Over 50 anti-GFA Republican prisoners have gone on hunger strike over the isolation of Dr. Issam Hijjawi Bassalat in a UK prison in Ireland

I have little if no time for physical force anti-GFA Irish Republicanism however the Apostle demands of us to render honour where honour is due and I so I honour these men and women. Dr Issam Hijawi Bassalat was pestered over many months by an M15 agent who has been named in court as David Mc Fadden a meeting in the North over which he was lifted by the UK State along with nine others. The British Establishment used Corbyn's sympathy with the indigenous Palestinians to destroy him of course in all to recent memory. Now they are using an on all the evidence so far fabricated link between physical force Irish Republicanism and Dr Issam Hijawi Bassalat in order to attack the Palestinian Society in Scotland. The honorable reaction to this horrendous situation by the Disso prisoners is something that I will remember.