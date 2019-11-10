Open question to Eoghan Harris.

That article reads like its been put together by a crude AI. Awful. I do like how Gaybo has quickly achieved Christ like status in that his mooted approach is seen as correct and others are foisting their opinions onto that approach.

Next week: Gay Byrne would never have dropped Teddy Bridgewater in favour of a half fit Drew Brees in the saints/falcons game.
 
The bold Harris tells us:

"Murphy told her it was important that unionist concerns were heard, but he gave no indication of listening to the core unionist political position - the desire to remain as British citizens.
The desire to remain as British citizens is guaranteed by the British government in the event of a united Ireland under the terms of the GFA. But when did troublesome things like facts ever stop the bold Harris?
 
Always very handy to be able to call in dead people as back up for your beliefs about the future isn't it? They can't contradict you, for starters.

I wonder how many times Mr Harris cited Gay Byrne as support for his views on anything at all before the guy died?
 
He supports the Brexiteers tearing up the GFA and supports the London media when it tells Paddy to shut his gob on the subject.
 
Let's check in a year to see what the 1,000 have done to make a differ.
 
Has there ever been a more likely character to cosy up to invading aliens with a welcome to our new overlords. Possibly Bruton, but Harris has just extended his op-ed career by opting for annoying controversy every time.
 
Fairs fair lads, he has made a career out of regurgitating the same tired self centred nonsense. The man is contrarian for the sake of it and has not called one major event right. From the GFA, McAlesse and the war in Iraq, it takes effort to be wrong that consistently
 
The best Op-Ed writers touch on something which strikes a chord with a readership. The only reason people read Harris these days is to see what lunacy he is recommending today.
 
Harris and Gay did have similar views regarding the northern cconflict.
 
At the time of the Adams ambush on the LLS, Phoenix magazine detailed the British Army history of Byrne's family. There's a very "BBC on the Dodder" vibe about RTE complete with its fake Dortspeak accents and delusions about public service broadcasting while paying low-talent gombeens more than they are worth.
 
At the same time, Byrne's snide hostility ended up making him look foolish (as it had done the previous year, in different circumstances, vis-à-vis Annie Murphy). He stacked the panel with virulent Free Staters like Hugh Leonard and Adams wiped the floor with each one of them. It was probably his best media performance ever.
 
Along with nearly all of the pro-Brexit commentators, Harris has been spectacularly wrong about the balance of forces involved with the various aspects and sub-negotiations around Brexit. He seems to be a little challenged about the dependency of the south on the EU to earn its living also. The importance of this situation is that the south can never , ever leave the EU so that the promotion of Brexit by the DUP was no politically neutral action-not that forcing us to leave if that were possible, would be either. Yet the moral outrage about the backstop suggested that Harris and the even more offensive Dudley-Edwards had no concept of this-a rather willful omission since for any open-minded person it must have been completely obvious. Harris has said ,more or less, that he has no empathy for the Nationalist population in NI because of their support for SF.

Brexit is not the Home Rule crisis nor is it the Ulster Covenant or the partition of Ireland. Maybe it is because it lacks the historical weight of these events that it is so revealing of the position of commentators like Harris. Quite simply they failed to adjust their position when the circumstances demanded it and revealed their partiality which had previously been wrapped up in supposed concern that there might a mutual respect on this island between the two main tribes,
 
Harris has become a parody of himself, a slightly different weekly version of the same inane ramblings.
And he is of course an utter bollox full of his own importance.
 
