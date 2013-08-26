Olympics 2020: The host city will be....

Next week at a meeting in Buenos Aires, the IOC will decide which of three bidding cities will host the 2020 Summer Olympics. The three bidding cities are Istanbul, Madrid and Tokyo. Baku in Azerbaijan and Doha in Qatar were eliminated earlier in the process.

I suppose it’s a sign of the economic times that only three credible bids were submitted.



Close to half of the IOC are Europeans and Ireland (boxing above it’s weight) has two members. There are currently 104 members, 31 honorary members. Honorary members do not vote and members from countries with bidding cities cannot vote as long as their city is still in the running.

Turkey was bidding to host the 2020 UEFA Euro Championship and had it won, it would have not been able to proceed with its Olympic bid as per IOC rules. That’s not a problem as the Championship will be held across Europe. This is Istanbul’s fifth bid for the Olympics, having bid for the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics . The city didn’t make the cut in 2012 and was eliminated early in the process. Recent civil unrest in Turkey will not have helped their bid but after so many recent bids, Turkey will have learned a lot. Additionally, the IOC when they don’t pick major cities, like to target new markets and to that end, a city that is a bridge between Europe and Asia and is a predominantly Muslim country would solidify that.

Madrid is bidding for the third consecutive time after coming in third for the 2012 games and second for the 2016 games. However, former IOC President and Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch (who was instrumental in bringing the Olympics to his native Barcelona in 1992) passed away a few years ago. He carried a lot of clout with fellow IOC members allowing Madrid to remain a contender to the end in recent bids. From an organizational perspective the Barcelona games were one of the most successful in recent decades, however Spain’s current economic malaise may hamper it’s bid.

Tokyo is bidding for the second consecutive time (Osaka bid for the 2008 games) and is probably the favourite., but Chicago was the favourite for 2016 and Paris was the favourite for the 2012 games so that is not always a good indicator. Tokyo is the only bidding city that has hosted the Olympics in the past, in 1964. Officials are stating that radiation levels are the same as other bid cities, despite issues from the Fukushima nuclear power plant after the 2011 earthquake/tsunami.

This really is probably the most wide open decision for several Olympics and any victory wouldn’t really surprise me. One feature of recent victories is that the winning cities (or other cities in the same country) all had recent failed bids and each of the three cities all have recent failed bids. Two of the bidding cities are in Europe and much of the IOC is European but Tokyo has the best infrastructure and is best placed economically to host the games, which is why I fancy Tokyo to shade it, but it’s just starting.

Let the games begin……
 
Is that drug fuelled circus still travelling?
Yawn.
 
Go Madrid!
I hate when the olympics is in a weird timezone.
Its so annoying.
 
Rugby World Cup heading to Japan in 2019. Won't have much impact on the Olympics but it might impact on the RWC as clearly they'll be more keen updating facilities and stadia for the Olympics. Hope Japan gets it though. Expensive, but awesome infrastructure and an hour from me.
 
kankokko said:
Rugby World Cup heading to Japan in 2019. Won't have much impact on the Olympics but it might impact on the RWC as clearly they'll be more keen updating facilities and stadia for the Olympics. Hope Japan gets it though. Expensive, but awesome infrastructure and an hour from me.
It's not for seven years, but if you are still there (and Tokyo wins) you will have a lot of good sporting events near you.
 
Indeed, and South Korea, where I live, won the rights to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Who would you, personally, like to see win the rights to 2020?
 
I think it will go to Istanbul, but would rather see Madrid getting it.
 
NYCKY said:
However, former IOC President and Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch …
When did Samaranch cease to be a Spaniard ?
 
kankokko said:
Indeed, and South Korea, where I live, won the rights to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Who would you, personally, like to see win the rights to 2020?
I am actually kind of torn on this. As Alan Alda eluded to above, on a personal level, none of the time zones on offer are good for me personally but you can't have them all!

Given that this is Istanbul's fifth bid, they are obviously serious about hosting it and will pull out all the stop to ensure that it is a safe and successful games (especially given that it would be the first in the Muslim world). I think a nod for Istanbul would be a continuing signal for greater diversity in an era of globalization.

Spain are obviously capable of hosting big events and did a terrific job in Barcelona. Japan are too and did a terrific job in co hosting the 2002 World Cup. All that said, my personal preference would be Tokyo, given their very credible bid and the fact that Asia with 60% of the Worlds population should have more say/glory in these things.


Edit: I should add that I would have no problem with any of the bid cities hosting. I think they would all do a fine job.
 
If I was on the IOC I'd have serious reservations over the Turkish bid. Apart from the questionable human rights record the country has, their boarders being warzones ect.
The country was rocked with a scandal in their construction sector a couple of years ago with apartment blocks and houses collapsing due to developers cutting costs. Reports of sea sand being used in foundations ect.

They'll have a hard job convincing them that their Olympics will be safe.

But then again host cities have historically been decided on the quality of pressies given to IOC delegates
 
Lots of bribery going on behind the scenes.

It really comes down to who can bribe the most votes.
 
