Paddy Jackson to sue Amadan O'Riordan, over Twitter comment

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
Paddy Jackson to sue Amadán O'Riordan, over Twitter comment

I remember the attitude of the ILP towards the internet bordering on the Looper side.

Ruairi Quinn in particular more concerned about internet commentary, than about the impact on the families of students, of increases in third level fees.

Recently, the maFFia have taken up the standard, in the urge to silence freedom of expression. The one thing that no politician in Ireland has done is challenge Ireland's punitive, draconian, libel laws. In fact, in recent years, with the internet censorship obsession, we are more likely to see an Irish politician attempt to make the law even more restrictive, and abusive of personal freedom.


And the ILP have taken the back seat. In fact, having abandoned an obsession with controlling the internet, some of them even now use it to express themselves. And now Amadán O'Riordan has produced a clanger.

In what seems to be a moment, when his need to express a comment, overcame the level of self control, that his party expects to be implemented on others via fear from brutal laws. He has produced a comment that has gotten him in some trouble. He has since taken down.

That individual at the centre of this legal suit, is one of the most likely candidates for holding the ILP leader position. Will he now adopt a defense of the right to free expression ?

There is a considerable degree of irony, in all of this.

And of course there is the possibility that this might go to court, or indeed that it might even be settled outside of court. [ and thereby preserve the embarrassment of a prominent virtue signalling politician, should he find that he has overstepped the mark].

Paddy Jackson to sue ILP Senator over tweet after verdict

My suspicion is that this will be settled out of court, to minimize the PR damage to a prominent virtue signalling politician. The less news coverage for AOR, the better for AOR's image.

Will this damage AOR's prospects of becomming ILP leader ?

Will it change ILP policy on their obsession with controlling what other people say ?

Is it all a sign of general cluelessness in the ILP, and an over-eagerness to be making noise ?

Does the comment at the heart of this, indicate a rather painful veneer of pretence in the ILP ?

His comment questioning the outcome, which was reposted hundreds of times, made reference to smug well-connected middle-class boys.
AOR is in now in a right mess. How exactly does he expect the rest of the population to endure draconian laws on free speech, when he cannot keep his own comments to himself ?
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
15,474
PJ's lawyers will be laughed out of court.

This seems to be little more than a hamfisted attempt by PJ's lawyers to silence any criticism of his client's conduct and attitude towards a woman with whom he failed to have intercourse.
 
automaticforthepeople

automaticforthepeople

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 22, 2012
Messages
4,671
Jackson needs to cop himself on,
On Wednesday he said he wanted to get back on the rugby pitch.
Yesterday he indicated he proposes to sue the BBC for an invasion of privacy.
Today he wants to sue Aodhán O'Riordan for pointing out the obvious.

I doubt very much if he came to the 4 Courts looking for a pay out claiming to be a victim that he'll get as far as he thinks.

I'm looking forward to this one and what's more the public gallery will be full for a re-rerun of the last 8 weeks.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
ORiordan will fight this I expect.

AFAIK PJ would then have his conduct outlined by the prosecution during the trial re examined by jurors who would then decide on the basis of probabilities.

Very very very high risk stuff.
 
R

razorblade

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 30, 2016
Messages
8,095
No sympathy for him whatsoever he's done nothing but virtue signal and dump on the Irish public for years.
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
15,474
Volatire

Volatire

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2012
Messages
13,905
Who sues the village idiot?

Jackson's legal team has lost the run of itself.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
M

Man or Mouse

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2010
Messages
7,005
The Field Marshal said:
ORiordan will fight this I expect.

PJ will have all his conduct during the trial re examined by jurors who this time will decide on the basis of probabilities.

Very very very high risk stuff.
Fight would be a bad word to use in the case of O'Riordán. A backer down of the first order. Don't know what order Paddy belongs to, but he used have a neat little sidestep. Either way, a plague on both their houses.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
I dont know about Paddys "merry-go-round", but his lawyers might want to get off this one....
 
fergal1790

fergal1790

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 10, 2015
Messages
1,743
Would I be right to think that to be defamed in Ireland you have to be of good or at least reasonably respectable character before the alleged defamation?

Surely after what came out during the trial about the behaviour of this scumbag rugger cúnt a jury could never regard him or his rugger bugger buddies as having good character or any morality or common decency.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
Volatire said:
Who sues the village idiot?
Anybody who sees a resonable probability of receiving a payment from the village idiot's political party, for a mistake their idiot made ?
 
Strawberry

Strawberry

Moderator
Joined
Jul 13, 2014
Messages
17,034
I don't see how saying he believes the woman in this case can have harmed Jackson's reputation seeing as a lot of Irish people already agreed with the sentiment. He's harmed his own reputation by his behaviour.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
fergal1790 said:
Would I be right to think that to be defamed in Ireland you have to be of good or at least reasonably respectable character before the alleged defamation?
in other words Amadan V. Paddy Jackson is equivalent to two bald men arguing over a comb ?
 
mr. jings

mr. jings

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 31, 2008
Messages
7,853
The Field Marshal said:
ORiordan will fight this I expect.

PJ will have all his conduct during the trial re examined by jurors who this time will decide on the basis of probabilities.

Very very very high risk stuff.
I agree. He's a public-ish figure, who has arguably had his good name eroded by evidence of his own behaviour that's quite apart from the final outcome of the recent criminal case. Riordan might have crossed a line, but Jackson would do well to remember what happened when Albert Reynolds went gung ho for libel.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
mr. jings said:
I agree. He's a public-ish figure, who has arguably had his good name eroded by evidence of his own behaviour that's quite apart from the final outcome of the case. Riordan might have crossed a line, but Jackson would do well to remember what happened when Albert Reynolds went gung ho for libel.
The Irish courts are very different in regard to libel cases. They are very generous.
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
PJ's legal team won their case in Belfast. I wouldn't underestimate them in this legal action.

I wish PJ and his team every success in this action.
 
N

nationalsday

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 1, 2011
Messages
3,726
I wonder if Mr. Jackson's lawyers will be examining the content posted on this website referable to the trial?
 
