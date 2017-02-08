"O'Sullivan Personally Smeared McCabe" - Howlin

Should full public tribunal be set up to investigate the smear campaign against Sgt. Maurice McCabe?

GJG said:
https://twitter.com/gavreilly/status/829307908995297281


#Dáil LQs:Howlin says in the calls "the Commissioner made very serious allegations of sexual crimes having been committed by Maurice McCabe"

Can this get more serious?
Will the bearded pixie repeat the claim outside the Dail? If so, then things are indeed serious But if not, then Howling's claims have about as much credibility as a Mick Wallace VAT return.
 
Mushroom said:
Will the bearded pixie repeat the claim outside the Dail? If so, then things are indeed serious But if not, then Howling's claims have about as much credibility as a Mick Wallace VAT return.
I'll note your rock-solid faith in the integrity of O'Sullivan personally and the gardaí in general. Perhaps we'll return to it later.
 
GJG said:
I'll note your rock-solid faith in the integrity of O'Sullivan personally and the gardaí in general. Perhaps we'll return to it later.
My comments were about yet another gob************************e TD shooting off in the Dail. I passed no opinion whatsoever about the credibility of the token woman in charge of An GS.

EDIT - just to be clear, the censored word was gobsh1te.
 
Mushroom said:
My comments were about yet another gob************************e TD shooting off in the Dail. I passed no opinion whatsoever about the credibility of the token woman in charge of An GS.

EDIT - just to be clear, the censored word was gobsh1te.
Isnt that exactly why we have Dail privlege?
 
what were the nature of the sexual crimes allegedly committed by McCabe did he say?
 
Eoin Coir said:
what were the nature of the sexual crimes allegedly committed by McCabe did he say?
There was a story a while back that Mick Clifford(I think) in the Examiner totally debunked as false where it was alleged by other Gardaí that McGabe was involved in the disappearance of a laptop from Garda custody in the case of a suspected paedophile , the insinuation was that he was helping the accused. But it was completely false as McGabe had nothing to do with the case and never had any access to the missing evidence. It was part of the Gardaí smear campaign at the time against him when he was first voicing his concerns about the penalty points.
 
Eoin Coir said:
what were the nature of the sexual crimes allegedly committed by McCabe did he say?
I guess there's no truth in the unsubstantiated rumour that the Gardai are out to get McCabe. Sure Noreen is best friends with McCabe and all. And she couldn't stand Callinan, her not being his right hand woman an' all.
 
Betson said:
There was a story a while back that Mick Clifford(I think) in the Examiner totally debunked as false where it was alleged by other Gardaí that McGabe was involved in the disappearance of a laptop from Garda custody in the case of a suspected paedophile , the insinuation was that he was helping the accused. But it was completely false as McGabe had nothing to do with the case and never had any access to the missing evidence. It was part of the Gardaí smear campaign at the time against him when he was first voicing his concerns about the penalty points.
disappearance of a laptop is not sexual. Was there any other allegation I wonder?
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Mr Howlin told the Dáil a journalist had told him this morning that Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan had made very serious allegations about whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe to journalists in 2013 and 2014.



Howlin raises new allegations against commissioner
Yeah i heard PBH say something similar on Drivetime yesterday evening....

Amazing how all our fearless reporters are now coming out of the woodwork nearly three years after the fact...
 
A very serious accusation indeed, makes one wonder what Howlin as a Senior Minister at the time, did about it, did he raise the matter with the Justice Minister for instance or indeed the gang of four?
 
She will probably appoint her husband to investigate this again , and he will come back with nothing.
 
ted08 said:
A very serious accusation indeed, makes one wonder what Howlin as a Senior Minister at the time, did about it, did he raise the matter with the Justice Minister for instance or indeed the gang of four?
The article says the journo only approached him this morning....
 
Has FF justice spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan been on yet to tell everyone to look the other way , like he has been doing all along.
 
tonic said:
Need to see the detail, but usually when the detail isn't given it's because its not nearly as bad as the headline painted or it just won't stand up.
It not being able to stand up, is a sexual crime now? Jeez, I'm sometimes just not in the mood, man!
 
