Palestinians Not Hitler Caused The Holocaust Says Netanyahu.

Israels prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has done the unthinkble and has veered into holocaust denial territory.In a new low,he has absolved Hitler in order to blame Palestinians for the horrific holocaust visited upon the jewish people by Nazi Germany.In a speech yesterday he told the 37th Zionist Congress...."Hitler didn't want to exterminate the Jews at the time, he wanted to expel the Jew. And Haj Amin al-Husseini went to Hitler and said, 'If you expel them, they'll all come here to Palestine.'According to Netanyahu, Hitler then asked: "What should I do with them?" and the Mufti replied: "Burn them."He has gone against what the vast majority of historians have said about the holocaust,and has stupidly given ammunition to those that dabble in holocaust denial,while causing incitement against the Palestinians.