Open Pubs - Someone telling Bogeys

Hi All,

I have listened to the various reports of Gardai 'checking' 6000 premises and finding 21 'of concern'.......

TOTAL rubbish.........

I know of 5 pubs in the city alone who are serving drink without the purchase of food....
and having been staycationing this year I know of two more hotels where getting a drink anytime wasn't a problem....
So, I ask....whats the story and who's telling lies?....
 


Good question , personally I wouldn't believe daylight out of Irish Officialdom .
 
The Workmans Friend

(after Mr Flann O'Brien)

When things go wrong and will not come right
Though you do the best you can
When life looks black as the hour of night
A pint of plain is your only man
When money's tight and hard to get
And your horse has also ran
When all you have is a heap of debt
A pint of plain is your only man
When health is bad and your heart feels strange
And your face is pale and wan
When doctors say you need a test
A pint of plain is your only man
When food is scarce and your larder bare
And no rashers grease your pan
When hunger grows as your meals are rare
A pint of plain is your only man
In time of trouble and lousey strife
You have still got a darling plan
You still can turn to a brighter life
A pint of plain is your only man
 
