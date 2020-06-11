On this day in Irish history: Sunday, 9 July 1939

Malcolm Redfellow
Let's start off-piste:
I'm seriously tempted to spell Foynes (which ought to be Faing) as foins. The fourteenth-century English word involves the use of a sword or spear in duelling, and apparently derives (as one would expect in a feudal context) from French, and so from the Latin fuscina — the trident waved around by Neptune and by gladiators. The word clutters up one of my memory-cells, because of Antonio's challenge in the last Act of Much Ado:
Foynes, though, appears on the RTÉ archive webpage, on the anniversary of Captain Harold Grey landing — or rather watering — Yankee Clipper NC18603 with the first commercial passenger flight from the US to Europe. That wasn't the start of flights into and out of Foynes (which would be Short S.23 flying boats, carrying mail, two years earlier) — but, in view of what transpired, this was more significant.
Yes, I know we've had Foynes in at least one previous thread. And properly so: it must qualify as the largest passenger airport across Europe for the duration of hostilities.
So this reminder concerns:
So this reminder concerns:
- the remarkable contribution made by Ireland's geographical position to WW2 aviation. Pretty well any Allied leader of significance seems to have passed through Foynes. To which should be added the importance of the Donegal corridor (and so small matters like the Catalina of 209 Squadron sighting the Bismarck). Neutrality? Huh!
- The quite remarkable Clipper captain Charlie F. Blair Jr., who should feature in any list of coincidences
- for that astounding June 1942 non-stop flight from Foynes to New York,
- for his 'retirement' round-the-world flight,
- for his record-breaking 31 January 1951 flight from New York to London, 'to test the jet stream': 5,600km in 7hr48 — 446mph average, prop-driven,
- for being Mr Maureen O'Hara #3 (both partners were serial monogamists).