire.

RTÉ fully deserve much of the flak they get for being crap in many many aspects of what they do. But when even their tamest efforts to freshen up the roster are met by a writ, you do have to feel for them a bit.
 


Surely there was a contract somewhere that stipulated when the employee would have to retire - that's just basic practice.

Then her pension plans are NOT RTE's responsibility - so is the employee failed to provide for herself there should be no responsibility

IMHO RTE didn't put up too much of a struggle and will happily hand over €100k to a former employee - after all, it's only 1% of the extra allocation Varadkar gave Dee Forbes in the year of the general election.

RTE do not have a great track record of safeguarding license payers and tax payers money - you only have to ask it's Chairwoman where she got her millions to figure that out.
 
It wasn't in the contract. It's black and white.
Major fupp up by RTE.

The tears of RTE are a little hollow when we see some older staff being rehired on contract and at huge expense.
 
What points do you think had merit? Unless there was a retirement age set out in her contract, they can't force her to retire. You can make her redundant, but you have to pay for that. They're not saying she's incompetent, they're not saying there's a company policy that it's 65 and you're out the door. It's pretty obvious mismanagement, and yeah, she should be compensated for that.
 
Half Nelson said:
It wasn't in the contract. It's black and white.
Major fupp up by RTE.

The tears of RTE are a little hollow when we see some older staff being rehired on contract and at huge expense.
Sure it's only tax payers money, so what harm, right?
 
The past week has shown us they literally have to die to move on. Or is that the punter who needs them to die before the punter can move on.

The last 2 "big guns" will be forgotten in 20yrs.

Fat fish living in small and shallow puddle.

Still waiting for #casting couch gossip.
I think that's coming out in June with the Ansbacher List.
 
