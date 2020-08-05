Open Pubs - Someone telling Bogeys

drjimryan2
Hi All,
I have listened to the various reports of Gardai 'checking' 6000 premises and finding 21 'of concern'.......
TOTAL rubbish.........
I know of 5 pubs in the city alone who are serving drink without the purchase of food....
and having been staycationing this year I know of two more hotels where getting a drink anytime wasn't a problem....
So, I ask....whats the story and who's telling lies?....
