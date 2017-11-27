  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Our gay Taoiseach - National Party out bigot themselves

CookieMonster

Feb 19, 2005
33,861
You'd think we are past this kind of nonsense now, but enter stage right the National Party.
I think perhaps the most telling thing here is that they managed a turnout of only 50 people. If you look at their Facebook page there are never any photos pf the crowd at these events - and probably less so when some of the attendees walked out!



H/T to https://www.facebook.com/IrishPoliticalEphemera/ for flagging this.
 
Ruff says Flaherty

Ruff says Flaherty

Feb 18, 2011
1,508
The head on that guy.

Give these boys enough rope is all I say. Don't even bother attempting to shut them down
 
GDPR

Jul 5, 2008
217,742
The reason for the low turn out was due to security concerns which are justified given that there do exist Anarch-Trot pro-paedo scum who would love to batter the patriots of the National Party. Anyway what he said was politically stupid and I think wrong, I don't think people should be excluded from Patriotic movements as long as they don't promote homosexualism.
 
JimmyFoley

Sep 28, 2016
9,475
CookieMonster said:
You'd think we are past this kind of nonsense now, but enter stage right the National Party.
I think perhaps the most telling thing here is that they managed a turnout of only 50 people. If you look at their Facebook page there are never any photos pf the crowd at these events - and probably less so when some of the attendees walked out!



H/T to https://www.facebook.com/IrishPoliticalEphemera/ for flagging this.
He doesn't like gays; so what? 50 people attended.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Jan 17, 2011
53,080
What's this facebook, thing? Never been on it, myself, but it seems to be full of auld shyte
 
Bill

Feb 1, 2009
8,115
have they not heard of the 21st amendment, it might make them a little unpopular with the voting public
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Nov 29, 2009
25,998
WTF was a Garda whistleblower doing at a fascist get-together in the first place ?
 
milipod

Nov 29, 2009
8,095
[video=youtube;zUnhfvGdmmw]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUnhfvGdmmw[/video]
 
Betson

Feb 7, 2013
18,929
I see he is an Ex member of young Fine Gael.

But I find his ideas intriguing and would like to subscribe to his newsletter.
 
GDPR

Jul 5, 2008
217,742
former wesleyan said:
WTF was a Garda whistleblower doing at a fascist get-together in the first place ?
They aren't Fascist.

They are Patriotic Christian Democrats, not much different from the Fianna Fail of the 1950s.
 
bactrian

bactrian

May 11, 2004
1,395
Justin Barrett seems to find comfort in expressing hatred, dissent or disapproval.


Imagine going through life with that attitude. I almost have pity for him.

As for me I have not noticed any effect Leo Varadkar's orientation has had on his policies or Taoiseach(ness).

I really, really, really, really want someone to tell me how Leo's orientation could affect his "Taoiseach(ness)"
 
TheKing

Sep 24, 2014
6,559
CookieMonster said:
You'd think we are past this kind of nonsense now, but enter stage right the National Party.
I think perhaps the most telling thing here is that they managed a turnout of only 50 people. If you look at their Facebook page there are never any photos pf the crowd at these events - and probably less so when some of the attendees walked out!



H/T to https://www.facebook.com/IrishPoliticalEphemera/ for flagging this.
Are they even a thing? Why does a party like this still get headlines when they will never win a seat?
 
Harold27

Nov 27, 2017
30
How did Aids get to America ?
"Up the Hudson".

What were Rock Hudson's last words ?
"I am not afraid to die, but I hate to leave my friend's behind".
 
Nitrogen

Feb 12, 2016
1,016
Anti-abortion and pro death penalty?:roll:

As Leo might say; I don't think they've thought that one through.
 
GDPR

Jul 5, 2008
217,742
Nitrogen said:
Anti-abortion and pro death penalty?:roll:

As Leo might say; I don't think they've thought that one through.
What is your problem with that?

The over whelming majority of Christians are pro-death penalty and opposed to abortion.
 
