Open question to Eoghan Harris.

Eoghan Harris: 'Letter from Irish Future leads us to a begrudging united Ireland' - Independent.ie We can be sure Gay Byrne would never have signed the letter, titled Ireland's Future, signed by 1,000 public figures, telling us that because of Brexit, the reunification of Ireland has

What are NI nationalists in your worldview?

Zombies?

The 64,000 dollar question:

What are NI nationalists in your worldview?

Zombies?

Non-people?

Along with nearly all of the pro-Brexit commentators, Harris has been spectacularly wrong about the balance of forces involved with the various aspects and sub-negotiations around Brexit. He seems to be a little challenged about the dependency of the south on the EU to earn its living also. The importance of this situation is that the south can never , ever leave the EU so that the promotion of Brexit by the DUP was no politically neutral action-not that forcing us to leave if that were possible, would be either. Yet the moral outrage about the backstop suggested that Harris and the even more offensive Dudley-Edwards had no concept of this-a rather willful omission since for any open-minded person it must have been completely obvious. Harris has said ,more or less, that he has no empathy for the Nationalist population in NI because of their support for SF.Brexit is not the Home Rule crisis nor is it the Ulster Covenant or the partition of Ireland. Maybe it is because it lacks the historical weight of these events that it is so revealing of the position of commentators like Harris. Quite simply they failed to adjust their position when the circumstances demanded it and revealed their partiality which had previously been wrapped up in supposed concern that there might a mutual respect on this island between the two main tribes,