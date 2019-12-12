Old (OAP) news at RTÉ

RTÉ to pay former producer €100,000 over forced retirement Ruling found decision to push Anne Roper to retire at 65 to be ‘disproportionate’

It takes some doing to feel sorry for RTÉ, but this is one of those rare situations.This lady took a case against RTÉ because they made her retire at 65, hardly an unusual contractual stipulation. She then filed a complaint to the WRC in January 2019 claiming the broadcaster had discriminated against her on grounds of age. She had gone from a salary of €100,000 to a pension of €12,000 as a result, which the commission said had a “significant” financial impact.She had worked for RTÉ for a long number of years and would have been well aware of the need to make provision for her retirement, just like the rest of us poor mugs who don't have €100,000 PA to work with.In response to the WRC complaint RTÉ made some good points, the sort points you'd like to think should carry weight in this sort of dispute.They said that with attrition so low in the organisation - doubtless due to the cushy well-paid nature of the jobs, there was no turnover, at producer or director grades, and as a result young people were prevented from progressing. This means a young person's chances of getting a decent post at RTÉ are pretty remote.Anyway, the WRC decided to find in Anne Roper's favour and ordered RTÉ to pay her €100,000 for 'forcing' her to retire.RTÉ fully deserve much of the flak they get for being crap in many many aspects of what they do. But when even their tamest efforts to freshen up the roster are met by a writ, you do have to feel for them a bit.