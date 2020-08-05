Open Pubs - Someone telling Bogeys

The Workmans Friend



(after Mr Flann O'Brien)



When things go wrong and will not come right

Though you do the best you can

When life looks black as the hour of night

A pint of plain is your only man

When money's tight and hard to get

And your horse has also ran

When all you have is a heap of debt

A pint of plain is your only man

When health is bad and your heart feels strange

And your face is pale and wan

When doctors say you need a test

A pint of plain is your only man

When food is scarce and your larder bare

And no rashers grease your pan

When hunger grows as your meals are rare

A pint of plain is your only man

In time of trouble and lousey strife

You have still got a darling plan

You still can turn to a brighter life

A pint of plain is your only man