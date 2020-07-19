On this day - The Maamtrasna Murders

On this day 138 years ago, 5 members from the Joyce family were murdered in their sleep in Maamtrasna, Co.Mayo. The role of the Viceroy, the 5th Earl Spencer in the case has attracted scrutiny, as three supposed eyewitnesses were paid £1,250, equivalent to €157,000 (by 2016 rates).

Maolra Seoghe, whose only language was Irish, was denied the right to defend himself in his own language. This is because of the 1737 Act that was a subject of the NI powersharing agreement last year. He was executed. Michael D Higgins pardoned him in 2018.

The British Undersecretary of State for prisons in 2016, Crispin Blunt, said he was probably innocent but he would not be seeking a pardon.

A reminder of the persecution of our Irish speaking ancestors and of the injustices of the class system that oppressed the Irish tenant irrespective of the language they spoke.

It is a fact that the actual perpetrators of the crime were never found, and what happened to the Joyce family is not clear.

One story is that it had nothing to do with the Land War, but the family were the centre of most criminal activity in the area, like sheep stealing. Local "justice" got out of hand.

The local PP, Canon Jarlath Waldron, wrote a book about the murders that is probably the best.

There may be a more recent, more academic study. 19th century Ireland was a violent place.
 
One of the witnesses, Tom Casey, in 1884 admitted to causing the death of an innocent man.
 
