Pandemic diaries. What do you know now, that you didn't on New Year's?

Bill Gates said recently, and I have no reason to dispute what he says, that C-19 isn't that bad as viruses go. With an 84-85% recovery rate and a mortality rate of about 4-5% it isn't as bad as what the world will one day have to deal with. Gates predicts a killer virus with a far higher mortality rate, a latter-day Black Plague. How do you suppose we'd cope with a 50%+ mortality rate? Maybe C-19 is just the rehearsal.



Technological innovation and advances in medical science have lulled us into a sense that we're ready for just about anything nature can throw at us. We have cures for diseases that were rampant in the lifetimes of our parents and most people with chronic conditions have access to medicines that control their worst effects. But we'll always be one or two steps behind, however hard we R&D or innovate. C-19 proved this succinctly.



The world — and our lives — are only as secure as 'events' allow it to be. What we think of as 'normality' can be upended before we know what's hit us. It's why appreciation for every day that we can roll out of bed and stand upright to face the day should never be taken for granted. It's why the minor irritations of life are meaningless in the context of our span of years here.



We'll overcome C-19 but I hope it has taught us some lessons about our humble place in the order of things. Because if we don't learn to be humble as a part of nature's grander project then we're simply paving the way for our eventual removal from it.