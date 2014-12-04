Ought grooming youngsters for sex be a crime ? FG think so

cyberianpan

cyberianpan

So we know the forthcoming bill aims to criminalise the purchasing of sexual services from adults

It also aims to criminalise grooming
Thousands of teen photos ending up on porn sites - RTÉ News
Last week Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald published a draft bill on sexual offences including grooming and pornography but as things stand there is currently no internet grooming offence here.
...
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Alan Little said: "It's the same thing for the child who's up in their bedroom at night at 10.30 on their iPad, on their phone, perhaps on their laptop who are being groomed or abuse or images being sent, that's very much as real as somebody who is abused or indecently assaulted in what we could consider out on the streets or walking the streets late at night."

The Special Rapporteur on Child Protection has called for immediate action from Government to implement laws criminalising online grooming in Ireland.
...
Now if Society decides the age of consent is say 14 or 16 that is fine, as it is a very clear offense to break that law

I am worried that grooming is not so clear an offense... it is effectively a thought crime and I am not sure what actual harm is done by it

Clanrickard

Clanrickard

cyberianpan said:
So we know the forthcoming bill aims to criminalise the purchasing of sexual services from adults

It also aims to criminalise grooming
Thousands of teen photos ending up on porn sites - RTÉ News

Now if Society decides the age of consent is say 14 or 16 that is fine, as it is a very clear offense to break that law

I am worried that grooming is not so clear an offense... it is effectively a thought crime and I am not sure what actual harm is done by it

cYp
Eh..what?
 
Des Quirell

Des Quirell

This is P.ie, not the PIE.
 
C

CookieMonster

cyberianpan said:
Now if Society decides the age of consent is say 14 or 16 that is fine, as it is a very clear offense to break that law

I am worried that grooming is not so clear an offense... it is effectively a thought crime and I am not sure what actual harm is done by it

cYp
What?

There's a very clear age of consent, there are issues with it for sure and these should be addressed but it's there.

I don't see why grooming under age children in this manner shouldn't be a crime.
 
Mitsui2

Mitsui2

cyberianpan said:
I am worried that grooming is not so clear an offense... it is effectively a thought crime and I am not sure what actual harm is done by it
Thinking about grooming would be a thought crime, cYp.

Actually grooming is the prelude to an intended assault on a minor.
 
cyberianpan

cyberianpan

CookieMonster said:
What?

There's a very clear age of consent, there are issues with it for sure and these should be addressed but it's there.

I don't see why grooming under age children in this manner shouldn't be a crime.
With a crime we normally expect actual harm to be done

Grooming , at least from what I understand of it, is a thought crime like conspiracy

Also it is nebulously defined

cYp
 
cyberianpan

cyberianpan

Mitsui2 said:
Thinking about grooming would be a thought crime, cYp.

Actually grooming is the prelude to an intended assault on a minor.
I agree that actual grooming is icky... but ought it to be a crime ? I don't think so as I don't see what harm is done by actual grooming

cyp
 
EoinMag

EoinMag

I can kinda see Cyp's point.

I used to play a lot of online games (in my 30's), in fact I meet my wife through an online Unreal Tournament group. In any case we had an IRC channel where we used to hang out and chat in between games, it was also a good launching pad for games.
I was hanging about with a lot of much younger kids (all teens, but legally kids)...playing games.
A new kid came along...a young girl...and out of the blue called me a paedophile for hanging about with young people.

Now had the completely unfounded allegations of this young shi4ebag been taken any further who's to say my actions could not have been miscontrued as "grooming"?
I left the group at that point and refused to return as long as she was there.
It would have been word against word, and I'd have stood by anything I did as there were chat logs about anyway, I had nothing to fear...had the allegation been officially made though....

It's not a black and white issue and grooming would need to be tightly defined.
 
EoinMag

EoinMag

cyberianpan said:
I agree that actual grooming is icky... but ought it to be a crime ? I don't think so as I don't see what harm is done by actual grooming

cyp
Yeah, you're on a hiding to nothing with this one, and this isn't the point that I can agree with.....
 
stopdoingstuff

stopdoingstuff

Mitsui2 said:
Thinking about grooming would be a thought crime, cYp.

Actually grooming is the prelude to an intended assault on a minor.
They say that the Irish male is among the worst groomed in Europe.
 
C

CookieMonster

cyberianpan said:
With a crime we normally expect actual harm to be done

Grooming , at least from what I understand of it, is a thought crime like conspiracy

Also it is nebulously defined

cYp
I don't think so. Grooming would involve adults actively engaging with under aged children.
 
Rural

Rural

EoinMag said:
I can kinda see Cyp's point.

I used to play a lot of online games (in my 30's), in fact I meet my wife through an online Unreal Tournament group. In any case we had an IRC channel where we used to hang out and chat in between games, it was also a good launching pad for games.
I was hanging about with a lot of much younger kids (all teens, but legally kids)...playing games.
A new kid came along...a young girl...and out of the blue called me a paedophile for hanging about with young people.

Now had the completely unfounded allegations of this young shi4ebag been taken any further who's to say my actions could not have been miscontrued as "grooming"?
I left the group at that point and refused to return as long as she was there.
It would have been word against word, and I'd have stood by anything I did as there were chat logs about anyway, I had nothing to fear...had the allegation been officially made though....

It's not a black and white issue and grooming would need to be tightly defined.
She probably meant "Nerd"!
 
N

NewGoldDream

Grooming is an act, not a thought. It is the act of establishing a relationship with a child to procure sex. Yes, it may be vague and it may need cases to test the extent, but there are acts involved.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Grooming someone below the aoc should be a crime. But as I have explained on the other thread, our laws have an absurd contradiction between the aoc (17) and the age of adulthood (18). These should be equalised. It's contradictory if you can legally have sex with a 17 year old but not so called groom ie make advances or flirt with them. As explained on the other thread, this law is full of contradictory language and shows signs of being rushed at Ruhamas behest ie to get the Swedish model in.

I'm concerned that the current wording might make science teachers guilty of grooming if they teach textbooks dealing with descriptions of reproductive organs, or using obscene language.
 
