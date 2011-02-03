Paddy McKillen Wins his Case against NAMA

The incoming Government has 2 simple choices.



They can re-legislate to deal with the judgement, and we carry on as before.



Or they can implement the proposals they set out as alternatives to NAMA.



There is no immediate threat to the banks, as the EU/IMF recap backstop is in place.



The incoming Government cannot argue that they can't do anything about NAMA because its already in place. This judgement requires them to do something about it



ie



either support it and fix



or



scrap it