Open question to Eoghan Harris.

Leinsterview
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2014
- Messages
- 780
I see another slanted farrago from Eoghan Harris in today's sindo:
The 64,000 dollar question:
What are NI nationalists in your worldview?
Zombies?
Non-people?
Eoghan Harris: 'Letter from Irish Future leads us to a begrudging united Ireland' - Independent.ie
We can be sure Gay Byrne would never have signed the letter, titled Ireland's Future, signed by 1,000 public figures, telling us that because of Brexit, the reunification of Ireland has
www.independent.ie
What are NI nationalists in your worldview?
Zombies?
Non-people?