“our state.“

In the brave new world outside the EU, the DUP have no survival strategy for the Union The quivering projection of Big Ben onto the facade of Downing St accompanied by its tinny recorded chimes while the Brexit deliverer skulked inside, said it all. Boris Johnson did not want to be visibly identified with the big moment in case it all goes pear shaped. In former times retreats on...

How do Northern Ireland’s unique constitutional arrangements figure in this? For the constitutionally conservative DUP, power sharing accompanied by the rights based regime they are required to operateWe saw that so clearly in the “flegs” dispute. Many are angry and bewildered when confronted with the visible cultural expression of an Irish Language Act, and are hardly consoled by Ulster Scots. Their anger and low morale is described (or perhaps deepened) by the Newsletter nearly every day. They have been left defenceless and prey to mischief makers.Shouldchange their cultural traditions to be much more inclusive in order to preserve the very idea of northern Ireland?