Ought grooming youngsters for sex be a crime ? FG think so

So we know the forthcoming bill aims to criminalise the purchasing of sexual services from adults
It also aims to criminalise grooming
Thousands of teen photos ending up on porn sites - RTÉ News
I am worried that grooming is not so clear an offense... it is effectively a thought crime and I am not sure what actual harm is done by it
Now if Society decides the age of consent is say 14 or 16 that is fine, as it is a very clear offense to break that lawLast week Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald published a draft bill on sexual offences including grooming and pornography but as things stand there is currently no internet grooming offence here.
...
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Alan Little said: "It's the same thing for the child who's up in their bedroom at night at 10.30 on their iPad, on their phone, perhaps on their laptop who are being groomed or abuse or images being sent, that's very much as real as somebody who is abused or indecently assaulted in what we could consider out on the streets or walking the streets late at night."
The Special Rapporteur on Child Protection has called for immediate action from Government to implement laws criminalising online grooming in Ireland.
...
I am worried that grooming is not so clear an offense... it is effectively a thought crime and I am not sure what actual harm is done by it
