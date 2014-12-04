Ought grooming youngsters for sex be a crime ? FG think so

I can kinda see Cyp's point.



I used to play a lot of online games (in my 30's), in fact I meet my wife through an online Unreal Tournament group. In any case we had an IRC channel where we used to hang out and chat in between games, it was also a good launching pad for games.

I was hanging about with a lot of much younger kids (all teens, but legally kids)...playing games.

A new kid came along...a young girl...and out of the blue called me a paedophile for hanging about with young people.



Now had the completely unfounded allegations of this young shi4ebag been taken any further who's to say my actions could not have been miscontrued as "grooming"?

I left the group at that point and refused to return as long as she was there.

It would have been word against word, and I'd have stood by anything I did as there were chat logs about anyway, I had nothing to fear...had the allegation been officially made though....



It's not a black and white issue and grooming would need to be tightly defined.