Paddy McKillen Wins his Case against NAMA

Link to follow

TV3 News on twitter "Paddy McKillen has won Supreme court action against NAMA."
 


Can we now expect to see all developers whose loans are performing to pull out of NAMA thus leaving them with nowt but shyte?
 
Supreme Court rules for McKillen - The Irish Times - Thu, Feb 03, 2011

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Paddy McKillen in his action aimed at preventing the National Assets Management Agency (Nama) acquiring some €2.1 billion loans of his companies.

The seven-judge court found that the decision by the Nama board to acquire his loans was not legally binding. The decision had been made by an interim board of the State's bad bank before the agency had been established through legislation.
This is great news. Pull out the tide and all the good proper deals and see the feudal lords that were swimming in their nip.
 
Cassandra Syndrome said:
This is great news. Pull out the tide and all the good proper deals and see the feudal lords that were swimming in their nip.
Of course the disintegration of NAMA will fall on the incoming govt... the amount of 8 balls we are behind now is incredible...
 
that's NAMA on its arse

haha

pity FF will run to the hills to avoid the fallout.
 
Asparagus said:
Of course the disintegration of NAMA will fall on the incoming govt... the amount of 8 balls we are behind now is incredible...
The incoming Government opposed NAMA from the get go.

They now have the perfect excuse to reverse all the transfers and implment FG's Fantasy Bank of Ireland proposals.
 
goosebump said:
McKillen wins Supreme Court appeal over NAMA transfers · TheJournal

Seems to have been overturned on a technicality, rather than on McKillens chest-thumping re. his constitutional rights.

Still, its a headache. The Dail will have to re-visit this. Fine Gael and Labour will have the opportunity to kick NAMA to touch.

I wonder will they?

I wonder will pigs fly?
Let's not prejudge what the guys who didn't wreck the economic and social fabric of the country will do...
 
goosebump said:
The incoming Government opposed NAMA from the get go.

They now have the perfect excuse to reverse all the transfers and implment FG's Fantasy Bank of Ireland proposals.
The creation of NAMA was a problem that exasperated another problem... the incoming government have a huge mess to sort our in amonsgst all the other huge messes that the outgoing gangsters and hillbillies left behind...
 
daveL said:
that's NAMA on its arse

haha
NAMA being on its arse means that the banks will require further recapitalisation.

Its a real hoot, alright.

daveL said:
pity FF will run to the hills to avoid the fallout.
The electorate can make FF deal with the fallout if they want to.
 
oh dear oh dear oh dear... another fine mess.

I'm inclined to blame the Gov on this, the legal advice on this and callelly seems to be very poor if they can'r predict these decisions, but I must say, part of me is very dubious about the current court decisions. Will be interesting to see the fine print and on what grounds. Thats twice now big court decisons have been reversed in a week.
 
Asparagus said:
Let's not prejudge what the guys who didn't wreck the economic and social fabric of the country will do...
The incoming Government has 2 simple choices.

They can re-legislate to deal with the judgement, and we carry on as before.

Or they can implement the proposals they set out as alternatives to NAMA.

There is no immediate threat to the banks, as the EU/IMF recap backstop is in place.

The incoming Government cannot argue that they can't do anything about NAMA because its already in place. This judgement requires them to do something about it

ie

either support it and fix

or

scrap it
 
goosebump said:
NAMA being on its arse means that the banks will require further recapitalisation.

Its a real hoot, alright.



The electorate can make FF deal with the fallout if they want to.
Not when a load of the coniving bastards are retiring... plus you don't send a faeces flinging monkey troop in to clean up after a faeces flinging monkey troop - you'll just end up with more flung monkey faeces to clean up.
 
goosebump said:
The incoming Government has 2 simple choices.

They can re-legislate to deal with the judgement, and we carry on as before.

Or they can implement the proposals they set out as alternatives to NAMA.

There is no immediate threat to the banks, as the EU/IMF recap backstop is in place.

The incoming Government cannot argue that they can't do anything about NAMA because its already in place. This judgement requires them to do something about it

ie

either support it and fix

or

scrap it
So the "hard decisions" involved selecting the "only show in town" Nama but its a "simple choice" now that it is fully operational, to Scrap it or fix it...

Ok scrap it.

And execute the people who came up with it.
 
goosebump said:
The incoming Government opposed NAMA from the get go.

They now have the perfect excuse to reverse all the transfers and implment FG's Fantasy Bank of Ireland proposals.
The incoming government? Have I slept through the whole election? Can anyone tell me who won?
 
