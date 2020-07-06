Out of the strong comes forth sweetness

Malcolm Redfellow
Who else remembers those Tate & Lyle Golden Syrup tins? Despite being unspeakably politically-incorrect (right-wing Tories, former slave owners, etc) those tins are hardly ecologically sound.
And yet ... and yet ...
Mum's syrup pud, with lashings of syrup on top. And even, on occasion, evaporated milk! [The flash-backs of a post-War childhood.]
It was the motto that got me. One of those cultural triggers that Made Me The Man that I Am. Years as a choir boy (better believe it!) meant interminable sermons and needed diversion. I had a choice: Hymns A&M, the prayerbook and a King James Bible — like Louis MacNeice I was born to the Anglican order. Somehow I found it: Book of Judges, 14.14.
That introductory waffle out of the way, what remains is a vote of thanks. I'm currently having problems with a couple of highly-recommended literary novels. I'm sure they must be very worthy, will win prizes ... it's just that they don't grab me.
Then, thanks to another thread here on p.ie, CatullusV threw up the memory of how Gerald Ford became President. Ah, yes!
For that's when the world was younger, and folk of my bent were hooked on the Decline and Fall of Richard Nixon.
Which ties in with Spielberg's The Post (recently on terrestrial TV, but also as an .mp4 on my hard-drive). Meryl Streep, a tormented Kay Graham (owner of the Washington Post) and Tom Hanks as her editor, Ben Bradlee. The movie ends with a nod to All the President's Men and the discovery of the Watergate burglars.
I should have a copy of the Woodward and Bernstein text. That's probably on the shelf of The Pert Young Piece. But I do have the Woodward and Bernstein follow-up, in a 1976 hardback, The Final Days.
So, thanks to p.ie and CatullusV, that's my bedtime reading. Good poke, chaps.
And a big hello to all intelligent lifeforms everywhere and to everyone else out there, what was your best political read? Fact or fiction.