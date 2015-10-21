Palestinians Not Hitler Caused The Holocaust Says Netanyahu.

Israels prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has done the unthinkble and has veered into holocaust denial territory.
In a new low,he has absolved Hitler in order to blame Palestinians for the horrific holocaust visited upon the jewish people by Nazi Germany.
In a speech yesterday he told the 37th Zionist Congress....
"Hitler didn't want to exterminate the Jews at the time, he wanted to expel the Jew. And Haj Amin al-Husseini went to Hitler and said, 'If you expel them, they'll all come here to Palestine.'
According to Netanyahu, Hitler then asked: "What should I do with them?" and the Mufti replied: "Burn them."

Netanyahu causes uproar by linking Palestinians to Holocaust

Israel's Netanyahu Makes One of the Most Absurd Claims About the Holocaust Imaginable | Alternet

He has gone against what the vast majority of historians have said about the holocaust,and has stupidly given ammunition to those that dabble in holocaust denial,while causing incitement against the Palestinians.

Opposition Blasts Netanyahu for 'Distorting' Holocaust History - Israel News - Israel News - Haaretz Israeli News Source
 


I thought the bright TD going on about about ISIS was bad. That's pretty gobssmackimg nonsense even for him. One would wish him nothing but a bleak and endless political wilderness for that.
 
Last edited:
Beyond idiotic. Positively dangerous. And a callously disrespectful exploitation of the memory of those who suffered immeasurably during the Holocaust.
 
A bad PM who looks worse by the day.
 
Toland said:
I hope this brings huge political damage to Netanyahu.

Why do I doubt it will?
As someone who generally supports Israel's right to exist, (nothwithstanding their treatment of Palestinians), I'd have to say that 'Netanyahoo' is a great asset to Israel's enemies. Unfortunately this is par for the course from this clown, he seriously needs to be replaced as a leader.
 
Zoo
 
It's just a tactic to deligitimise the Palestinian right to a Palestinian State and land. He and others are laying down a marker to justify mass expulsions and seizure of more land. The evolving attempts at an Intifada by the Palestinians will play right into Nethanyahu and co's hands, not that it matters one iota to Nethanyahu and co as they will eventually take all the land regardless of what the Palestinians do or don't do.

The reason I say they will carry out expulsions is simply because a Greater Israel needs a majority Jewish population. That majority is an obsession of the Israeli right.
 
lol..shrewd move by a political huckster ; he's got Arabs admitting the Holocaust took place, something they've been reluctant to admit.
 
Spanner Island said:
Netanyahu and his ilk are actually some of Israel's greatest enemies... imo.
Not really, they have impunity to pursue Israel's interests and desires at all costs.

A Greater Israel is only not in the Palestinians interests. The Western Leaders don't care enough to stop propping up the likes of Nethanyahu.
 
The "Mufti" initiated the idea of the "final solution".

The Nazi official Dieter Wisliceny said so.

But now, after Netanyahu said that, the so called "Palestinians" will have to say that the Holocaust did occur, and that it was Hitler who thought about the final solution.

hhh...

I wonder what Abbas, the Holocaust denier would have to say.
 
Thomas_..

yanshuf said:
The "Mufti" initiated the idea of the "final solution".

The Nazi official Dieter Wisliceny said so.

But now, after Netanyahu said that, the so called "Palestinians" will have to say that the Holocaust did occur, and that it was Hitler who thought about the final solution.

hhh...

I wonder what Abbas, the Holocaust denier would have to say.
Wait until Rashers the expert pops in and then one can be that kind to post his opinion directly to Abbas.
 
Spanner Island said:
Netanyahu and his ilk are actually some of Israel's greatest enemies... imo.
I rather doubt that, I really do because if it wasn´t for him, the Palestinian terrorists would have committed even more "atrocities".

As for today is Trafalgar Day, like Lord Nelson said about Napoleon "... you can never make peace with dictators ...", this applies for people like Abbas too. To show now weakness towards terrorists is the way to go for Israel.
 
yanshuf said:
The "Mufti" initiated the idea of the "final solution".

The Nazi official Dieter Wisliceny said so.

But now, after Netanyahu said that, the so called "Palestinians" will have to say that the Holocaust did occur, and that it was Hitler who thought about the final solution.

hhh...

I wonder what Abbas, the Holocaust denier would have to say.
Mahmoud Abbas Shifts on Holocaust

Did Palestine end up keeping dead European Jew investments, or did Israel?

Israeli banks kept Holocaust victims' assets | World news | The Guardian
 
former wesleyan said:
lol..shrewd move by a political huckster ; he's got Arabs admitting the Holocaust took place, something they've been reluctant to admit.
Can you name even one Arab who changed their mind regarding the Holocaust due to what Netanyahu said?

I simply cant believe what you say. It sounds like bullsh1t to me. Can you provide just Arab who changed their mind?
 
Living with extreme hate and paranoia for extended lengths of time will cause anyone, even the most sane and balanced, to lose ones mind.

It appears Mr Netanyahu falls into this category.

He is willing to crap all over his own peoples horrific past to score cheap points today.
 
Thomas_.. said:
Wait until Rashers the expert pops in and then one can be that kind to post his opinion directly to Abbas.
He is busy denying the Armenian genocide elsewhere.
 
