One quarter of Irish children can't kick a football properly

In addition to the linked article, a recent Newstalk Radio interview of health experts raised the alarm about the lack of development of children's motor skills from lack of exercise. The experts estimated that children need an hour of exercise a day, about double the requirement of adults for health and fitness. About one quarter of Irish children can't kick a ball or throw a ball properly. No doubt they will experience subpar health in adult life and a reduced life expectancy.Parents,and to a lesser extent schools, are to blame for this. Parents who self indulgently assume the schools are providing exercise opportunities neglect sufficient exercise for their children due to time pressures from long commutes to work and other reasons. Many schools have tight schedules that allow for little exercise and the number of teachers volunteering to provide sports and exercise is insufficient. That suggests the government should fund exercise facilities where needed instead of postponing action indefinitely. The lowest cost facilities are likely to be gyms for PT where large numbers of children can exercise in close quarters in a limited space. Basketball courts also take up limited space.A change in family lifestyle might also be considered to prioritise time spent with children. Instead of a long commute from a distant single family home in the country, maybe Irish families should emulate German families and live in apartments reasonably close to work. Or if they desperately want a single family house, maybe they should move to cities where houses are affordable and commutes are short, such as Limerick or Waterford.