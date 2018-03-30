Paddy Jackson to sue Amadan O'Riordan, over Twitter comment

His comment questioning the outcome, which was reposted hundreds of times, made reference to smug well-connected middle-class boys. Click to expand...

I remember the attitude of the ILP towards the internet bordering on the Looper side.Ruairi Quinn in particular more concerned about internet commentary, than about the impact on the families of students, of increases in third level fees.Recently, the maFFia have taken up the standard, in the urge to silence freedom of expression. The one thing that no politician in Ireland has done is challenge Ireland's punitive, draconian, libel laws. In fact, in recent years, with the internet censorship obsession, we are more likely to see an Irish politician attempt to make the law even more restrictive, and abusive of personal freedom.And the ILP have taken the back seat. In fact, having abandoned an obsession with controlling the internet, some of them even now use it to express themselves. And now Amadán O'Riordan has produced a clanger.In what seems to be a moment, when his need to express a comment, overcame the level of self control, that his party expects to be implemented on others via fear from brutal laws. He has produced a comment that has gotten him in some trouble. He has since taken down.That individual at the centre of this legal suit, is one of the most likely candidates for holding the ILP leader position. Will he now adopt a defense of the right to free expression ?There is a considerable degree of irony, in all of this.And of course there is the possibility that this might go to court, or indeed that it might even be settled outside of court. [ and thereby preserve the embarrassment of a prominent virtue signalling politician, should he find that he has overstepped the mark].My suspicion is that this will be settled out of court, to minimize the PR damage to a prominent virtue signalling politician. The less news coverage for AOR, the better for AOR's image.Will this damage AOR's prospects of becomming ILP leader ?Will it change ILP policy on their obsession with controlling what other people say ?Is it all a sign of general cluelessness in the ILP, and an over-eagerness to be making noise ?Does the comment at the heart of this, indicate a rather painful veneer of pretence in the ILP ?AOR is in now in a right mess. How exactly does he expect the rest of the population to endure draconian laws on free speech, when he cannot keep his own comments to himself ?