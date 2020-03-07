Pandemic; What comes after?

While we're rightly occupied with our health and safety in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, I've been preoccupied to some extent with what the fallout will be for not just us, but society everywhere, the mental and material health of individuals and the economies on which they depend for a living.



The consequences are already with us and unfolding at a pace that none of us was prepared for. Hundreds of thousands of workers here in Ireland are now dependent on government subsidies just a few short weeks after being employed across a wide range of industries and services. Those lucky enough to be able to work from home are doing so. Thousands of others are not as fortunate. The psychological consequences of what's unfolding will be severe for many and the financial consequences even more so. And that's without the emotional trauma of losing somebody you love, often compounded by not being with them in their final moments of life. This is a reality being played out the world over.



The economic impact will be horrific, particularly for states with high debt to GDP ratios. Italy has been hardest hit by Covid-19 and will have to spend tens of billions to try to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, adding to what is the highest debt of any EU state. Germany will enter recession also. Its economy is expected to contract by 5% this year. France likewise. It took two years for the US to lose about 9 million jobs in the wake of the 2008 crash. It took two weeks during this pandemic to lose 10 million jobs.



Around the rest of the world, oil producing states will possibly be dealing with $10 pbl oil, something places like Iran, Iraq, Venezuela, Nigeria, Lybia are in no position to do. What becomes of these societies when the money they depend on dries up?



The arrival of Covid-19 has magnified a problem the world has too long ignored or pretended isn't a problem; Debt. Global GDP is about $90 trillion. Public and private debt stands at about $260 trillion.



We need — all of us around the world — big minds to deal with a big problem. Unfortunately we're too often getting the opposite. The March group of seven meeting couldn't agree on a common statement afterwards because the US refused to sign anything that didn't label the virus the 'Wuhan Virus'. That's the level of intellect we're dealing with in Washington.



While many of the ingredients are there for the collapse of societies around the globe it's not all bleak. There are acts of heroism being performed every hour of every day in the hospitals and care centres around the world. There are hundreds of thousands of people giving their time, their skills and their hearts to help others in their communities. They symbolise what's best in humanity at a time when our faith in it might be sorely tested.



But it's the damage to societies rather than economies that will pose the greatest challenge when this disease has become a bad memory. That's where we all have a role to play. Someone said to me today that we'll never be the same again after this. And maybe that's not a bad thing because the world we lived in, and how we lived in it, was not sustainable. Repeatedly raping the place you call home is never a good idea.



Maybe we'll use this event as an opportunity to reset our priorities. Maybe 80% of the world's wealth being concentrated in the hands of a tiny percentage of its people is no longer acceptable. Maybe now that the planet has had a chance to draw a breath of unpolluted air we might get used to it.



What comes after Covid-19 can be a negative or a positive. It's up to us to decide.