Our gay Taoiseach - National Party out bigot themselves

You'd think we are past this kind of nonsense now, but enter stage right the National Party.
I think perhaps the most telling thing here is that they managed a turnout of only 50 people. If you look at their Facebook page there are never any photos pf the crowd at these events - and probably less so when some of the attendees walked out!
H/T to https://www.facebook.com/IrishPoliticalEphemera/ for flagging this.
