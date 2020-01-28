Carrickfergus Church Forum has organised a talk next week entitled ‘The Orange Order and the GAA - Fields Apart?’

The event will take place from 7:30pm on Tuesday, March 3 in the Dobbs Room, Carrick Town Hall.Speakers will be Dr David Hume and Dr Donal McAnallen. Non-political questions and discussion will follow their talks.Inviting any interested parties to attend, the Forum said: "To whatever measure we identify with either or neither of these organisations, they play a significant role of influence on our communities and country and it's important that we appreciate this role and any moderating developments that may allow for space, difference and diversity to be possible within