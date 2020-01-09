One quarter of Irish children can't kick a football properly

The Irish Times view on physical activity levels in Irish teenagers: the sedentary threat

In addition to the linked article, a recent Newstalk Radio interview of health experts raised the alarm about the lack of development of children's motor skills from lack of exercise. The experts estimated that children need an hour of exercise a day, about double the requirement of adults for health and fitness. About one quarter of Irish children can't kick a ball or throw a ball properly. No doubt they will experience subpar health in adult life and a reduced life expectancy.
Parents,and to a lesser extent schools, are to blame for this. Parents who self indulgently assume the schools are providing exercise opportunities neglect sufficient exercise for their children due to time pressures from long commutes to work and other reasons. Many schools have tight schedules that allow for little exercise and the number of teachers volunteering to provide sports and exercise is insufficient. That suggests the government should fund exercise facilities where needed instead of postponing action indefinitely. The lowest cost facilities are likely to be gyms for PT where large numbers of children can exercise in close quarters in a limited space. Basketball courts also take up limited space.
A change in family lifestyle might also be considered to prioritise time spent with children. Instead of a long commute from a distant single family home in the country, maybe Irish families should emulate German families and live in apartments reasonably close to work. Or if they desperately want a single family house, maybe they should move to cities where houses are affordable and commutes are short, such as Limerick or Waterford.
 


. About one quarter of Irish children can't kick a ball or throw a ball properly
And that’s bad, but I really don’t understand why we keep picking those kids for the international soccer team.
 
Do you have kids ?
 
You blamed the parents when you had a chance to blame public servants?

Are you one of the voters who is switching from FG to the shinners?
 
Hahahaha!!!

But Keiran from Killinaskully Wanderers and Brendan from Ballykissangel United aren't getting picked for the international soccer team, are they?
 
When you factor in girls and the gay kids you would think it would be a lot more.
 
Betson said:
When you factor in girls and the gay kids you would think it would be a lot more.
Click to expand...
I debated for a while whether I should either like or report that post. I did think I would get a few cheap likes if I virtue signalled with a report! :p
 
gijoe said:
I debated for a while whether I should either like or report that post. I did think I would get a few cheap likes if I virtue signalled with a report! :p
Click to expand...
As Ricky Gervais says , they are only jokes.
 
