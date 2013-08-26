Olympics 2020: The host city will be....

Next week at a meeting in Buenos Aires, the IOC will decide which of three bidding cities will host the 2020 Summer Olympics. The three bidding cities are Istanbul, Madrid and Tokyo. Baku in Azerbaijan and Doha in Qatar were eliminated earlier in the process.I suppose it’s a sign of the economic times that only three credible bids were submitted.Close to half of the IOC are Europeans and Ireland (above it’s weight) has two members. There are currently 104 members, 31 honorary members. Honorary members do not vote and members from countries with bidding cities cannot vote as long as their city is still in the running.Turkey was bidding to host the 2020 UEFA Euro Championship and had it won, it would have not been able to proceed with its Olympic bid as per IOC rules. That’s not a problem as the Championship will be held across Europe. This is’s fifth bid for the Olympics, having bid for the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics . The city didn’t make the cut in 2012 and was eliminated early in the process. Recent civil unrest in Turkey will not have helped their bid but after so many recent bids, Turkey will have learned a lot. Additionally, the IOC when they don’t pick major cities, like to target new markets and to that end, a city that is a bridge between Europe and Asia and is a predominantly Muslim country would solidify that.is bidding for the third consecutive time after coming in third for the 2012 games and second for the 2016 games. However, former IOC President and Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch (who was instrumental in bringing the Olympics to his native Barcelona in 1992) passed away a few years ago. He carried a lot of clout with fellow IOC members allowing Madrid to remain a contender to the end in recent bids. From an organizational perspective the Barcelona games were one of the most successful in recent decades, however Spain’s current economic malaise may hamper it’s bid.is bidding for the second consecutive time (Osaka bid for the 2008 games) and is probably the favourite., but Chicago was the favourite for 2016 and Paris was the favourite for the 2012 games so that is not always a good indicator. Tokyo is the only bidding city that has hosted the Olympics in the past, in 1964. Officials are stating that radiation levels are the same as other bid cities, despite issues from the Fukushima nuclear power plant after the 2011 earthquake/tsunami.This really is probably the most wide open decision for several Olympics and any victory wouldn’t really surprise me. One feature of recent victories is that the winning cities (or other cities in the same country) all had recent failed bids and each of the three cities all have recent failed bids. Two of the bidding cities are in Europe and much of the IOC is European but Tokyo has the best infrastructure and is best placed economically to host the games, which is why I fancy Tokyo to shade it, but it’s just starting.Let the games begin……