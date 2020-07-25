Pandemic diaries. What do you know now, that you didn't on New Year's?

Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
13,172
Twitter
Deiscirt
This isn't a meant to be a thread about the pandemic itself but whether and how it has made you view the world differently. We're still in the middle of experiencing an event most people will remember for the rest of their lives. Outside of the various imposts on our day to day lives, has anything emerged from the milling about that changes how you see the big picture? For me, #COVID19 is a storm (or rather, a slow-moving train crash) that has ripped away the trappings of gravitas, the sense of "It's OK folks. We know what we're doing." order in which governments necessarily clad themselves. A sense of just how close the bullet we just dodged came, firmly suggesting the limits of the ability of governments to deal with an engulfing crisis. You can almost glimpse this in the exaggerated calm and studied efforts to exude the sense of "We-know-what-we're-doing routines" in government announcements. They really don't. How much worse would it need to get before a storm such as this caused a status-quo smashing breakdown? Not all that much, I would suggest. A higher mortality rate. The news that having had the disease imparts no immunity. Not much at all.

None of which is to say that the current crop of leaders are especially bad, but a realization of how quickly events can get ahead of us and unmoor us from everything we've come to expect of how society works.

Any insight yerselves?

Anyway, happy Friday.
 


Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
10,450
Bill Gates said recently, and I have no reason to dispute what he says, that C-19 isn't that bad as viruses go. With an 84-85% recovery rate and a mortality rate of about 4-5% it isn't as bad as what the world will one day have to deal with. Gates predicts a killer virus with a far higher mortality rate, a latter-day Black Plague. How do you suppose we'd cope with a 50%+ mortality rate? Maybe C-19 is just the rehearsal.

Technological innovation and advances in medical science have lulled us into a sense that we're ready for just about anything nature can throw at us. We have cures for diseases that were rampant in the lifetimes of our parents and most people with chronic conditions have access to medicines that control their worst effects. But we'll always be one or two steps behind, however hard we R&D or innovate. C-19 proved this succinctly.

The world — and our lives — are only as secure as 'events' allow it to be. What we think of as 'normality' can be upended before we know what's hit us. It's why appreciation for every day that we can roll out of bed and stand upright to face the day should never be taken for granted. It's why the minor irritations of life are meaningless in the context of our span of years here.

We'll overcome C-19 but I hope it has taught us some lessons about our humble place in the order of things. Because if we don't learn to be humble as a part of nature's grander project then we're simply paving the way for our eventual removal from it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom