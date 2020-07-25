Pandemic diaries. What do you know now, that you didn't on New Year's?

Kevin Parlon
This isn't a meant to be a thread about the pandemic itself but whether and how it has made you view the world differently. We're still in the middle of experiencing an event most people will remember for the rest of their lives. Outside of the various imposts on our day to day lives, has anything emerged from the milling about that changes how you see the big picture? For me, #COVID19 is a storm (or rather, a slow-moving train crash) that has ripped away the trappings of gravitas, the sense of "It's OK folks. We know what we're doing." order in which governments necessarily clad themselves. A sense of just how close the bullet we just dodged came, firmly suggesting the limits of the ability of governments to deal with an engulfing crisis. You can almost glimpse this in the exaggerated calm and studied efforts to exude the sense of "We-know-what-we're-doing routines" in government announcements. They really don't. How much worse would it need to get before a storm such as this caused a status-quo smashing breakdown? Not all that much, I would suggest. A higher mortality rate. The news that having had the disease imparts no immunity. Not much at all.
None of which is to say that the current crop of leaders are especially bad, but a realization of how quickly events can get ahead of us and unmoor us from everything we've come to expect of how society works.
Any insight yerselves?
Anyway, happy Friday.
