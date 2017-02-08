"O'Sullivan Personally Smeared McCabe" - Howlin

Eoin Coir said: what were the nature of the sexual crimes allegedly committed by McCabe did he say? Click to expand...

There was a story a while back that Mick Clifford(I think) in the Examiner totally debunked as false where it was alleged by other Gardaí that McGabe was involved in the disappearance of a laptop from Garda custody in the case of a suspected paedophile , the insinuation was that he was helping the accused. But it was completely false as McGabe had nothing to do with the case and never had any access to the missing evidence. It was part of the Gardaí smear campaign at the time against him when he was first voicing his concerns about the penalty points.